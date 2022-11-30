Read full article on original website
27 First News
James P. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. O’Hara, 92, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. James was born October 2, 1929, in Youngstown, the ninth of 12 children born to William and Elizabeth Prendergast O’Hara. He proudly served with the United States Army and was...
27 First News
Mary F. (Wallerick) Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, for Mary F. Thomas, 94, who passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Mary was born on May 31, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of John N. and Mary Louise Fok Wallerick. Mary was a cashier...
27 First News
Cynthia L. Papp, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. Papp, 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at Greenbriar Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. Cynthia, who was affectionately known as Cindy, was born August 20, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alex Papp, Jr. and...
27 First News
Mary C. Santangelo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Santangelo, 98, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Mary will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, caring nature and smile. She was born February 26, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of Claude...
27 First News
Pauline D. Hall, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline D. Hall, 88, of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Pauline was born on February 10, 1934, in Struthers, the youngest child of John and Anna Artim Korechko. She graduated from Struthers High School in...
27 First News
Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Mercy Health at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas, known by his family and friends as “Tom,” was born May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of...
27 First News
JoAnn Nagy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Nagy, 89, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022, at her home. JoAnn was born July 14, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stephen Mitchoff and Geraldine Duke Mitchoff and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Chaney...
27 First News
William Hart Spatholt, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Hart Spatholt, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, of complications from a medical procedure he received three years ago. Bill was born December 20, 1957 in Rochefort, France, a son of Ruth Drake Bohn. He was preceded in death by his...
27 First News
Dolores F. Swierz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores F. Swierz, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, at her home. Dolores was born July 9, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank A. Lewis and Elsie M. Gilbert Lewis and came to the Youngstown area in 1975 from Parma.
27 First News
Alfred Pete Nerone, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Pete Nerone, 70, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Alfred, affectionately known as Freddie, was born June 30, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Alfred and Angeline M. Brunnetti Nerone. He was a graduate of Poland High School and was...
27 First News
Aaron Michael Prezgay, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron Michael Prezgay, 35, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Masury, Ohio, died unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1987, to Steven Prezgay and Michelle Phelps. Aaron graduated from Brookfield High School in 2006, where he excelled...
27 First News
Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, 79, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022. Eddie was born December 4, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of Chester J. and Edith K. Ellgas Edgerton, and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. He was the oldest individual with Down Syndrome in Mahoning County.
27 First News
Louise West, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise West 73, Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Youngstown Ohio. Mrs. West was born November 29, 1948 in North Carolina a daughter of Leroy Parker and Lucille Scott. She loved to cook, decorate, dance, spend...
27 First News
Charlotte Anne Behling, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Anne Behling, 75, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born November 15, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Pierson and the late Norma (Gilmore) Pierson. She worked at Trumbull Memorial...
27 First News
Anne J. Mavar, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne J. Mavar, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Poland. Anne was born December 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom and Ann (Kerester) Pipic. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1943 and Youngstown...
27 First News
James White, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James White of Beloit, Ohio passed away on December 1, 2022. He was 87. James was born on April 16, 1935. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree...
27 First News
Sherman Lee McCoy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman Lee McCoy, 79, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, from complications of a stroke. Sherman was born July 23, 1943 in Palo Pinto, Texas to Veva Marie Gann-McCoy and John Timothy McCoy. He spent his early childhood in Fortune Bend, Texas, moved to Mineral...
27 First News
Mary Marucci Kundus, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Virginia Marucci Kundus, 92, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her son’s home, Saturday afternoon, November 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Virginia was born May 14, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas P. and Mary...
27 First News
Robert Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Davis 96, of Youngstown, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Mr Davis was cared for through Traditions Health Hospice Care at the home of his daughter Marilyn Lane of Youngstown, Ohio and his son Ronald Davis of Wichita, Kansas, who lovingly took care of their father during his final days here on earth.
27 First News
Shirley A. Carl, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Carl, 84, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at in Salem, Ohio. Shirley was born on September 12, 1938 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie (Good) Hardy. She was a 1956 graduate of Minerva High School. Shirley...
