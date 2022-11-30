ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron football linebacker Bubba Arslanian, Kent State receiver Dante Cephas honored by MAC

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
Football players from the University of Akron and Kent State received postseason honors, the Mid-American Conference announced Wednesday.

The Golden Flashes placed four players on the All-MAC First Team Offense — offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall, wide receivers Devontez Walker and Dante Cephas and running back Marquez Cooper.

Wide receiver Alex Adams made the first team for the Zips, while Akron linebacker Bubba Arslanian earned All-MAC First Team Defense honors.

Kent offensive lineman Sam Allan earned second-team honors and Flashes defensive back Nico Bolden made the defensive second team.

UA quarterback DJ Irons received third-team honors along with teammates Anthony Whigan on the offensive line and wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis.

Kent State defensive lineman Zay West earned a spot on the third-team defense.

