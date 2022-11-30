Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Mamie King-Chalmers, woman in civil rights photo, dies at 81
DETROIT (AP) — Civil rights activist Mamie King-Chalmers has died in Detroit at the age of 81. As a young Black woman, she appeared in an iconic photograph about civil rights struggles in Alabama in 1963. King-Chalmers was one of three Black people forced to brace themselves against a building while being blasted with water from a firehose in Birmingham. The famous photo by Charles Moore appeared in Life magazine. Years later, King-Chalmers recalled how she was attending a protest in a Birmingham park that day when her group was confronted by police and dogs. She said in 2013 that her hearing was damaged by the force of the water.
wcn247.com
Philly prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor is asking a state court to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office. District Attorney Larry Krasner's lawsuit filed Friday argues that the impeachment and removal process ended when the Legislature’s two-year session ran out two days earlier. He wants Commonwealth Court to declare that the General Assembly lacks constitutional authority to remove local officials like him — as opposed to state officials. The state House voted on nearly party lines to impeach Krasner on Nov. 16, sending the matter to the state Senate for trial next month. Removal will require support from two-thirds of senators, a tall order in the politically divided chamber.
wcn247.com
No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU
ATLANTA (AP) — With all sorts of turmoil behind them, No. 1 Georgia left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs dismantled No. 11 LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game, earning a return trip to Atlanta on New Year's Eve for the Peach Bowl. Stetson Bennett’s threw a season-high four touchdown passes. Christopher Smith gave Georgia an early spark with a heads-up play that turned a seemingly harmless blocked field goal into a 96-yard TD. Georgia also turned a deflected pass off an LSU receiver's helmet into an interception that set up a TD.
wcn247.com
SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000
ATLANTA (AP) — Two college students have won $100,000 in tuition after a confusing finish in the SEC championship game’s halftime competition. Boos rained down from the fans in attendance for the game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 11 LSU when one of the two students appeared to win the Dr Pepper ball toss competition in overtime on a technicality. The winner was due to get $100,000 and the runner-up $20,000. Baylor student Reagan Whitaker and St. Augustine student Kayla Gibson exchanged leads multiple times in regulation. In overtime, they tied again, but Whitaker was declared the winner. It was announced on the broadcast in the fourth quarter of the game that Dr Pepper would gift both Whitaker and Gibson with $100,000 in tuition.
wcn247.com
South Dakota State wins in game ended after Delaware injury
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for two touchdowns and top-seeded South Dakota State defeated Delaware 42-6 in a second-round FCS playoff game that ended with just over a minute to go after Blue Hens quarterback Ryan O’Connor was carted off the field. After he was taken off the field the game was ended. A post on a Delaware football’s official Twitter feed reported that “O’Connor was responsive and moving all of his extremities upon leaving the field and is being examined further.” South Dakota State, on a school-record 11-game winning streak, will play eighth-seeded Holy Cross in the quarterfinals.
wcn247.com
Gill sparks La Salle to 84-81 OT victory over Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — Anwar Gill scored 26 points, including six in overtime, as La Salle defeated Pennsylvania 84-81. Gill added six rebounds and three steals for the Explorers (4-4). His 3-pointer 48 seconds into overtime gave La Salle the lead for good. Jhamir Brickus was 9 of 12 shooting (6 for 8 from distance) and scored 25. Fousseyni Drame added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Quakers (5-6) were led in scoring by Jordan Dingle, who finished with 37 points. Dingle hit a 3-pointer in the final second of regulation to send it to OT tied at 69.
wcn247.com
Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Oakland 79-73 in OT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Led by Bobby Planutis' 20 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 79-73 in overtime on Saturday. Keaton Hervey led the way for the Golden Grizzlies with 21 points and 13 rebounds. The Mastodons moved to 5-4 with the victory and the Golden Grizzlies fell to 2-8.
wcn247.com
Battle scores 27, Temple knocks off VCU 83-73
PHILADELPHIA — Led by Khalif Battle's 27 points, the Temple Owls defeated the VCU Rams 83-73 on Saturday. The Owls moved to 5-4 with the victory and the Rams dropped to 5-3.
Comments / 0