Tri-City Herald

The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Heat Game

The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat game are headlined by Jaylen Brown banking in a three from 30 feet to force overtime, Boston's best ball movement of the night, and Jayson Tatum's two-handed flush. View the original article to see embedded media. Sometimes It's Better to be Lucky Than...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

NBA Trade Season: Mavs Should Keep Tabs on Slumping Bulls

Although the Dallas Mavericks are feeling good after blowing out the New York Knicks on Saturday to get back to .500, the team could still use some roster upgrades on the trade market. The problem for Dallas, though, is that its asset cupboard isn't as strong as opposing teams might...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Bucks to Sit Multiple Starters vs Hornets

Are things finally starting to go Charlotte's way? Well, maybe. All season long, the Hornets have been playing shorthanded with injuries to LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr., Gordon Hayward, and Cody Martin. No, they're not getting any of those guys back tonight but the Hornets will however, have a chance...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Adrian Wojnarowski Unofficially Puts Mavs on Notice About Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks have received a historic level of play from three-time All-NBA First-Team guard Luka Doncic. Despite averaging 33.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists through 20 games, his team is currently sitting at 10-11 following yet another letdown loss against a shorthanded team, losing 131-125 to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA

The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.
Tri-City Herald

Steelers vs. Falcons Preview: More Targets For Drake London?

The 5-7 Atlanta Falcons are still in the hunt for the NFC South title. They are entering their Week 13 contest against the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers second in the division, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a game. With five games left in the 2022 campaign, the Falcons will continue...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Steve Clifford Wizards Postgame Press Conference

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Tri-City Herald

Trenton Irwin: ‘Striving For More Opportunities And More Games’

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin has carved out a roster spot on this team with Ja'Marr Chase on the mend. He's quickly becoming a fan favorite after being a beloved locker-room presence since he joined the franchise in 2019. Irwin was the subject of this week's episode...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Texans TE Brevin Jordan: ‘It Hurts For Sure’

HOUSTON — Quarterback Davis Mills isn't the only second-year prospect who has struggled with the Houston Texans this season. There were high expectations for Brevin Jordan following an impressive rookie campaign. There was a belief that Jordan would take a significant leap in his second year and would become the Texans' No. 1 tight end.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

‘Go Eat’: James Houston Will Be More Involved in Lions’ Defense

James Houston caught the attention of Detroit's coaching staff and front office with his performance against the Buffalo Bills. The team was looking to get the young defensive lineman into the lineup sooner, but various injuries and different matchups prevented him from debuting sooner. Given only five defensive snaps against...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Miller Out, Jimmy G Recollection, and More

The Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday included two positive changes, but neither dealt with tackles Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson. Armstead (toe/pec) and Jackson (ankle) again missed practice after sustaining injuries during the 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, and running back Myles Gaskin also again sat out practice with shoulder/ankle injuries.
