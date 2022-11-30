Read full article on original website
Here’s when Christmas parades are happening around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many Christmas parades around the Ozarks are happening during the first couple of weekends of December. Below is a list of the parades and what time they begin: Battlefield Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Bolivar Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Branson Adoration Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. […]
Here’s what the 1953 Springfield Christmas Parade looked like
Jeffrey Lawson of Springfield recently discovered several color Kodachrome slides in a box that belonged to his parents. These parade photos are believed to be from Springfield’s 1953 Christmas Parade taken from the northwest corner of Booneville and Central, possibly from the roof of the former Hamby’s restaurant.
Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023
OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck. Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined. “While we would love for them […]
Savannah's Overnight Forecast
One woman dies following a car crash in north Springfield …. One woman has died after two cars crashed on Glenstone near the Interstate 44 (I-44) eastbound ramp. Reeds Spring Football head to State Championship …. The Reeds Spring Football Team left for the State Championship game in Columbia at...
Firefighters say dumped mattress set on fire burns wooded area near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire Friday around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took them four hours to contain the fire.
Friday, December 2 AM Weather – Windy and Warm Friday
It is going to be a warm and windy December day. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for many counties in the viewing area for Friday. This goes on until 6pm. Wind gusts, especially for our far western counties, could be as high as 50 mph. Winds will continue to...
Families scramble to deal with higher property taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Families in the Ozarks are grappling with higher personal property taxes around the holidays. “This is by far the most expensive year. Last year was $76. This year it’s gone up to $203,” said Kate Martin, a Springfield resident. “I was in shock because last year on my bill I had three […]
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Kelly’s Record Time
Try your skills at naming that song with Kelly, Jeremy, Tim and Jesse. They spin your favorite tunes that can be found at Stick It In Your Ear 300 E Walnut Springfield MO or visit online at stickitinyourear.com. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
Reeds Spring Wolves to Columbia on “business trip”
REEDS SPRING, Mo–For the first time in school history, the Reeds Spring Wolves will be playing for a state football championship. The Wolves will take on Cardinal Ritter for the Class 3 title. Ritter is 13-0 and ranked number one in the state. Reeds Spring is 11-2 and came from behind to beat Sullivan in […]
New name for terminal at Springfield-Branson airport
The Springfield, Missouri city council unanimously voted this week to approve renaming the Midfield Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport after Senator Roy Blunt.
EXPERTS SAY: Lack of indoor humidity can lead to issues with your health and home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year again when humidity is nowhere to be found, both outside and inside your home. Experts say that could harm wooden surfaces inside your home and your personal health. “Wood might start to crack or buckle,” Trevor O’Bryan with Larson Heating...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
Americans across the country are feeling the inflation pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.
Usual Scam targeting the elderly takes new twist on locals
On Friday, Nov. 18, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about a scam targeting elderly residents in the area. The scam is one that has been pulled before; an elderly resident receives a call informing them that a loved one, usually a younger family member, has been arrested or has been in a motor accident and needs money to be bailed out of jail or to pay legal fees. However, while in years past the targets of the scam were advised to wire the money, in this latest version, an individual comes to the target's home and picks up the money after the resident has withdrawn the funds from their bank account. According to the GCSO’s posting, one of the suspected individuals in this case is a young Hispanic male who drives a red passenger car.
Police Identify Pedestrian Who Died After Being Hit By 2 Cars
(KTTS News) — A pedestrian who was hit by two cars Wednesday night in Springfield has died. Police say it happened around 9:22 p.m. at Campbell and Plainview. Christopher Fleming, 45, from Springfield, was walking westbound when he walked in front of a car and was hit. A second...
MC man arrested for an attempted break-in
A Marion County man has been arrested for breaking and entering or trying to enter a residence. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a male knocking on the door of a residence at various times, stating he was coming to “get” them.
Reeds Spring High School celebrates football team’s state championship berth
REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Excitement is building in Reeds Spring. Reeds Spring High School will play for a Class 3 Missouri State Championship in football on Saturday against St. Louis Cardinal Ritter. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Students, parents, and community members gathered to send the players off to...
Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 8-0 start to the Dennis Gates era certainly has added to the excitement for the upcoming matchup between Missouri and No. 9 Kansas, the second between the two schools in the last two years. On Thursday, Missouri Athletics announced that the first meeting between...
