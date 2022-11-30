ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Wishes Hubby Russell Wilson a Happy 34th Birthday: ‘Today a King Was Born’

By Gil Kaufman
 3 days ago

Ciara got dressed up in her finest all-black going-out fit to celebrate husband Russell Wilson’s 34th birthday on Tuesday (Nov. 29). The Denver Broncos QB slipped into a tuxedo for a photo shoot in which the devastatingly handsome pair shared a kiss in their living room soundtracked by Mary J. Blige’s “Everything.”

Femme It Forward Sets Inaugural Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala: Exclusive

11/30/2022

“Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU!” Ciara wrote in the caption to her post. “I love you so much Birthday Boy @DangeRussWilson ! Today a King was born! I love you so much! I’m so proud to celebrate you today and everyday.”

Wilson appreciated the loving words, responding in kind to his wife’s post, writing, “I am grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you. And one day Eternity in Heaven. I love you Mrs. @Ciara Wilson.” The couple, who got married in July 2016, share a daughter and a son.

Back in September, Ciara returned to playlists with the feel-good R&B jam “ Better Thangs ” featuring Summer Walker . The single dropped after the singer closed a new deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records (in partnership with her Beauty Marks Entertainment label) on the heels of her July single “Jump.”

“For me, joy is the ultimate feeling that I was feeling [when creating ‘Better Thangs’], and I wanted for people to feel that with this record,” Ciara told Billboard after the song dropped . The Grammy-winning artist revealed that both “Jump” and “Better Thangs” will appear on the as-yet-untitled studio album that will serve as a follow-up to her 2019 release, Beauty Marks .

Check out Ciara’s post below.

Billboard

Britney Spears Posts Loving Tribute to Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Leaving Fans Stunned

On Friday night (Dec. 2), Britney Spears raised eyebrows among her fans when she posted a loving tribute to her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears, with whom she’s been in a public war of words for a year. The Instagram post, shared on Britney’s 41st birthday, included two pics of Jamie Lynn — one of her holding a guitar and one of her posing in a kitchen — and gave photo credit to the younger Spears sister in the caption. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” the caption reads. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and...
Billboard

Charlie Puth Confirms New Relationship as He Rings in 31st Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday to Me’

Charlie Puth celebrated his 31st birthday on Friday (Dec. 2) by going public with his new relationship on social media. The pop star shared a photo of himself adorably cuddled up with his girlfriend in a series of black-and-white photo-booth snaps. “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)” he captioned the post, referencing the lyrics to the fan-favorite song “Loser” from his latest album Charlie. Related Charlie Puth Electrifies New York City for ‘One Night Only’: 5 Best Moments at Beacon… 12/02/2022 While Puth didn’t tag the woman in the photo, Instagram sleuths determined the singer’s lady love...
Billboard

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Four Years of Wedded Bliss With Romantic Tributes

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday (Dec. 1) by sentimental on social media and posting sweet tributes to one another. Related Olivia Culpo Thought She & Nick Jonas 'Were Going to Get Married' 12/01/2022 “And just like that it’s been 4 years…happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra,” the Jonas Brothers singer wrote alongside two photos from the couple’s 2018 nuptials in Jodphur, India — one from the Christian ceremony with Chopra in her custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown and 75-foot train and the other from their traditional Hindu ceremony. For her part, the actress echoed the happy sentiments while...
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
Billboard

Nick Cannon Is Feeling the Holiday Stress as He Shops for His 11 Children in Hilarious New Video

Nick Cannon is Hollywood’s most famous baby daddy, which is all fun and games until it comes to shopping for Christmas presents. The star shared a hilarious video to his YouTube channel this week, in which he details the stress of buying gifts for his 11 children. Related 11 Kids and Counting: A Full List of Nick Cannon's Children 12/01/2022 “It’s almost the holidays and, thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people,” Cannon joked while wearing a Santa hat and Christmas pajamas, amid a cozy holiday background. “But my job’s not done. It’s time to do some online Christmas shopping and...
POPSUGAR

Willow Smith's Low-Rise Pants Come With Crystal-Lined Hip Cutouts

It may have been Will Smith's big night at the "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30, but all eyes were on Willow's edgy outfit. The "Psychofreak" singer attended the Los Angeles screening in a black cropped vest and low-rise hip-cutout pants from Stella McCartney's spring 2023 collection. These weren't your average cutout pants though: both side cutouts were shaped like a half star wrapped around the hip and lined with silver crystals for some added sparkle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Meghan Trainor on the Lessons Motherhood Taught Her – And How It Led to Comeback Hit ‘Made You Look’

In the time since Meghan Trainor dropped her third studio album Treat Myself in January 2020, her life has completely transformed. That October, she revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. She released A Very Trainor Christmas the same month, and early the following year, the 28-year-old Nantucket native welcomed her son, Riley, with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara. Now a mother, Trainor says that she has learned to focus more on “what actually matters” and being her most authentic self for her new baby. That has involved spending loads of time on TikTok, posting casual videos...
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler Says It’s Emotional Singing Tribute Song for Chris Farley While on Tour: “It Rocks Me”

Adam Sandler continues to pay tribute to his former castmate and friend, Chris Farley, 25 years after his death. During Thursday’s episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Hustle actor says he still finds it difficult to perform the “Chris Farley Song” during his shows on the Adam Sandler Live stand-up comedy tour, which kicked off in October. Sandler explained he sings the tribute song at the end of each show and that during the first few performances, he would “get so emotional.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKenan Thompson, Bowen Yang and Mikey Day on 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Overhaul: "You...
Billboard

DJ Khaled Pays Tribute to His ‘Brother’ Takeoff at Soundstorm Festival, Reveals That Migos Was Scheduled as Surprise Guest

DJ Khaled took the stage at Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night (Dec. 2), where he took a moment to honor his friend and former musical collaborator, Migos‘ Takeoff, who was shot and killed at age 28 on Nov. 1. “We love you brother,” Khaled declared from the stage, as captured by Billboard from the festival. “You’re one of the nicest people I ever met in my life. Every time I talk to you, you said you love me. I hit you back, and said I love you. I’ll never forget my last text with Takeoff....
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Cameron Crowe Adores Recording ‘Almost Famous’ Cast Album

Cameron Crowe believes the spirit of a place lingers long after the moment has passed. That’s what makes recording the Broadway Almost Famous cast album at New York’s iconic Power Station studio so special for him. “It’s like going back to the roots of why I love music and what I love about records,” Crowe told The Associated Press during a break in the recording session. Working in the control room alongside fellow producers Tom Kitt and Scott M. Riesett, Crowe called the process “utterly authentic” as they directed the cast, chorus and band in different studios across multiple levels. “I have this...
Billboard

Rod Stewart Mourns Death of Second Brother in Two Months: ‘I’ve Lost Two of My Best Mates’

Earlier this week, Rod Stewart shared the sad news that his second brother had died, just two months after he lost another brother. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” the singer wrote on Instagram next to a candlelit photo with the words “Rest in Peace.” “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’… Sir Rod Stewart.” Related Rod Stewart Imitates Elton John While Playing Piano: 'Still Love You' 12/02/2022 Stewart’s oldest brother,...
Billboard

Lindsey Buckingham Mourns Christine McVie, His ‘Musical Comrade, Friend, Soul Mate & Sister’

Following news that Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie died on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at age 79, her former bandmate and longtime creative collaborator Lindsey Buckingham took to Instagram to share a touching, handwritten note mourning his friend. “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” he wrote. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate and a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though...
Billboard

BLACKPINK Reflects on ‘Born Pink’ Era With ‘Born Pink Memories’: See the Teaser

BLINKs who were hoping for a retrospective on BLACKPINK‘s Born Pink era may be in luck. On Thursday (Dec. 1), the girl group shared a teaser video of a project called “Born Pink Memories,” which appears to be a look back at Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé’s Born Pink album cycle amid the group bringing its recently released album to the live stage. The artful visual for “Born Pink Memories” features an unmasked person toiling away in an office, sifting through filing cabinets, physical film footage, records and printed photos that are from BLACKPINK’s album promotion, with some shots including stills...
Billboard

Lady Gaga Is Loving the Viral ‘Wednesday’ ‘Bloody Mary’ TikTok Dance Trend

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky, the Little Monster family! “Bloody Mary,” one of Lady Gaga‘s 2011 Born This Way deep cuts, has resurfaced and gone viral in the past few days thanks to a new TikTok trend of folks using it to recreate Wednesday Addams’ standout dance scene from Netflix’s new series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega in the title role. And now, even Mother Monster has taken notice. “Slay Wednesday!” Gaga tweeted Thursday (Dec. 1). “You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉).” Related Trending Up: 'Wednesday'...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Gives Stamp of Approval to David Beckham Singing ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

She approves! David Beckham was caught singing “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” but got nothing but love from Mariah Carey for his spot-on vocals. The soccer star’s wife, Victoria Beckham, posted the video on her Instagram page on Thursday (Dec. 1), capturing the soccer star singing along to the Christmas classic under his breath while enjoying a beverage. In the clip, he only realizes she’s recording toward the end of the famous intro line, when he drops an octave and Posh Spice jokes, “You’re struggling with that high note, aren’t you?” Related Best New Christmas Songs for 2022: Lizzo, Camila Cabello...
Billboard

BLACKPINK Shares ‘Pink Venom’ Behind-the-Scenes Moments in ‘Born Pink Memories Roll #1’

BLACKPINK‘s Born Pink era is still in full swing, but the group — which consists of members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — is taking a walk down memory lane. The K-pop group previously teased “Born Pink Memories” on Thursday (Dec. 1), and followed up with an eight-minute short of behind-the-scenes footage from the “Pink Venom” video shoot on Friday (Dec. 2). The video kicks off the the quartet preparing the “Pink Venom” teaser concept photos, with scenes of each girl posing solo and later convening inside the photo’s large — and artfully cracked — glass box. in between fierce poses,...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Duets ‘9 to 5’ With Kelly Clarkson, Recalls First Time Hearing Whitney Houston Sing ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch

Hello, Dolly! Kelly Clarkson had country music royalty on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday morning (Dec. 1), with Dolly Parton stopping by to help sing a duet of her 1981 smash “9 to 5” and reminisce on the first time she ever heard Whitney Houston‘s iconic cover of “I Will Always Love You.” Clarkson kicked off the “9 to 5” performance by singing its first few lines as a solo, before surprising her audience with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who strutted on stage in her trademark blonde updo and sky-high heels. The two exchanged smiles and harmonies back...
Billboard

Billie Eilish Says Falling in Love Is Hard For Her: ‘It’s a Spooky Thing’

Billie Eilish opens up about her love life, kind of, in a new cover story interview with High Snobiety. The typically private singer recently confirmed in a Vanity Fair interview that she is dating The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford and that she’s “really excited… really happy about it,” noting that she is now snuggling up with a man she considers the “hottest f—ing f—er alive.” Related Billie Eilish's Latest Nike Collaboration Is on the Way: Here's A Sneak Peek 12/01/2022 Speaking to Snobiety, Eilish, 20, was a bit more circumspect about her love life, avoiding mentioning her 31-year-old partner while speaking in more general...
Billboard

Billboard

