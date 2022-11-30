ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Auli’i Cravalho Goes Above and to the Great Beyond in ‘Darby and the Dead’

By Maddy Casale
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oOST_0jSh61Ay00

We hope you’ve recovered from your Thanksgiving food comas and that you’re now feeling festive and merry as we approach December and the holiday season! But since November isn’t quite over yet, we’re serving up one last thing for you to feast on in the form of this month’s final Woman Crush Wednesday. This week, we’re talking about an amazing actress and singer who majorly made her mark on the entertainment industry with her debut role in 2016, and who has continued to delight, serenade, and move audiences all over the world ever since. So, without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the outstanding Auli’i Cravalho!

WHO’S THAT GAL: Auli’i Cravalho

WHY WE’RE CRUSHING: Cravalho plays Capri Donahue in upcoming Hulu Original title Darby and the Dead, which premieres on the platform this Friday, on December 2. The supernatural teen comedy film revolves around the titular Darby Harper (Riele Downs), who gained the ability to see dead people after a near-death experience she had as a kid. Her introverted life spent counseling the lonely spirits only she can see suddenly comes to an end, however, after the sudden and unexpected death of her high school’s Queen Bee, Capri (Cravalho), who urges Darby to do whatever it takes to make sure she still gets the epic Sweet 17 birthday she was planning to celebrate before her untimely demise.

In trying to please the undead diva, Darby faces her biggest challenge yet as she is forced to shed her loner tendencies and reclaim her place and happiness amongst the living. See Cravalho, Downs, Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, Derek Luke, Tony Danza, and Nicole Maines kill it in Darby and the Dead as soon as it premieres this week, only on Hulu.

WHERE YOU’VE SEEN HER BEFORE: Cravalho’s professional onscreen career began in 2016, when, at just 16 years of age, she landed the role of the titular heroine in Academy Award-nominated animated musical adventure film Moana, instantly making her a household name and young talent to keep an eye on. From there, she reprised her voice acting role as Moana in 2017 animated short film Moana: Gone Fishing and in 2018 animated comedy film Ralph Breaks the Internet, in addition to taking on brand new work playing Lilette Suarez in NBC musical drama series Rise, Rayna Perez in an episode of YouTube Premium anthology series Weird City, Ariel in ABC’s 2019 production of the musical special The Little Mermaid Live!, and Veronica in an episode of animated Disney Channel adventure series Elena of Avalor.

Most recently, Cravalho has starred as Amber Appleton in 2020 film All Together Now, AJ Campos in coming-of-age romantic comedy Crush, multiple characters in different episodes of drama series Acting for a Cause, and Moana in the 2022 family adventure video game Disney Dreamlight Valley. Clearly, Cravalho is an incredibly gifted and hard-working performer who has already achieved so much in her 22 years of life, and we can’t wait to see all that she continues to pursue and achieve in the years ahead.

WHERE YOU’LL SEE HER AGAIN: Luckily, you don’t have to wait too much longer to see more from Cravalho. The actress is set to star in three different TV series expected to come out within the next few years, playing Hailey Banks in animated adventure comedy Hailey’s on It!, Moana in animated adventure comedy Moana, and Jos Cleary-Lopez in live-action thriller drama The Power. She is also set to star alongside Stephanie J. Block, Joe Gillis, and Nathan Gunn in musical Sunset Boulevard from February 1–8, 2023 at Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater in Washington D.C.

For even more from Cravalho in the meantime, be sure to follow her now on Twitter, Instagram, Spotify, and TikTok so that you never miss a moment from your wonderful WCW!

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Dr. Death: Mandy Moore to Co-Star in Season 2 of Peacock Anthology Series

Mandy Moore has a date with Dr. Death. The This Is Us alumna will co-star opposite Édgar Ramírez in the Peacock anthology’s forthcoming second season, the streamer announced Tuesday. Season 2, which will be based on the recent third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name, centers on Paolo Macchiarini (Ramírez), a charming surgeon nicknamed “Miracle Man” for his innovative operations. Moore will play Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with Paolo, only to realize she’d be uncovering more about him than she would have ever imagined. “As she learns how far Paolo will go to...
Decider.com

ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
TVLine

Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]

Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other

Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Decider.com

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy