SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was out on bond for previous auto break-ins, has returned back to prison after Sumter police tied him to more break-ins in late November. Officials say 23-year-old Noah Fenters was arrested Wednesday and charged for car break-ins on November 28-30 and possession of a stolen firearm. He had been originally charged in October for similar crimes, but later released on bond.

SUMTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO