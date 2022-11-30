Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
A.V. Club
Sally Field anoints Burt Reynolds as her worst on-screen kiss
Despite being a 1970's sex symbol, Burt Reynolds may have been decidedly unsexy at something: kissing. At least according to his former Smokey And The Bandits co-star and Oscar winner Sally Field, who dropped all the slobbery details on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
A.V. Club
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their say in the Harry & Meghan trailer
In a new trailer for the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to speak candidly about their experience in—and eventual exodus from—royal life. Oscar-winning documentarian Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) will direct the project. Although Harry & Meghan doesn’t yet have...
A.V. Club
20 holiday movies that are definitely more naughty than nice
It’s Christmas time again, which means more marathons of the same old sappy, feel-good movies. But what if you’re sick of watching A Miracle On 34th Street for the gazillionth time? If you’re in the mood for something a little more adult, Violent Night hits theaters this Friday. And that’s just one of many options, because long before David Harbour dressed up as a killer Kris Kringle, Hollywood was cranking out R-rated holiday movies that are far more naughty than nice—and not just horror films, but risqué Christmas comedies, too.
A.V. Club
The Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny trailer plays the hits with a de-aged Harrison Ford
At the ripe age of 80, the eternally grumpy Harrison Ford, upon premiering the trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones movie in September, that his time wearing fedoras and digging for treasure is over. “I will not fall down for you again,” he said. ” Fair enough. Ford’s physical state was a concern on the set of every nearly legacy sequel he appeared in, having sustained injuries on Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the upcoming Indiana Jones. Well, all those injuries were in the name of making sure these franchises do not go gentle into that good night for, like Han Solo, Indiana Jones still has dials to turn.
A.V. Club
TÁR reigns supreme as New York Film Critics Circle crowns its ring of 2022 winners
After a brisk and sunny morning in the greater New York area, a list of winners has been crowned at the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle awards. Voting began early Friday and saw TÁR selected as Best Picture and S. S. Rajamouli as Best Director for his work with RRR. Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell took home this year’s top acting prizes.
A.V. Club
Michael Gandolfini joins the MCU's Daredevil: Born Again
Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints Of Newark) is moving from the mean streets of New Jersey to a whole new world of crime in Hell’s Kitchen. The Offer actor has been cast in a major role in Disney+’s upcoming MCU series Daredevil: Born Again, starring beside Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, per Deadline.
A.V. Club
Netflix stands by limited theatrical releases, unlimited Dave Chappelle specials
Rian Johnson; Reed Hastings; Dave Chappelle Photo: Jon Kopaloff; Michael M. Santiago; Kristy Sparow (Getty Images) Netflix is nothing if not faithful to its strategy, even when it’s struggling with subscriber numbers. In a recent conversation at the New York Times DealBook conference in NYC, the streamer’s founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings acknowledged that the service should have adopted an advertising model like Hulu’s sooner. Otherwise, though, he was steadfast about the Netflix model, even when admitting that they left “lots” of money on the table surrounding the theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
A.V. Club
Aubrey Plaza opines that she, Scorsese and Spielberg are the Avengers of real cinema
Martin Scorsese, Aubrey Plaza, and Steven Spielberg Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Jason Mendez/Mike Coppola/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images. It’s a bleak world out there for film these days: streaming is ripping a hole in creatives’ traditional revenue streams, and the Thanksgiving Weekend box office did the worst numbers in, well, ever. But when it comes to the defense of classic cinema, three brave riders still remain, soldiers of justice ready to die on the hill of passion projects and classic cinema: Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Aubrey Plaza.
A.V. Club
Ben Affleck says Netflix movies are made through an "assembly line process"
After recently announcing that his latest collaboration with Matt Damon would be a production company that promises to put creatives first, Ben Affleck has shared more of his thoughts about the state of cinema. Taking the stage at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit (via Variety) to promote Artists Equity, the Gone Girl star took aim at Netflix.
A.V. Club
Will Smith returns to the red carpet as Emancipation receives mixed reviews
Like it or not, Will Smith is back. The actor has quietly ramped up his press tour game for his new film Emancipation, which premieres under the cloud of the Oscars Slap scandal that occurred earlier this year. Inevitably, he’s had to address the assault on Chris Rock that night, acknowledge that it was a “horrific night,” and accept that people might not welcome him back into the fold.
A.V. Club
A Britney Spears musical is coming to Broadway (without any help from Britney Spears)
Britney Spears was obviously right when she said everyone wants a “Piece Of Me.” Though the pop star is not involved in the production, her music will now be the soundtrack for a new Broadway show, Once Upon A One More Time. The jukebox musical has announced its debut on the Great White Way, with previews beginning in May ahead of its opening on June 22, 2023.
A.V. Club
Benevolent studio offers free removal of your Kanye West tattoos
An exciting offer today for anyone who signed up for some good-natured “No one man should have all that power” fun with rapper Kanye West a decade-and-change ago, and who now has to walk around in public with a picture of a guy who says things like “I like Hitler” on their arm: A London-based tattoo removal studio is offering free removals for anybody with West’s increasingly antisemitic bullshit-spouting face tattooed on their body.
A.V. Club
10 books you should read in December, including Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit And Glamor Of An Icon
December brings a wave of new books just in time for the holiday shopping season. The A.V. Club has sorted through the best of these options to highlight 10 titles we’re most excited about, including the first authorized biography of screen legend Elizabeth Taylor, a nervy whodunit from Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jane Smiley, and an illuminating deep dive into the life of George Carlin, one of America’s most important comedians.
A.V. Club
Lance Reddick to lend a little extra John Wick street cred to spin-off movie Ballerina
Lance Reddick, a stalwart of the John Wick movies, has signed on to reprise his role as Charon in the franchise’s upcoming spin-off film Ballerina, Variety reports. The John Wick films have been trying to launch themselves into full-fledged cinematic universe territory for like half a decade at this point, with plans for multiple spin-offs—including a TV series, The Continental, which was formerly set up at Starz before shifting over to NBC’s Peacock—coming into existence right around the time that the success of John Wick: Chapter 2 made all involved realize they probably had A Thing on their hands.
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us trailer: Mushroom zombies, '80s music, and a gun-toting Nick Offerman
Brazil’s CCXP22 continues to yield big nerd dividends this weekend, as HBO used the South American Comic-Con to debut the first full trailer today for its TV adaptation of critically acclaimed video game The Last Of Us. And, yep, that sure is The Last Of Us! Fans of the...
A.V. Club
Kanye West's Parler deal is officially dead
Kanye “Ye” West, the star that just can’t stop burning out, has officially flamed his way through a partnership with the conservative-leaning social media platform Parler. The rapper, who has spent the past few weeks diving headfirst into overt Nazism and white supremacy, initially partnered with Parler back in October after a temporary removal from Twitter and Instagram.
A.V. Club
The Guardians Of The Galaxy are done running in the first trailer for Volume 3
This is it: The final ride for both the Guardians Of The Galaxy and their papa, director James Gunn, whose time at Disney and Marvel Studios has come to an end now that he’s co-running DC Studios at Warner Bros. Discovery. But don’t think about the end just yet, because we’ve just now gotten our first trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, which features some extremely funny stuff with Drax, a new otter character, the Guardians wearing sick Annihilation War uniforms, the debut of Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji as the villainous High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as top-tier Marvel weirdo Adam Warlock (he’s like Jesus but cooler), and Zoe Saldaña as the alternate version of Gamora from the past, reuniting (or uniting for the first time, from her perspective?) with the other Guardians. If you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame, that’s on you.
