Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
TC Energy (TRP) Expects Greater 2023 Costs for Coastal Project
TRP - Free Report) declared that it anticipates its comparable EBITDA to rise 5-7% in 2023. The company also forecasts costs related to its long-delayed Coastal GasLink pipeline project to increase substantially. The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline, which was first announced in 2018, is being constructed for transporting natural gas...
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
RSG - Free Report) , Clean Harbors, Inc. (. are some stocks likely to gain from the abovementioned factors. The Zacks Waste Removal Services industry comprises companies engaged in the collection, transportation, treatment, disposal, inspection and regulation of any form of waste. The companies serve residential, municipal, commercial and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. Some industry participants provide non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico, while others provide waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. Some industry players operate as environmental infrastructure and solutions companies, providing water handling and recycling solutions.
Werner (WERN) Rides on Segmental Growth Amid Rising Expenses
WERN - Free Report) top line is benefiting from strength in the Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) and Logistics segments. Werner’s bullish guidance for 2022 is also encouraging. The company recently reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. However,...
Sempra (SRE), INEOS Sign a Long-Term Agreement for LNG Supply
SRE - Free Report) subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure, signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement with INEOS. Per the agreement, Sempra will supply 1.4 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Phase 1 of its Port Arthur LNG project for 20 years. A non-binding agreement has also...
5 Top Stocks to Gain From Strong Consumer Spending Trends
Households in the United States had increased spending in October, banking on a jump in income and easing inflation. Per the Commerce Department, consumer outlays advanced at a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in October compared to the prior month and registered the strongest gain since June. Households, in reality, had spent...
EnerSys (ENS) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
ENS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ENS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a...
Should Investors Consider These 3 Low-Beta Stocks?
MRK - Free Report) , The J M Smucker Company (. GIS - Free Report) – could all be considered during a volatile market. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. Let’s take a deeper...
Stanley Black (SWK) Shares Plunge 57% YTD Amid Headwinds
SWK - Free Report) have lost 56.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 41.8% decline. Supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost inflation, foreign currency headwinds and weakness in the Tools & Outdoor segment have been weighing on the stock’s performance. Supply-chain restrictions, primarily semiconductor constraints and logistics...
Big Lots (BIG) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss
BIG - Free Report) fell nearly 9% at the close of the trading session on Dec 1, following the weak third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results were affected by the challenging macroeconomic environment. However, the company made efforts to stay afloat during the quarter via cost-management actions and strengthening the balance...
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Await Jobs Data
The broader equity indices declined in the past few trading sessions as investors remained wary of the latest jobs data. The jobs data, slated to be released later today, is widely expected to offer cues to the Fed’s rate hike program with key insights into the labor market and data related to non-farm payrolls, hourly wages and the unemployment rate. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await clarity on the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Equinix (EQIX) to Expand Into Malaysia With New Data Center
EQIX - Free Report) unveils plans to build a new International Business Exchange (IBX®) data center in Malaysia’s Nusajaya Tech Park (NTP) in Iskandar, Johor. Malaysia is one of the top three colocation markets in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”). The growing demand and investment from hyperscalers and cloud service providers, as well as national policies in favor of digital growth in the Malaysian market, make Equinix’s latest move a strategic fit.
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving It?
HDSN - Free Report) scaled a fresh 52-week high of $11.85 on Nov 28, before closing the session at $10.86. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a market capitalization of around $509 million. HDSN’s long-term expected growth rate of 30% is higher than the industry’s growth projection of 16%.
Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
The market expects Sierra Metals Inc. to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
AAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.97, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Coming into today, shares...
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
CMC - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.69 in the previous session. Commercial Metals has gained 35.2% since the start of the year compared to the 0.6% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 6% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
Here's Why Momentum in Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Should Keep going
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
ETF Asset Report for November
November has been a good month for the U.S. stock market. Hopes of smaller interest rate hikes from December, thanks to a slight decline in inflation, renewed investors’ risk-on trading. However, renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the resultant lockdowns as well as a weakening global growth outlook, continued to weigh on sentiments.
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
CVLG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.38, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the...
