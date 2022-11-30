BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Santangelo, 98, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Mary will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, caring nature and smile. She was born February 26, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of Claude...

