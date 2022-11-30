Read full article on original website
How to Get Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped
Wondering how to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2022? We've got you covered. In the words of Mariah Carey, queen of the holiday season: "It's time!" This year's Spotify Wrapped season has officially begun. After months of teasing the popular feature, Spotify dropped the official hashtag (#SpotifyWrapped) on Twitter, signaling that Wrapped is finally on its way.
Spotify Teases Wrapped 2022 Release
At midnight today (Nov. 28), Spotify officially launched its hashtag emoji on Twitter for this year's Spotify Wrapped rollout. The tiny graphic that appears when a user types Spotify Wrapped with a hashtag features a yellow, purple and orange present of the Spotify logo. "Want to be the first to...
Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated by Pop Star’s Silence Regarding Tour Tickets Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Heard Silence Quite This Loud’
Taylor Swift's tour is off to a strong start with mind-blowing sales, but the lack of available tickets and a bungled pre-sale has left some fans angry, disappointed and waiting for the singer to address the situation. On social media, Swift fans have been making their voices heard regarding the...
Swae Lee Reveals He and Post Malone Have a Project Together
Swae Lee has revealed that he and Post Malone have made enough songs together for a joint project. In an exclusive interview with XXL that was released this afternoon (Nov. 23), Swae Lee let it slide that he and Post Malone have an entire project they could drop at any moment, if they wanted to.
Video Resurfaces of Grammy CEO Explaining How Artists Win Grammys
While hip-hop artists and fans debate over who should have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, a video has resurfaced starring Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. explaining how artists win Grammys. The video is from entertainment journalist and Twitter user @OleleSalvador who filmed Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of...
Justice Department Investigating Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Tour Tickets Outrage: REPORT
The United States Justice Department is officially launching an investigation into the company that owns Ticketmaster, according to reports. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of the company's business practices following the Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos earlier this week, which resulted in the cancellation of the general public on-sale for tickets.
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report
Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
J.K. Rowling Laughs at Snoop Dogg as Dobby From Harry Potter
A portrait of Snoop Dogg as Dobby from the wildly popular movie series Harry Potter got a laugh out of J.K. Rowling, the author of the books based on the hit movies. On Sunday (Nov. 27), Snoop Dogg shared some fan art on social media that depicted him as the bald, pointy eared house-elf from the fantasy films. In the portrait, Snoop Dobb is staring stoically, while wearing a green sweater and burgundy shawl.
Cardi B Responds to Criticism From Fans for Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour
It's been four years since Cardi B has dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism from fans for not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour. On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a video from...
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
