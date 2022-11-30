Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Weather contributing to struggles of Christmas tree supply and shortage
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — If you're hoping to get a real Christmas tree for the holiday, then you'd better act fast. Supplies are getting low and there’s already a shortage of some trees. Turns out, the weather had a hand in making them harder to grow this season.
Camden man's Christmas tradition gets bigger and better with lights display
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Christmas tradition for one Midlands man just keeps on getting bigger and better. 24,000 lights, 2 weeks, and 1 man. It's the story of a Camden man on Brewer Springs Road who has been building a Christmas display in his own front yard for years.
Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County; no known exposures
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Greene Street and Gregg Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The bat...
DHEC and community gather for World AIDS Day, stresses awareness and testing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control gathered at the state house Thursday to raise awareness of efforts to end HIV and AIDS as part of World AIDS Day. DHEC officials say the event includes free HIV testing, home-test kit demos, informational displays and many...
Christmas parade road closures and detours in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Chief Terrence Green would like to notify the Town of Lexington community that there will be road closures and detours during the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 for the Town of Lexington Christmas Parade in downtown Lexington. These road closures and detours will begin at...
Dodging showers Saturday, but it should still feel nice
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll wake up dry and mostly cloudy Saturday. Temperatures won't be nearly as cold as the last couple freezing mornings, with most in the upper 40s to get the day started. We'll top out right around 70 degrees as a cold front pushes our way.
SC runaway teen found safe in Florida
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
skyWACH Weather Visit to Lugoff Elementary School
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — The 4th graders at Lugoff Elementary School had a special visit from WACH Fox's Chief Meteorologist, Josh Knight Thursday morning. This group of students was excited to have Josh come and talk to them all about the weather and what it's like to work at a TV news station.
Law enforcement visit West Columbia home possibly owned by father of missing 5-year-old
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials are continuing their investigation of a missing 5-year-old and her father Antar Jeter, with deputies on Thursday seen at a West Columbia home, believed to be owned by him. Deputies have been searching for 5-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter after her mother,...
Getting cooler and cloudier for the rest of the weekend
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- After a warm start, cooler air is moving in to end off the weekend. Saturday's cold front continues to push offshore and high pressure has starting to build in. That will at least keep us dry, but settle in the colder air. Clouds will hold tight...
80-year-old Sumter County man with dementia missing
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies are searching along Milford Plantation Road for an elderly man with dementia Friday night. Officials say family members of 80-year-old Henry Dubose last saw him early Friday morning, and reported him missing that evening. A picture of Dubose was provided, and...
Police searching for suspects involved in alleged trailer theft
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department is working to identify those involved in the alleged theft of an enclosed trailer on Nov. 1. Police say the suspects stole from Q’s Quik Mini Storage located on Industrial Drive in Lexington. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid...
70-year-old pedestrian struck by car in Lexington identified by coroner
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A pedestrian that was hit and killed by a car in Lexington has been identified by the coroner. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Debra Marlene Bilbo, 70, of Lexington was walking across Platt Springs Road when she was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Platt Springs Road.
Sumter man out on bond for auto break-in charges, back in custody for similar charges
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was out on bond for previous auto break-ins, has returned back to prison after Sumter police tied him to more break-ins in late November. Officials say 23-year-old Noah Fenters was arrested Wednesday and charged for car break-ins on November 28-30 and possession of a stolen firearm. He had been originally charged in October for similar crimes, but later released on bond.
13-year-old reported missing in September, found safe
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've found 13-year-old Kylee Chandler, who was last seen September. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday, that Chandler had been located and is safe. The teen had been reported missing since September 16 of this year.
RCSD: 3 arrested, 1 charged in stolen car pursuit
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Three people were arrested and one person was charged after a stolen car pursuit, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The driver, Kyree Chestnut, 19, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle. The department tells...
1 dead after single-car crash in Aiken County, driver identified by coroner
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after a single-car collision in Aiken County, according to the SC Highway Patrol. Officials say the crash occurred on Highway 4 near Kittery Street. The driver of a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV was traveling east on Highway 4 when they traveled...
1 dead, 1 charged after fleeing from deputies causing collision, victim identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A person is dead and a man has been charged after fleeing from deputies causing a collision, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Shylek Pringle is facing multiple charges including speeding in a school zone, unlawful possession, and driving under suspension from DUI.
Dutch Fork reclaims 5A throne with dominant state championship win
A sense of normalcy has returned to the state of South Carolina as the Dutch Fork football team once again wears the crown in the palmetto state. The Silver Foxes thoroughly handled Fort Dorchester Saturday in the 5A state championship game, 47-10 to reclaim their rightful spot on the football throne.
