Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WSMV
Officials, families honor Tennessee homicide victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal, state, and local public safety officials held Tennessee’s 20th Annual “Season to Remember” event inside of First Baptist Church in Downtown Nashville. Families from across the state who’ve lost a loved one to homicide filled the seats inside of the church. During...
WSMV
Murfreesboro airport addresses MTSU student pilot noise
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - With a national pilot shortage, more people are learning to fly. With that, people in Murfreesboro didn’t realize that would mean more noise. A peaceful pasture in Watertown is what Barry Hensley bought 30 years ago. He says 29 of those have been silent — until now.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Cold Remainder of the Weekend
Cold, but mainly dry weather will stick around through the rest of this weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows just below freezing. Sunday will turn mostly cloudy. We’ll have the slightest chance for a passing shower during the afternoon. Nashville’s rain chance is only 20%. A few showers are a little more likely over southernmost Middle Tennessee.
WSMV
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
WSMV
MNPD partners with Nashville Zoo for toy drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is partnering up with the Nashville Zoo to host a toy drive for the holidays. The toy drive is part of the MNPD’s Annual Christmas Basket Program, a charity drive designed to collect toys and other items for families in need of assistance during the holiday season.
WSMV
Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
WSMV
Clarksville Police search for missing man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing for several weeks. 49-year-old Jason Spencer was last seen at his home on Rebecca Lane at around 3:00 a.m. on November 9th. Police believe Spencer may be driving a 2016 white Dodge Ram...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Occasional Rain through Late Next Week
Our weather over the next week as a whole will be unsettled. That said, the daylight hours of this weekend will be mainly dry. Early Saturday morning, rain will exit to the east quickly. Temperatures will then fall from mid morning through the afternoon, into the 40s and lowermost 50s by 3 pm. There could even be a little sunshine by late afternoon.
WSMV
Nashville health care workers go door-to-door to stop spread of flu and RSV
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Walgreens says Tennessee is the second worst state with the flu. In fact, Nashville is one of the cities where it’s spreading the most. One group of health care workers is helping cut back on those making their way to the urgent care waiting room.
WSMV
Some Nashville hospitals experiencing overcrowded emergency rooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If a sick patient needs to go the emergency room, ERs have been overflowing for the last month and a lot of those patients are sick with the flu or other respiratory illnesses, according to doctors in Nashville. Dr. Eric Greenfield at Ascension St. Thomas said...
WSMV
Boro Pride will be back despite ‘attack on LGBTQ community,’ nonprofit says
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Equality Project says there will be a pride festival in Murfreesboro in 2023, despite city leaders recently banning the nonprofit from holding future events on city property. The city’s ban on the nonprofit’s events came after video from this year’s Boro Pride festival surfaced...
WSMV
Physicians from Ukraine visit VUMC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week, physicians from Ukraine are visiting Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Vanderbilt is the largest heart transplant program in the world, and we have a very large and growing lung transplant program,” said Dr. Kelly Schlendorf, Medical Director of VUMC’s Adult Heart Transplant Program.
WSMV
WSMV 4 Surprise Squad helps family’s dream come true
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Little Piper Campbell’s dance parties will have you smiling ear to ear. The bright-eyed 9-year-old loves to make others laugh and never backs down from a challenge. Born with Down Syndrome and an extensive heart defect, surgeons had to perform open-heart surgery on Piper...
WSMV
Teen charged in Clarksville shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage boy has been charged in connection to a shooting that took place in Clarksville. According to the Clarksville Police Department, police received a shooting call at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, a 16-year-old male was found walking down McGraw Street with a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen.
WSMV
Last Minute Toy Store registration now open
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has partnered again with the Last Minute Toy Store to provide gifts for children this holiday season. The program provides toys, stocking stuffers, books, board games and even spors equipment to less fortunate families during the holidays. Gift cards will be available this year for teenagers.
WSMV
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
WSMV
WATCH: Nashville Christmas Tree Lighting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper will host Nashville’s 23rd annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Historic Metro Courthouse. Residents and the public are encouraged to attend and see more than 5,500 multicolored lights illuminate the tree during the ceremony. This year’s...
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died in a crash that took place Wednesday night in Nashville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 70-year-old Michael Mitchell was walking when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that was turning left onto Layfayette Street. The driver of the vehicle,...
WSMV
I-24 electrical work could cause delays this weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) is urging motorists to be careful this week on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County as its workers and contractors work on electrical lines across the roadway. The electrical work will take place at Exit 78 in Murfreesboro on Sunday. The work...
WSMV
Springfield alters storm warning system after causing confusion
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Springfield says it will stop using its severe thunderstorm sirens after getting several complaints. City leaders say the storm warning sounds very similar to their tornado siren and it was creating a lot of confusion. This was a new feature that came with Springfield’s upgraded storm warning system.
Comments / 0