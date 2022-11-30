Ciara Wishes Hubby Russell Wilson a Happy 34th Birthday: ‘Today a King Was Born’

Ciara got dressed up in her finest all-black going-out fit to celebrate husband Russell Wilson’s 34th birthday on Tuesday (Nov. 29). The Denver Broncos QB slipped into a tuxedo for a photo shoot in which the devastatingly handsome pair shared a kiss in their living room soundtracked by Mary J. Blige’s “Everything.”

“Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU!” Ciara wrote in the caption to her post. “I love you so much Birthday Boy @DangeRussWilson ! Today a King was born! I love you so much! I’m so proud to celebrate you today and everyday.”

Wilson appreciated the loving words, responding in kind to his wife’s post, writing, “I am grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you. And one day Eternity in Heaven. I love you Mrs. @Ciara Wilson.” The couple, who got married in July 2016, share a daughter and a son.

Back in September, Ciara returned to playlists with the feel-good R&B jam “ Better Thangs ” featuring Summer Walker . The single dropped after the singer closed a new deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records (in partnership with her Beauty Marks Entertainment label) on the heels of her July single “Jump.”

“For me, joy is the ultimate feeling that I was feeling [when creating ‘Better Thangs’], and I wanted for people to feel that with this record,” Ciara told Billboard after the song dropped . The Grammy-winning artist revealed that both “Jump” and “Better Thangs” will appear on the as-yet-untitled studio album that will serve as a follow-up to her 2019 release, Beauty Marks .

Check out Ciara’s post below.