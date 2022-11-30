Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
cw39.com
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
Click2Houston.com
Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10
HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard. Aerial...
KHOU
The best flooring for homes with pets
HOUSTON — Michelle Karac joined Great Day Houston to discuss the benefits of installing new flooring with 50 Floor. The company believes in providing quality flooring at affordable prices along with excellent service. 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The company is offering 60%...
KHOU
Get into the holiday groove with Houston Happenings!
HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com. 2018 Animated Movie... Starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Grumpy Grinch And Dog Max Plan To Stop Whoville's Christmas Celebrations By Stealing Gifts, Decorations. Pack Picnic For Family Movie Under The Stars. Food And Drinks Available For Purchase At The...
KHOU
Classic cars pull up for KHOU 11 Secret Santa toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army
HOUSTON — We're in the home stretch of the KHOU 11 Secret Santa Toy Drive, so it's only natural that we called in some extra horsepower Saturday morning!. Dozens of classic cars lined up at the KHOU 11 studios to help those in need. It's the eighth year in a row we've partnered with Bobby Jenkins, the organizer of the Classic Car Toy Drive.
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
hellowoodlands.com
Houston Methodist The Woodlands completes 100th TAVI Heart Procedure
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital successfully performed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedure. This minimally invasive procedure is an alternative to open-heart surgery for patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the valve that obstructs blood flow and can lead to heart failure. The milestone procedure was...
7 events in Tomball, Magnolia to attend this weekend, Dec. 2-4
The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Magic of Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce) Houston Glass Blowing will be demonstrating a live, narrated glass blowing. As the Houston area's only open-access glass blowing studio, the Tomball community is able watch glass blowing experiences, participate in classes, purchase art or host events at the venue. 3-5 p.m. Free. Glass Blowing Houston, 17442 FM 2920, Tomball. 832-559-3339. www.txartisan.com.
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
bluebonnetnews.com
Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney
Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
Word on the street Bacliff/San Leon... 11/30/2022
· Bacliff Fire Department would like to congregate one of our members, Frank Gulden, for competing in the battle of the badges in Galveston last night and bringing home a win!!
luxury-houses.net
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Luxe plastic surgery center injects River Oaks with cutting-edge techniques, posh recovery suites, secret access, and more
With the holiday season in full swing and many prepping for a new look for the new year, image-conscious Houstonians have a new option for cutting-edge cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery in one of Houston’s most elite neighborhoods.Nuveau Plastic Surgery + Medical Aesthetics, a local leader in cosmetic medical procedures, has quietly opened a sleek new facility in River Oaks (3720 Westheimer Rd.). Owned and operated by renowned (and board-certified) plastic surgeon Dr. Edward Lee, the facility offers myriad reconstructive surgeries for men, women, and children, as well as beauty treatments, touch-ups, and more.Aside from top-of-the-line technology, instrumentation, and treatments,...
'Lowballed' documentary features racial inequities in Harris Co. home appraisals
A new analysis by ABC OTV's data team found that Black and Hispanic homeowners in Harris County are about twice as likely to be "lowballed" in their appraisals as their white neighbors. Here's what experts believe is the cause, impact, and possible solutions.
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
papercitymag.com
Houston Mom Turns Her Pandemic Baking Into a New Cookie Shop — Milk Mustache Brings Big Cookies to Tanglewood
Milk Mustache owner Tracy Jones opened her new gourmet cookie shop in the Tanglewood area. (Photo by Michael Anthony) Like many of us, mother of four Tracy Jones took to her kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of making sourdough or banana bread, her focus was cookies — the fresh-from-the-oven home-baked sort. A novice baker with a generous spirit and, one might assume, an outsized sweet tooth, Jones began baking cookies as simply a means of distraction, passing along her sweet treats to family, friends, doctors, nurses and teachers.
Can you help our seniors this Christmas?
HOUSTON — For a lot of people, the joys of the holidays go hand in hand with worry. Often parents worry about how they’ll afford gifts for their children, while others worry their most basic needs won’t be met. That’s where the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program...
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in Houston to Adopt for Christmas
Adopting and rescuing puppies is not only an amazing gift for the holiday season, but it also can be an incredibly meaningful way to make a difference in a pup’s life. This Christmas season, why not consider one of the many adorable puppies in Houston that are waiting to find their forever home? From playful terriers to sweet-natured Labrador retrievers, Houston has a variety of puppies that are ready for adoption.
