Murder Suspect Nabbed In DC Shooting Death Of VA School Worker Christian Monje
Authorities announced the arrest of a Maryland charged with the murder of a popular Fairfax, VA schools employee who was gunned down on Memorial Day in Washington DC. Montgomery County resident James Carl Jackson, 28, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged on a warrant for first-degree mur…
arlnow.com
Crime report: Rosslyn stabbing, vehicle tampering spree, and teen home break-in
Arlington County police responded to a number of notable incidents over the past few days, including a serious stabbing in Rosslyn. The alleged stabbing took place in the River Place complex around 1 a.m. Friday. From yesterday’s ACPD crime report:. MALICIOUS WOUNDING, 2022-12020042, 1100 block of Arlington Boulevard. At...
NBC Washington
‘He Was a Father First': Man Shot Dead on Sidewalk in Hybla Valley Area of Fairfax Co.
A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night, and neighbors say they're concerned for their safety. One resident found 26-year-old Jordan Summers injured and lying on the sidewalk at the Colchester Towne Condominiums on Audubon Avenue about 8 p.m. Medics who arrived a short time later declared him dead.
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
Prince William Police investigating armed home invasion
According to police, officers responded to a home on the 14400 block of Sedona Drive for a report of a home invasion. It was determined that before the incident took place, there was a fight outside between a resident of the home and two people he knew.
Maryland gun store owner arrested after firing gun at undercover police vehicle, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The well-known owner of a Rockville gun store was arrested early Tuesday morning after firing a gun at an undercover Montgomery County police car. The officer in the car was patrolling the area because of a rash of gun store burglaries, according to police. The man...
Fairfax City Police: ULTA larceny suspects stole $2,300 worth of items
According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the two people pictured went into the ULTA on the 9600 block of Main Street and stole around $2,300 worth of merchandise.
mocoshow.com
CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
WTOP
Man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night. Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
Teacher turns in student found armed with ghost gun at high school in Prince George’s County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after a teacher caught him with a loaded ghost gun at a high school in Capitol Heights, Maryland. The teenage boy was found with the gun at Central High School located in the 200 block of Cabin Branch Road on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials said.
WTOP
Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash
A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
Shooting Suspect At Large After 26-Year-Old Man Found Gunned Down On Virginia Sidewalk: Police
An investigation has been launched in Fairfax County after a man was found on the sidewalk by passersby with multiple gunshot wounds, police announced.Lorton resident Jordan Summers, 26, was found shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue in the Alexandria Avenue of…
ATF works with multiple departments to investigate recent gun store burglaries
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Devision is working with Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County Police department to investigate multiple gun store robberies
WJLA
Prince George's County student arrested for bringing loaded gun on school property: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County student was arrested Tuesday for possession of a handgun on school property, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). The student is enrolled at Central High School in Capitol Heights, police said. Shortly after 10 a.m., the...
fox5dc.com
3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
Bar Security Guard Who Pepper Sprayed, Hit, Killed Soccer Coach Charged With Murder
Police have arrested a murder suspect after gathering enough evidence for a warrant after he was accused of violently killing a man who through a brick toward him last month, authorities say. Keith Luckey, 39, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after he fatally shot Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero, 35,...
Maryland Church Vandals On The Loose, MASSIVE Reward Offered (VIDEO)
Montgomery County church vandals are on the loose after police say several suspects broke into the place of worship before vandalizing property and fleeing the scene last month.The burglary occurred around 11 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at the Scotland AME Zion Church located in the 10900 block of Seven…
Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
foxbaltimore.com
Neighbors say they heard arguing before pregnant teen shot, motive not yet confirmed
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A cold, rainy day matched the mood at the Lochwood Apartments in northeast Baltimore. The grassy area surrounded by apartment homes in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue is where neighbors say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell collapsed after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning. “It's...
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
