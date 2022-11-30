Read full article on original website
SB Nation
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew on South Korea advancing to face Brazil: Son Heung-Min needs to step up
South Korea defeats Portugal 2-1 to advance to the knockout stage to face Brazil. The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew on Son Heung-Min needing to step up for South Korea to have success against Brazil. Heung-Min is coming off an injury where he fractured his eye-socket.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: What went wrong for Belgium in Group F?
Croatia and Belgium squared off in the final Group F matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ended in a scoreless draw. With the draw, Croatia (1-2-0) advanced to the knockout stage and Belgium (1-1-1) was shockingly eliminated from the field. Croatia dominated from the first whistle, taking a...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Japan fends off Spain and Germany to win Group E
In a group headlined by Germany and Spain, Japan surprisingly came out on top by beating La Roja 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament. The Germans weren't the only European powerhouse that didn't reach the knockout stage, though.
BBC
Ukraine war: Animal eye packages sent to eight embassies across Europe
Parcels containing animal eyes have been sent to eight Ukrainian embassies in Europe, its foreign ministry says. "Blood-soaked" packages were found in Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Austria and Spain, it said. Czech police said packages were also found there. It is not clear who sent the packages to the...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Where does Brazil stand after Cameroon loss?
Cameroon took down Brazil, 1-0, in the closing moments of Friday's Group G match. However, Brazil will still advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while Cameroon heads home. On the latest "World Cup Now," Cobi Jones and DaMarcus Beasley discussed Brazil's standing after the loss...
FOX Sports
Landon Donovan explains why USA struggled to score goals at World Cup
The United States men's national team made it the World Cup knockout stage despite scoring just two goals in its three group stage games, tied for the fewest goals scored by a team that advanced the Round of 16 (Poland also scored two). Of the two goals it scored in the group stage, zero came from a striker.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: USMNT falls to the Netherlands, 3-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with the Netherlands defeating the United States 3-1 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar in the tournament's first match of the round of 16. The Dutch will play Argentina, which defeated Australia on Saturday, in the quarterfinals on Dec. 9...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: What plagued Uruguay in Group H?
Uruguay shut out Ghana 2-0 on Friday, but both teams failed to advance to the knockout round, as South Korea edged out Uruguay on a points tiebreaker with its 2-1 victory over Portugal. On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan broke down Uruguay...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: How can USA fix its striker problem for 2026?
The United States was eliminated from the World Cup on Friday with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium. At the center of that loss was a glaring hole at striker, something that's been a problem for the U.S. men's team for several years. How can it address that problem before the next World Cup in 2026, which will be played on home soil?
FOX Sports
Free Gio Reyna? Why the U.S. is 'looking for the right moment' at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — More than 20 million people in the United States watched USA-England during the group stage of the World Cup, and some percentage of them — the ones who know who Gio Reyna is — were left wondering why the ultra-talented 20-year-old only saw the last seven minutes of the scoreless draw.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: USA's journey ends, while Messi's magic continues
The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium. How will the Dutch fare against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the quarterfinals?. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win
DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
BBC
World Cup 2022: How to take a penalty in a shootout
Ah penalties, you have to love them. Unless you lose, in which case they are the worst thing ever. There have been 30 World Cup penalty shootouts - with 279 kicks taken overall (excluding Diana Ross' disastrous effort at USA '94). BBC Sport and Opta have crunched the numbers to...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why fitness is as important as quality at this World Cup - Danny Murphy
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It is becoming obvious that fitness and athleticism are becoming...
FOX Sports
Is Cristiano Ronaldo heading to Miami or Saudi Arabia next? | FIFA World Cup Tonight
The FIFA World Cup Tonight crew reacts to the latest Cristiano Ronaldo news that he has received a LARGE formal proposal from Al-Nassr FC. The crew discusses where Ronaldo could end up next.
BBC
England v Senegal: Gareth Southgate says 'favourites' tag means nothing before last-16 tie
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gareth Southgate says England's tag as "favourites" means nothing as they prepare for their World Cup...
BBC
'I was made for Liverpool'
On this day in 1959 Liverpool appointed Bill Shankly as manager. Shankly helped the Reds gain promotion to the First Division before winning the title three times as well as the FA Cup twice and the Uefa Cup once. He left important foundations for successor Bob Paisley and...
