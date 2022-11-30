Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1450wlaf.com
Larry Brian Huff, age 44 of LaFollette
Larry Brian Huff, age 44 of LaFollette passed away Thursday December 1st, 2022. He had just received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He loved reading, and being with his children. Survivors:. Wife: Mallory Ford Huff. Daughter: Baylee Huff. Sons: Drew Robinson, Larry Brayden Huff. Parents: Larry & Rosie Hatfield...
1450wlaf.com
Thomas John Gasser, age 80 of LaFollette
Thomas John Gasser, age 80 of LaFollette, formerly of Rochester, New York passed away Wednesday November 30th at his home. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church of Rochester, New York. He was a US ARMY veteran, and retired landscaper. He is preceded in death by wife Patricia Gasser, parents Thomas and Doris Gasser, brother Gary Gasser.
1450wlaf.com
Debbie Russell, age 56 of LaFollette
Debbie Russell, age 56 of LaFollette passed away Thursday December 1st, 2022. She was of the Methodist faith. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
1450wlaf.com
Martha E. Rucker, age 85 of LaFollette
Mrs. Martha E. Rucker, age 85 of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Preceded in death by Husband, John L. Rucker, Daughters, Margaret Johnson and Janet Marie Chadwell, Son, Bill Joe Rucker, and several Brothers and Sisters. Survivors: Children, John Luther Rucker and wife, Darlene. Donald Rucker and wife,...
1450wlaf.com
Mesa honored as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A reception was held last evening at 7:00 at the LaFollette Church of God to honor this year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Manuel Mesa. Mesa was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal because of his many efforts to give back to Campbell County through arts and culture programs. When choosing a Grand Marshal, the Parade committee looks “for those who give back to the community, making it better than they found it.”
1450wlaf.com
Anyone remember Davis Food Basket?
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Davis Food Basket on North Tennessee Avenue in the early 1960s was owned and operated by Edgar and Sarah Davis. It was located next door to Service Grocery on the right and what was once the Western Auto was on the left until it moved in 1962 to East Central Avenue.
1450wlaf.com
Watch the Christmas Parade on demand from WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Watch the Christmas Parade on DEMAND from WLAF. The telecast is made possible by these outstanding corporate partners:. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/03/2022-9AM)
1450wlaf.com
Jennings, Grimm Solomon, Queener sworn in at La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “This is the fifth time I’ve done this, and I’m happy to serve as the Mayor of La Follette again,” said a beaming Cliff Jennings at Thursday’s swearing in ceremony held at La Follette City Hall. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares his full photo gallery HERE.
1450wlaf.com
Ribbon cutting this morning at Highway 63 Antiques and More
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “Please join us today at 11:30am to celebrate our next Chamber Ribbon-Cutting with new member Highway 63 Antiques and More,” said Missy Tackett, Executive Director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Owner Amy Morehouse features samples of her soups, dips,...
1450wlaf.com
“Thank you” to our 2022 Christmas Parade sponsors
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s takes a community to put on a Christmas Parade, and here’s an extra special “thank you” to all those of you who play a role in making it possible. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-NOON)
1450wlaf.com
New flags arrive just in time for Saturday’s Christmas Parade
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – New Christmas flags arrived just in time for Saturday’s big day, the Christmas Parade. Firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department put up the new flags on Friday morning. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-2:30PM)
1450wlaf.com
Andrews breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, falls asleep in her bed
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Robby Cobb recently responded to a second call of an unwanted person on Nov. 18 at 8:21 pm. It was reported the person had smashed a window in a bedroom of a home. As Deputy Cobb was enroute to the...
1450wlaf.com
Vintage MiMi is WLAF’s business of week; Christmas give-a-way ahead
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Vintage Mimi is WLAF’s business of the week. The family owned business recently opened on Nov. 26 and is locally owned by Heather Brock, who runs the shop with the help of “her girls.”. It is located at 1720 Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette...
1450wlaf.com
Cold weather didn’t deter crowds at Food Truck Rally
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Cold temps with tents up and heaters on along with live music and good food highlighted the first of three Food Truck Rallies in downtown La Follette Wednesday. Many orders were to go as it was cold.. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/01/2022-6AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S...
Comments / 0