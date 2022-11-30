ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

Larry Brian Huff, age 44 of LaFollette

Larry Brian Huff, age 44 of LaFollette passed away Thursday December 1st, 2022. He had just received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He loved reading, and being with his children. Survivors:. Wife: Mallory Ford Huff. Daughter: Baylee Huff. Sons: Drew Robinson, Larry Brayden Huff. Parents: Larry & Rosie Hatfield...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Thomas John Gasser, age 80 of LaFollette

Thomas John Gasser, age 80 of LaFollette, formerly of Rochester, New York passed away Wednesday November 30th at his home. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church of Rochester, New York. He was a US ARMY veteran, and retired landscaper. He is preceded in death by wife Patricia Gasser, parents Thomas and Doris Gasser, brother Gary Gasser.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Debbie Russell, age 56 of LaFollette

Debbie Russell, age 56 of LaFollette passed away Thursday December 1st, 2022. She was of the Methodist faith. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Martha E. Rucker, age 85 of LaFollette

Mrs. Martha E. Rucker, age 85 of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Preceded in death by Husband, John L. Rucker, Daughters, Margaret Johnson and Janet Marie Chadwell, Son, Bill Joe Rucker, and several Brothers and Sisters. Survivors: Children, John Luther Rucker and wife, Darlene. Donald Rucker and wife,...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Mesa honored as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A reception was held last evening at 7:00 at the LaFollette Church of God to honor this year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Manuel Mesa. Mesa was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal because of his many efforts to give back to Campbell County through arts and culture programs. When choosing a Grand Marshal, the Parade committee looks “for those who give back to the community, making it better than they found it.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Anyone remember Davis Food Basket?

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Davis Food Basket on North Tennessee Avenue in the early 1960s was owned and operated by Edgar and Sarah Davis. It was located next door to Service Grocery on the right and what was once the Western Auto was on the left until it moved in 1962 to East Central Avenue.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jennings, Grimm Solomon, Queener sworn in at La Follette

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “This is the fifth time I’ve done this, and I’m happy to serve as the Mayor of La Follette again,” said a beaming Cliff Jennings at Thursday’s swearing in ceremony held at La Follette City Hall. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares his full photo gallery HERE.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Ribbon cutting this morning at Highway 63 Antiques and More

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “Please join us today at 11:30am to celebrate our next Chamber Ribbon-Cutting with new member Highway 63 Antiques and More,” said Missy Tackett, Executive Director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Owner Amy Morehouse features samples of her soups, dips,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Cold weather didn’t deter crowds at Food Truck Rally

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Cold temps with tents up and heaters on along with live music and good food highlighted the first of three Food Truck Rallies in downtown La Follette Wednesday. Many orders were to go as it was cold.. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/01/2022-6AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy