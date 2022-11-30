ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

NBC Washington

‘He Was a Father First': Man Shot Dead on Sidewalk in Hybla Valley Area of Fairfax Co.

A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night, and neighbors say they're concerned for their safety. One resident found 26-year-old Jordan Summers injured and lying on the sidewalk at the Colchester Towne Condominiums on Audubon Avenue about 8 p.m. Medics who arrived a short time later declared him dead.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night. Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
truecrimedaily

Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
CENTREVILLE, VA
