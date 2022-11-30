A new kind of burger comes to town

Hello everyone, and welcome to my first newsletter of DECEMBER!

I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving, and I wonder if you made it through all of your leftovers. Since the holiday, I made stock from the turkey, then turned it into turkey and gnocchi soup. I made a Gobbler sandwich with turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce, rubbing leftover herb butter on the bread before toasting it in a skillet and adding a gravy-soaked bread slice in the middle, a.k.a. "the moist maker" from that famous episode of "Friends."

Then there's my favorite way to eat leftover stuffing: I pressed a big scoop in a mini waffle maker, then topped it with a poached egg and a little turkey gravy, cranberry sauce on the side.

As you can imagine, I was craving vegetables after all that. But this only happens once a year, and it was all so good.

Speaking of delicious things, I am starting to think back on the best things I ate this year for a story coming later this month. If you enjoyed a truly tasty and memorable dish, please email me and tell me all about it!

A big opportunity for a Shore restaurant

Are you familiar with MrBeast, the YouTube star who launched his platform as a teenager and now has more than 100 million subscribers (his real name is Jimmy Donaldson)? I have two sons who love to watch people perform over-the-top stunts online, so I hear of him often.

He is known for giving away large sums of money and big-ticket items to his fans. (He reportedly once gave away a private island. Maybe I should tune in?) He also owns a line of ghost kitchens that sell burgers, fries and chicken sandwiches, plus one restaurant, which opened this fall inside East Rutherford's American Dream mall.

(What's a ghost kitchen? Simply put, it's a restaurant without a restaurant. Food is ordered online or through an app, prepared in an existing kitchen, and picked up or delivered. Customers can't eat there.)

In the coming months, Monmouth County fans will be able to order the MrBeast Burger menu from Chef Lou Smith's Manasquan restaurant, Blend on Main.

Smith is always looking for ways to improve and grow his business, and "(Donaldson's) a great guy to align with," said the chef, whose nonprofit organization, Chef Lou's Army , regularly donates restaurant meals to people in need. "This kid's the real deal. He has a great company."

Smith attended a one-day "burger college" class to learn Donaldson's recipes. "I think I might be a little advanced," he said with a laugh.

Keep an eye on the restaurant's Instagram page for the launch.

Love cannoli? Check out the new Cucina Fresca specialty market

Italian food isn't hard to come by around here, between restaurants and markets. But I still get excited walking into a new specialty shop, especially one that has foods I haven't seen before.

That's what happened when I visited Rich and Maria Panassidi's Cucina Fresca Italian American Specialty Market, which opened in early November in Berkeley Township. It is "the last hurrah" for the couple, who owned Giordano's Italian American Eatery in Old Bridge before attempting to retire in Florida, Maria said.

Rich makes the prepared foods and fresh mozzarella, and most everything else is imported from Italy. Sicilian cannoli shells are filled with housemade cream. Chocolate-filled sfogliatella are made in Italy but baked fresh at the market. Imported prosciutto and mortadella are sliced for sandwiches.

"I feel like a kid in a candy store," one shopper said.

Pizza fans, this is your moment

Voting is under way for the third Pizza Bowl, a competition hosted by Facebook group Jersey Pizza Joints to find the best pizza in the state.

The group's 65,000 members are weighing in on their favorite pizzeria, and the top 16 pies — four from each section of the state (North, Central, South and the Shore) — will compete for best in state at the Pizza Bowl championships on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Meadowlands.

"There are tons of rankings and lists for best pizza," said Guy Madsen, a Clifton resident and founder of the JPJ group. "This is the only contest that ends with a live bake-off and voting."

The contest started in 2021, with The Pizza Terminal & Restaurant in Verona taking first place. Last year's winner was Maruca's Tomato Pies in Seaside Heights

"I got people in from Cherry Hill, Albany, even California who said they wanted to try our No. 1 pie," said Scott Rafferty, owner of Pizza Terminal. "Sometimes I have people waiting to come in when I open."

You can place your votes here.

That is all for this week! You can find more food content at app.com , or search Jersey Shore Eats on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok. For food news from around the state, visit our sister publications at northjersey.com , mycentaljersey.com and courierpostonline.com.

Sarah Griesemer is a food writer for The Asbury Park Press and app.com. For more on where to eat and drink, please consider a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: A new kind of burger comes to town