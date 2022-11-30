Read full article on original website
NME
HyunA announces the end of her six-year relationship with DAWN
South Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN have ended their six-year relationship. Yesterday (November 30), HyunA took to her personal Instagram page to write a brief post announcing that she and DAWN have parted ways as a couple. “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on,” the ‘Nabillera’ singer wrote in her vague post, as translated by Soompi. “Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Elle
Ariana Grande Posts First Photo of Her and Dalton Gomez Posing Together in 5 Months
Ariana Grande has been diligently and quietly working on the film adaptation of Wicked for months, but the singer popped back on Instagram today to give fans a very rare look at her marriage. Grande shared a captionless post featuring multiple photos of her husband Dalton Gomez, including one of them together. In the new photo, Grande appears with her blonde hair for her role as Glinda.
New Cheating Rumors Erupt in RHOP's Shocking Mid-Season Trailer
Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating...
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely Cries After Finalizing Jarrette Jones Divorce: ‘Drained the Life Out of Me’
Love Is Blind alums Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have finalized their divorce. “Well, it is official,” McNeely, 28, explained in a tearful TikTok video posted on Tuesday, November 29. “Divorce really is like a grief and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real. My […]
Diane Sawyer’s Love Actually reunion interview cut short as police threaten arrest
The filming of Diane Sawyer’s Love Actually reunion for ABC was interrupted when police threatened to make arrests.Sawyer was interviewing Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played lovestruck schoolboy Sam, when a producer was forced to cut it short.“We have to stop. The police say we don’t have the proper permit, and they’re going to arrest us,” he said, much to the amusement of Brodie-Sangster.Jumping up, the presenter declares her plan of action: “Now, we run.”They were chatting on the bench along the Thames where his character had a heart-to-heart with his stepfather, played by Liam Neeson.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hates‘Magic’: Rob Burrow uses eye-controlled computer to read CBeebies bedtime storyHey Duggee rocket toy blasts into space attached to stratospheric balloon
Watch: BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video
K-pop star RM released a preview of his music video for "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin, a song from his solo album "Indigo."
Jake Flint's Rep Shuts Down Rumor About Singer's Cause of Death
Jake Flint's publicist is setting the record straight on details of the singer's sudden death. Days after Flint died, his rep, Clif Doyal, spoke out to shut down a rumor that recently surfaced on social media about his passing. "I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family,"...
AOL Corp
‘My girl don’t play’: Cardi B steps out for Offset’s tribute to slain rapper in Miami
Offset paid tribute to Takeoff in Miami with a raucous performance early Friday one month after his cousin’s shocking death. The rapper took the stage at E11EVEN Miami as part of the lineup for “The Art of Nightlife” during Miami Art Week. It was his first show following the unsolved shooting of fellow Migos member outside a downtown Houston bowling alley early Nov. 1.
ABC News
Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
Harper's Bazaar
Priyanka Chopra Is Angelic in a Pearlescent Beaded Gown
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Date Night Hair Routine Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Date Night Hair Routine. Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous arrival last night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Quantico star stepped onto the red carpet ahead of the screening for What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival. For the occasion, she pulled from Tony Ward's fall 2022 couture collection to wear a jaw-dropping pearlescent gown.
Lars Ulrich Talks Metallica Updates with Howard Stern—“We’re Playing Two Completely Different Shows”
Metallica drummer, Lars Ulrich, joined Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to share updates about the legendary metal band and chit-chat about the hit television show Stranger Things. While appearing on the show on Monday (Nov. 28), Ulrich debuted the new Metallica song, “Lux Æterna.”
Zooey Deschanel Is Returning to TV in an Unexpected Way
Watch: Zooey Deschanel Spills on Life as a New Mommy. Hey girl, whatcha' doing? Eating, that's what. Zooey Deschanel is returning to television, but not for a scripted series. Discovery+ announced Dec. 1 that the New Girl alum is taking on a new mission, "to reconnect people with their food and answer the big questions about what we eat to show." The series, aptly titled What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, will follow the She & Him artist as she solves "the everyday food dilemmas people face while food shopping" and asks "the tough questions about what Americans eat," according to the streamer.
Lenny Kravitz Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message to Daughter Zoë Kravitz
Watch: Channing Tatum Jokes With Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny on Instagram. Lenny Kravitz let love rule in a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter Zoë Kravitz. In honor of the actress' 34th birthday, the singer celebrated on Instagram with a black and white throwback photo of himself cradling his baby girl.
Elle
Zendaya's Mom Subtly Addressed Viral Rumors Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Secretly Engaged
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline. The social media rumor mill went into overdrive this weekend after Pop Hive, a pop culture community Twitter account, claimed Zendaya and Tom Holland were “reportedly engaged” in secret. The tweet, which did not share its sourcing or which report the claim originated from, went viral, and other celebrity news fan accounts picked it up. Thousands of users on Twitter also shared. But as Buzzfeed pointed out, while Zendaya and Holland have not addressed the unverified rumor themselves, Zendaya's mother Claire Stoermer seemingly did on her Instagram Story. She cleared the air, and even implied the engagement rumors were made up to drive clicks.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's New Beauty Collab Is Even Steamier Than Expected
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. Megan Fox's newest beauty endeavor is as sharp as nails—literally. The Jennifer's Body actress joined forces with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to release a spellbinding nail polish collection under his label UN/DN LAQR. But this isn't your basic collab, as the couple chose shades that hold special meanings.
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo on First Birthday
Watch: Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship. The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day, ringing in the milestone with festive surprises. As seen in a video shared to Instagram Stories, Maralee's home was decorated with a blue-and-white balloon arch in honor of Theo.
Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit
Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
E! News
