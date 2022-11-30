Read full article on original website
Senate votes to avert harmful freight rail strike threatened for Dec. 9; bill now goes to Biden for signature
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate votes to avert harmful freight rail strike threatened for Dec. 9; bill now goes to Biden for signature.
House approves imposing deal on unions to avoid railroad strike
On November 30, the United States House voted to head off a nationwide rail strike, approving legislation that forces unions to accept a disputed deal reached in September.
Supreme Court won't allow student loan cancellations to begin, but will hear case in late winter
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court won't allow student loan cancellations to begin, but will hear case in late winter.
In win for Justice Department, appeals court halts special master review of records taken from Trump's Florida home
WASHINGTON (AP) — In win for Justice Department, appeals court halts special master review of records taken from Trump's Florida home.
Same-sex marriage protection bill passes US senate
Reuters reports that the Senate passed the bill by a vote of 61 to 36 on Nov. 29, 12 Republicans sided with 49 Democrats to push the legislation through.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November in face of surging rate hikes by Fed
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November in face of surging rate hikes by Fed.
Biden acknowledges 'glitches' in his clean energy law, says there are 'tweaks we can make' to satisfy unhappy allies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden acknowledges 'glitches' in his clean energy law, says there are 'tweaks we can make' to satisfy unhappy allies.
European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo.
AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EST
AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st voting state. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and move to champion diversity in the order of their presidential primary calendar. His recommendation deals a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden does not mention specific states he’d like to see go first. But he’s told Democrats he would like to see South Carolina moved to the front of the calendar, according to three people familiar with his recommendation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. He recommends that Michigan and Georgia move into the first five states.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:22 p.m. EST
Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status. RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal project has officially been declared an endangered species after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely-used emergency basis last spring. The Fish and Wildilfe Service said in a formal rule published Friday that the Dixie Valley toad is at risk of extinction primarily due to the approval and commencement of geothermal development” about 100 miles east of Reno. Other threats to the quarter-sized amphibian include groundwater pumping, agriculture, climate change, disease and predation from bullfrogs. The temporary listing in April marked only the second time in 20 years the agency had taken such emergency action.
