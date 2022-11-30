At the ripe age of 80, the eternally grumpy Harrison Ford, upon premiering the trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones movie in September, that his time wearing fedoras and digging for treasure is over. “I will not fall down for you again,” he said. ” Fair enough. Ford’s physical state was a concern on the set of every nearly legacy sequel he appeared in, having sustained injuries on Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the upcoming Indiana Jones. Well, all those injuries were in the name of making sure these franchises do not go gentle into that good night for, like Han Solo, Indiana Jones still has dials to turn.

2 DAYS AGO