Home prices are expected to continue increasing in 2023, according to new analysis from Realtor.com. But we shouldn't expect the big increases we saw earlier this year. “Even though mortgage rates are high, and it's making buying a home very unaffordable, and rents are going up as well, there is still more people in the market for a place to live than there are places to live to go around, and that's what's keeping prices so high right now,” said Clare Trapasso with Realtor.com.

2 DAYS AGO