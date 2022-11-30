Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice Turner
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from program
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program Saturday
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior Bowl
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over Creighton
knopnews2.com
Five Huskers named to AVCA All-Region Team
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska volleyball team placed five student-athletes on the AVCA North All-Region Team on Tuesday. It marks the most all-region selections for the Huskers since earning six in 2016. Madi Kubik, Lexi Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Hord, Whitney Lauenstein and Bekka Allick were all selected to the AVCA...
knopnews2.com
Huskers return home for Big Ten Battle with Badgers
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns home for the first time in 15 days when the Huskers play host to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Tip-off between the Huskers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (3-7, 0-1 Big Ten) is set for 7 p.m. (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. A live video stream will be provided to subscribers of B1G+ with Big Ten Student U announcers Connor Clark and Peyton Thomas on the call. The game also can be heard live on the Huskers Radio Network with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on the call on 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.
knopnews2.com
Huskers upset No. 20 Maryland, 90-67
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Press Release) -Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland’s 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
knopnews2.com
Monster Jam returns to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monster Jam returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Arena Championship Series West on April 7 and April 8, 2023. Monster Jam drivers are trained male and female athletes who compete in competitions, controlling 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour. Lincoln fans will have the chance to watch these drivers show off their skills and all-out racing in head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.
knopnews2.com
Second Omaha church threatened with note
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday. The second note was found at Christ Community Church on 108th Avenue. According to Christ Community Church, the letter lobbied threats against the lead minister and claimed to be from the group Jane’s Revenge. Saturday morning...
knopnews2.com
Victim’s son speaks out on 15th anniversary of Von Maur mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight people died that day at Von Maur 15 years ago, victims of a mass shooting by a single teenaged gunman. It’s a day of reflection for so many, from employees to victims’ families and first responders. Monday, Omaha Police paid tribute to the...
knopnews2.com
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - Editor’s note: this story was updated with new information learned Monday. The target of a state banking investigation into alleged fraudulent loans was in the process of building a multimillion-dollar residential complex on the eastern edge of the Capital City. Aaron Marshbanks, who was...
knopnews2.com
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
