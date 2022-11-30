On Friday, Nov. 18, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about a scam targeting elderly residents in the area. The scam is one that has been pulled before; an elderly resident receives a call informing them that a loved one, usually a younger family member, has been arrested or has been in a motor accident and needs money to be bailed out of jail or to pay legal fees. However, while in years past the targets of the scam were advised to wire the money, in this latest version, an individual comes to the target's home and picks up the money after the resident has withdrawn the funds from their bank account. According to the GCSO’s posting, one of the suspected individuals in this case is a young Hispanic male who drives a red passenger car.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO