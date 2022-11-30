ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

HyunA announces the end of her six-year relationship with DAWN

South Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN have ended their six-year relationship. Yesterday (November 30), HyunA took to her personal Instagram page to write a brief post announcing that she and DAWN have parted ways as a couple. “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on,” the ‘Nabillera’ singer wrote in her vague post, as translated by Soompi. “Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Elle

Ariana Grande Posts First Photo of Her and Dalton Gomez Posing Together in 5 Months

Ariana Grande has been diligently and quietly working on the film adaptation of Wicked for months, but the singer popped back on Instagram today to give fans a very rare look at her marriage. Grande shared a captionless post featuring multiple photos of her husband Dalton Gomez, including one of them together. In the new photo, Grande appears with her blonde hair for her role as Glinda.
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The Independent

Diane Sawyer’s Love Actually reunion interview cut short as police threaten arrest

The filming of Diane Sawyer’s Love Actually reunion for ABC was interrupted when police threatened to make arrests.Sawyer was interviewing Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played lovestruck schoolboy Sam, when a producer was forced to cut it short.“We have to stop. The police say we don’t have the proper permit, and they’re going to arrest us,” he said, much to the amusement of Brodie-Sangster.Jumping up, the presenter declares her plan of action: “Now, we run.”They were chatting on the bench along the Thames where his character had a heart-to-heart with his stepfather, played by Liam Neeson.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hates‘Magic’: Rob Burrow uses eye-controlled computer to read CBeebies bedtime storyHey Duggee rocket toy blasts into space attached to stratospheric balloon
AOL Corp

‘My girl don’t play’: Cardi B steps out for Offset’s tribute to slain rapper in Miami

Offset paid tribute to Takeoff in Miami with a raucous performance early Friday one month after his cousin’s shocking death. The rapper took the stage at E11EVEN Miami as part of the lineup for “The Art of Nightlife” during Miami Art Week. It was his first show following the unsolved shooting of fellow Migos member outside a downtown Houston bowling alley early Nov. 1.
MIAMI, FL
ABC News

Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Priyanka Chopra Is Angelic in a Pearlescent Beaded Gown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Date Night Hair Routine Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Date Night Hair Routine. Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous arrival last night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Quantico star stepped onto the red carpet ahead of the screening for What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival. For the occasion, she pulled from Tony Ward's fall 2022 couture collection to wear a jaw-dropping pearlescent gown.
E! News

Zooey Deschanel Is Returning to TV in an Unexpected Way

Watch: Zooey Deschanel Spills on Life as a New Mommy. Hey girl, whatcha' doing? Eating, that's what. Zooey Deschanel is returning to television, but not for a scripted series. Discovery+ announced Dec. 1 that the New Girl alum is taking on a new mission, "to reconnect people with their food and answer the big questions about what we eat to show." The series, aptly titled What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, will follow the She & Him artist as she solves "the everyday food dilemmas people face while food shopping" and asks "the tough questions about what Americans eat," according to the streamer.
Elle

Zendaya's Mom Subtly Addressed Viral Rumors Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Secretly Engaged

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline. The social media rumor mill went into overdrive this weekend after Pop Hive, a pop culture community Twitter account, claimed Zendaya and Tom Holland were “reportedly engaged” in secret. The tweet, which did not share its sourcing or which report the claim originated from, went viral, and other celebrity news fan accounts picked it up. Thousands of users on Twitter also shared. But as Buzzfeed pointed out, while Zendaya and Holland have not addressed the unverified rumor themselves, Zendaya's mother Claire Stoermer seemingly did on her Instagram Story. She cleared the air, and even implied the engagement rumors were made up to drive clicks.
E! News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's New Beauty Collab Is Even Steamier Than Expected

Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. Megan Fox's newest beauty endeavor is as sharp as nails—literally. The Jennifer's Body actress joined forces with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to release a spellbinding nail polish collection under his label UN/DN LAQR. But this isn't your basic collab, as the couple chose shades that hold special meanings.
E! News

Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo on First Birthday

Watch: Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship. The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day, ringing in the milestone with festive surprises. As seen in a video shared to Instagram Stories, Maralee's home was decorated with a blue-and-white balloon arch in honor of Theo.
E! News

Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit

Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
E! News

E! News

