Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former Bulldog Aaron Murray calls Stetson Bennett 'the greatest QB' in Georgia history
It's high praise for the senior, but Murray knows a thing or two about playing quarterback at Georgia. Murray led the Bulldogs from 2010-2013, finishing his college career with the record for the most touchdown passes in SEC history with 121, which still stands. On Saturday night, Bennett had a...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks sent 11 home sick. All are expected to play at Rams. Plus, Ryan Neal’s status
An illness swept through the Seahawks’ locker room this week. Coach Pete Carroll had to send 11 players plus a couple coaches home from practice and away from the team’s facility. But, no, Carroll didn’t ask the NFL if the Seahawks could move their game Sunday with the...
Deion Sanders, Jackson State take second straight SWAC title
Deion Sanders led Jackson State to its second-consecutive SWAC title with his QB son Shedeur (above) pacing the win. But Coach Prime didn't stick around for the press conference. The post Deion Sanders, Jackson State take second straight SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Activate WR Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams will likely make his long-awaited NFL debut for the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field. The rookie has officially been activated off of the NFI list, ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars. With his activation, the Lions are adding an explosive talent to their...
Tri-City Herald
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: S Trevon Moehrig
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, S Trevon Moehrig talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Lions vs. Jaguars: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field again this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. For wideout DJ Chark, the Week 13 matchup will be against his former team. In the offseason, the talented wideout signed a one-year, $10 million free agent contract to join the Lions, after spending the first four seasons of his career in Jacksonville.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Steve Clifford Wizards Postgame Press Conference
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Tri-City Herald
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race?. That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in...
Tri-City Herald
Will Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Deliver On His Multiple Championship Guarantees?
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is starting to sound like the NBA's version of Joe Namath. In 1969, it was Namath who guaranteed the New York Jets would win the Super Bowl III. This season, Butler has made similar statements on three occasions.
Comments / 0