Marysville, PA

Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pennsylvania, 2022

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is decking the halls for the holidays. From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.”

Christmas in Lights, Marysville

This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light display open from Thanksgiving night through New Year’s. It’s free to check out, but donations are accepted. This year, donations will go to the local Oakley Twins. Learn more here .

Christmas in the Park, Terre Hill

Stroll along a walking trail and check out 100+ handmade light displays at Christmas in the Park in Terre Hill, Lancaster County. Additionally, the event includes a live nativity scene, food, Santa visits, carriage rides, children’s crafts, vendors, and more. The event takes place Dec. 2-4, 2022, and more information can be found here .

Christmas Lights on Clouser, Mechanicsburg

Starting Nov. 25, check out this drive-thru light display set up in Mechanicsburg. Donations are being collected for charities at the display. Learn more online here .

Christmas Magic, York

This holiday light festival at Rocky Ridge County Park in York is back for its 39th year. Visit the displays between Nov. 25 and Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24, 25, and 31). There is also a cookie and hot chocolate stand as well as a train display. Online advance reservations are required, and they can be made here .

Christmas Spirit Light Show, Lancaster

Enjoy a mile-long drive-through light display with hundreds of thousands of lights at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster. The display flashes in sync with Christmas music. Plus check out Christmas Tree Lane, which supports local nonprofits. Visitors can see the lights on the evenings of Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 1-31 (with the exception of Dec. 5 and 12). Learn more and purchase tickets online here .

Dutch Winter Wonderland, Lancaster

Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster gets a holiday makeover for this winter favorite, which won an award for “The Best Theme Park Holiday Event” in 2021. Take in thousands of lights, plus enjoy over 20 rides and attractions and visit Santa. Learn more and get tickets here . Dutch Winter Wonderland is open on select dates from Nov. 19 to Jan. 1, 2022.

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

Hershey Sweet Lights, Hershey

Hershey Sweet Lights, which is open from Nov. 30 to Jan. 1, features almost 600 animated light displays along a 2-mile drive-thru trail. Hop in your vehicle and bring your hot chocolate to check out the lights. Tickets can be purchased here .

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane, Hershey

Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane opened Nov. 12 and continues until Jan. 1. Enjoy select rides, meet Santa’s reindeer, and be immersed in more than 5 million twinkling lights throughout the amusement park, including displays that flash along to classic holiday music. Tickets can be purchased here .

Light Up New Oxford, New Oxford

Light Up New Oxford is back for its third year. Residents and businesses in the 17350 zip code compete to have the best holiday decorations, creating a fun holiday light driving tour. From Dec. 10 to Dec. 25, visitors can follow a driving tour to see the displays and vote for their favorites. (The deadline to register to participate in the decorating competition is Dec. 5) More information can be found at the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook event .

Toys for Tots locations throughout Central Pennsylvania

Linglestown Lights, Harrisburg

This home in Harrisburg sets up one impressive light display with over 50,000 lights flashing along to holiday music. Starting Nov. 25, tune your radio to 98.1 FM and sit back to watch the dancing lights. Learn more here or here .

Messick’s 2022 Christmas Light Show, Mount Joy

Think drive-in movie, but for Christmas lights. The light shows run in batches every 15-20 minutes and feature holiday lights synchronized to music. Donations collected at the end of the show support local charities. The light shows happen from Dec. 2-28. Learn more here .

Parade of Lights, Camp Hill

Camp Hill’s drive-thru Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots runs Dec. 1-3 in Siebert Park. Visitors are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy to donate. More information can be found here .

November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

Refreshing Mountain, Stevens

Open Thursday through Sunday evenings from Nov. 25 through Jan. 8, Refreshing Mountain in Stevens, Lancaster County, will be decorated with lights for the holidays. Guests can drive through the property to check out hundreds of illuminated trees and other structures, or they can park and walk around the site to see more lights and huddle by a campfire with a warm drink.

This experience is donation-based, with proceeds going to local nonprofits, or guests can choose to reserve other experiences including ziplining or tackling an elevated obstacle course above the lights. More information can be found online here , where reservations can also be made for the ticketed experiences.

Stone Gables Estate Christmas Light Drive-Thru, Elizabethtown

The 3-mile drive-thru Christmas light display at Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown features more than 800,000 lights. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. Learn more and purchase tickets online here .

Did we miss your favorite light display? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com to have it added to the list!

