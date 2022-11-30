Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Baby's cry alerts family to fire that destroyed Mount Clemens apartment building
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — At least nine families are left homeless before the holidays after a fire tore through their apartment building in Mount Clemens. The fire happened at Hubbard Oak Apartments early Thursday morning. Families are now trying to rebuild after the devasting loss. Alex Lyle had...
Tv20detroit.com
'Aurora' brings holiday magic to Glenlore Trails with enchanted light show
COMMERCE TOWNSIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township is bringing the holiday spirit to the next level. They're offering an experience known as Aurora. It's a mile-long trail with Christmas displays every so feet. The immersive experience features dazzling lights, music and games. When the sun sets,...
Tv20detroit.com
'Light Up Oxford With Love' illuminates community on anniversary of shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — On a night marked by tragedy, the strength of Oxford is shining. Up and down neighborhood streets, luminarias lit up the night. The community is reminding one another that they’re not alone. "Something like this to happen to our community was devastating, so this...
wcsx.com
Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years
Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
fox2detroit.com
Man freed from submerged car at Harsen's Island Ferry dies at hospital
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after his vehicle went underwater at the Champion Auto Ferry early on Saturday, Dec. 3. Clay Township Police said they requested the St. Clair County Dive Team around 4:45 a.m. for a man that had driven his car, a 2014 Audi A6, off the ramp at the Harsen's Island Ferry and into the North Channel.
Tv20detroit.com
Toy donations across metro Detroit are down ahead of the holiday season
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Volunteers across metro Detroit are trying to raise awareness about holiday donation drives. In Dearborn Heights, the owner of VIP Carwash on Ford Road says he's collecting toys of all sizes for kids who might otherwise go without. "I want to see toys. I...
10-year-old charged after bringing knife to Macomb County school, threatening to stab children on 'hit list'
A young boy was charged and arraigned in Macomb County after prosecutors say he brought at knife to school on Tuesday and threatened to stab fellow students who had allegedly bullied him and called him names.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
Tv20detroit.com
Boy, 10, charged after allegedly making 'hit list' and bringing knife to Macomb Co. school
(WXYZ) — A 10-year-old is facing charges after allegedly making a “hit list,” bringing a knife to school, and asking another student to hold a student down so he could stab him, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says. According to a press release from the Macomb...
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old dies after falling down steps while watched by babysitter, DPD investigates
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family's 1-year-old daughter is dead, and Detroit police are investigating. The tragic death of Justice Starks happened after she was injured while being watched by a friend of the family - but police say there are plenty of unanswered questions. "We’ve been meeting...
Authorities recover body of 34-year-old man from submerged vehicle in St. Clair River
Authorities confirmed the death of one man Saturday morning after he drove his vehicle off a ferry ramp and crashed into the St. Clair River.
'I miss her dearly.' Madisyn Baldwin's mom reflects on her daughter's impact
For Madisyn Baldwin's mom, each hurdle they make it over is a victory, yet a gut-wrenching reminder, that the journey is far from over. But, there are life lessons that bring her family comfort.
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
Tv20detroit.com
Air tube display at Milford skate shop leads to court battle
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local skate shop owner is going to court over a dancing air tube display outside her store. The Village of Milford says it violates their ordinance and they want it gone. Despite several notices from code enforcement, the owner refuses to comply. Saturdays,...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County Prosecutor calls student who stopped classmate who had a knife a hero
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County student is credited with preventing school violence and being called a hero by the Prosecutor. The alleged incident happened at Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens. Prosecutor Pete Lucido says the 10-year-old carrying a knife with a 5-inch blade, also had a...
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
Tv20detroit.com
112 Michigan schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School. Students at Eastpointe High say for them, missing out on crucial in-class time during the pandemic has had a huge impact on their learning. "Do you guys feel like...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits metro Detroit later than expected
The decked-out Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, an annual cross-continent hunger awareness tour set to pass through Michigan, turned out to be a few hours late Thursday evening, dashing — and disappointing — some metro Detroit folks' plans to see it. "What a bust!" an Allen Park resident posted on social media. ...
