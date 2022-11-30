ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County; no known exposures

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Greene Street and Gregg Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat...
wach.com

Christmas parade road closures and detours in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Chief Terrence Green would like to notify the Town of Lexington community that there will be road closures and detours during the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 for the Town of Lexington Christmas Parade in downtown Lexington. These road closures and detours will begin at...
wach.com

Dodging showers Saturday, but it should still feel nice

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll wake up dry and mostly cloudy Saturday. Temperatures won't be nearly as cold as the last couple freezing mornings, with most in the upper 40s to get the day started. We'll top out right around 70 degrees as a cold front pushes our way.
wach.com

SC runaway teen found safe in Florida

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
wach.com

skyWACH Weather Visit to Lugoff Elementary School

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — The 4th graders at Lugoff Elementary School had a special visit from WACH Fox's Chief Meteorologist, Josh Knight Thursday morning. This group of students was excited to have Josh come and talk to them all about the weather and what it's like to work at a TV news station.
wach.com

Getting cooler and cloudier for the rest of the weekend

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- After a warm start, cooler air is moving in to end off the weekend. Saturday's cold front continues to push offshore and high pressure has starting to build in. That will at least keep us dry, but settle in the colder air. Clouds will hold tight...
wach.com

80-year-old Sumter County man with dementia missing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies are searching along Milford Plantation Road for an elderly man with dementia Friday night. Officials say family members of 80-year-old Henry Dubose last saw him early Friday morning, and reported him missing that evening. A picture of Dubose was provided, and...
wach.com

Police searching for suspects involved in alleged trailer theft

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department is working to identify those involved in the alleged theft of an enclosed trailer on Nov. 1. Police say the suspects stole from Q’s Quik Mini Storage located on Industrial Drive in Lexington. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid...
wach.com

70-year-old pedestrian struck by car in Lexington identified by coroner

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A pedestrian that was hit and killed by a car in Lexington has been identified by the coroner. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Debra Marlene Bilbo, 70, of Lexington was walking across Platt Springs Road when she was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Platt Springs Road.
wach.com

Sumter man out on bond for auto break-in charges, back in custody for similar charges

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was out on bond for previous auto break-ins, has returned back to prison after Sumter police tied him to more break-ins in late November. Officials say 23-year-old Noah Fenters was arrested Wednesday and charged for car break-ins on November 28-30 and possession of a stolen firearm. He had been originally charged in October for similar crimes, but later released on bond.
wach.com

13-year-old reported missing in September, found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've found 13-year-old Kylee Chandler, who was last seen September. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday, that Chandler had been located and is safe. The teen had been reported missing since September 16 of this year.
wach.com

RCSD: 3 arrested, 1 charged in stolen car pursuit

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Three people were arrested and one person was charged after a stolen car pursuit, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The driver, Kyree Chestnut, 19, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle. The department tells...
wach.com

Dutch Fork reclaims 5A throne with dominant state championship win

A sense of normalcy has returned to the state of South Carolina as the Dutch Fork football team once again wears the crown in the palmetto state. The Silver Foxes thoroughly handled Fort Dorchester Saturday in the 5A state championship game, 47-10 to reclaim their rightful spot on the football throne.
