Tv20detroit.com

'Light Up Oxford With Love' illuminates community on anniversary of shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — On a night marked by tragedy, the strength of Oxford is shining. Up and down neighborhood streets, luminarias lit up the night. The community is reminding one another that they’re not alone. "Something like this to happen to our community was devastating, so this...
wcsx.com

Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years

Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man freed from submerged car at Harsen's Island Ferry dies at hospital

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after his vehicle went underwater at the Champion Auto Ferry early on Saturday, Dec. 3. Clay Township Police said they requested the St. Clair County Dive Team around 4:45 a.m. for a man that had driven his car, a 2014 Audi A6, off the ramp at the Harsen's Island Ferry and into the North Channel.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Air tube display at Milford skate shop leads to court battle

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local skate shop owner is going to court over a dancing air tube display outside her store. The Village of Milford says it violates their ordinance and they want it gone. Despite several notices from code enforcement, the owner refuses to comply. Saturdays,...
MILFORD, MI
1470 WFNT

Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan

Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
DETROIT, MI

