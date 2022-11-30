ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, GA

appenmedia.com

City of Milton to host Christmas in Crabapple

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton will host Christmas in Crabapple Dec. 3, a quaint holiday event in historic downtown Crabapple. This year's event is from 2-6 p.m. at the Broadwell Pavilion at 12615 Broadwell Road. Complimentary photos with Santa will be available through Star Petronella Photography. The...
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Milton elections committee prepares final presentation

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton committee, tasked with studying the feasibility of the city running its own municipal elections, nailed down two remaining issues at its last meeting Dec. 1. The Municipal Election Feasibility Committee could stand as a model for other north metro Atlanta cities following the election...
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Divided Johns Creek City Council votes to expand synagogue

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — After a long and arduous discussion on plans to expand Chabad of North Fulton, a synagogue and Jewish community center, the Johns Creek City Council approved special permits and zoning variances to jumpstart development. The City Council came to its decision in its third motion...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
appenmedia.com

Can the pace of home remodeling continue?

Throughout 2021 home remodeling seemed virtually unaffected by the Covid pandemic. Home sales continue to be robust, but the pace of home remodeling is even greater. New home buyers tend to remodel as soon as they move into their new home, but the remodeling craze seems to apply to everyone. “Our Kitchen and Bathroom remodeling business has experienced a 75% year over year increase” says John Hogan, president of Remodeling Expo Center, “and we don’t see any slowdown in sight”.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Cozy design tips to take you into the winter season!

With the cold weather fast approaching, it’s time to make your home a welcoming haven! Plush accents, heavier fabrics and seasonal patterns add an extra layer of comfort to living areas, bedrooms, kitchens and more!. Try these welcoming decorating ideas to transform your home into a warm & inviting...
ROSWELL, GA

