Throughout 2021 home remodeling seemed virtually unaffected by the Covid pandemic. Home sales continue to be robust, but the pace of home remodeling is even greater. New home buyers tend to remodel as soon as they move into their new home, but the remodeling craze seems to apply to everyone. “Our Kitchen and Bathroom remodeling business has experienced a 75% year over year increase” says John Hogan, president of Remodeling Expo Center, “and we don’t see any slowdown in sight”.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO