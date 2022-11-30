Read full article on original website
Now Open! Newest Tractor Supply Is Open At This Midland Location!
This is West Texas and the MORE Tractor Supply Stores, the better! And. NORTH Midland just got its first Tractor Supply! 2 weeks in, and the latest Permian Basin Tractor Supply is in full motion to serve us here in West Texas. • TRACTOR SUPPLY AT 6403 N Hwy 349...
List of Fun Christmas Parades Happening Here In The Permian Basin!
Yes, it's time once again to hit up a parade. But, not just any parade a CHRISTMAS PARADE! It really isn't the SEASON without a good Christmas Parade and there are several happening in the area this season! So grab the kiddos, grab some Hot Chocolate and pick your spot on the parade route, and get ready for a PARADE!
Tired of Road Construction? Midland’s Massive Road Projects Are Making Progress
If you have taken a drive around the older areas of central Midland, you are probably tired of dealing with the orange barrels and cones. Well, the road projects are going really well and the majority of the projects have already been completed. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the Director...
Top 5 Times Midland/Odessa Was A Featured Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’
Did you know Midland and Odessa have been mentioned as answers on 'Jeopardy!'?Here are 5 times we were mentioned on the famous game show. Mentions are in chronological order courtesy of J! Archive. 2003-05-05 - Category: "First Ladies" - Amount: $200 - Answer: "She met the future president at a...
Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland
Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
Let The Kids Run With Santa This Saturday In Midland At The 6th Annual Jingle Bell Run
It is time for the annual Jingle Bell Run benefitting Junior Achievement of Midland. This is one of the year's most fun and unique events because it happens at night through lighted neighborhoods. The 6th Annual lighted nighttime Jingle Bell Run will happen this Saturday at Grassland Estates. The event...
