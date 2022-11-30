ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The best flooring for homes with pets

HOUSTON — Michelle Karac joined Great Day Houston to discuss the benefits of installing new flooring with 50 Floor. The company believes in providing quality flooring at affordable prices along with excellent service. 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The company is offering 60%...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Get into the holiday groove with Houston Happenings!

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com. 2018 Animated Movie... Starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Grumpy Grinch And Dog Max Plan To Stop Whoville's Christmas Celebrations By Stealing Gifts, Decorations. Pack Picnic For Family Movie Under The Stars. Food And Drinks Available For Purchase At The...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Houston Methodist The Woodlands completes 100th TAVI Heart Procedure

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital successfully performed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedure. This minimally invasive procedure is an alternative to open-heart surgery for patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the valve that obstructs blood flow and can lead to heart failure. The milestone procedure was...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

7 events in Tomball, Magnolia to attend this weekend, Dec. 2-4

The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Magic of Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce) Houston Glass Blowing will be demonstrating a live, narrated glass blowing. As the Houston area's only open-access glass blowing studio, the Tomball community is able watch glass blowing experiences, participate in classes, purchase art or host events at the venue. 3-5 p.m. Free. Glass Blowing Houston, 17442 FM 2920, Tomball. 832-559-3339. www.txartisan.com.
TOMBALL, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
NEW CANEY, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HUMBLE, TX
CultureMap Houston

Luxe plastic surgery center injects River Oaks with cutting-edge techniques, posh recovery suites, secret access, and more

With the holiday season in full swing and many prepping for a new look for the new year, image-conscious Houstonians have a new option for cutting-edge cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery in one of Houston’s most elite neighborhoods.Nuveau Plastic Surgery + Medical Aesthetics, a local leader in cosmetic medical procedures, has quietly opened a sleek new facility in River Oaks (3720 Westheimer Rd.). Owned and operated by renowned (and board-certified) plastic surgeon Dr. Edward Lee, the facility offers myriad reconstructive surgeries for men, women, and children, as well as beauty treatments, touch-ups, and more.Aside from top-of-the-line technology, instrumentation, and treatments,...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store

District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Mom Turns Her Pandemic Baking Into a New Cookie Shop — Milk Mustache Brings Big Cookies to Tanglewood

Milk Mustache owner Tracy Jones opened her new gourmet cookie shop in the Tanglewood area. (Photo by Michael Anthony) Like many of us, mother of four Tracy Jones took to her kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of making sourdough or banana bread, her focus was cookies — the fresh-from-the-oven home-baked sort. A novice baker with a generous spirit and, one might assume, an outsized sweet tooth, Jones began baking cookies as simply a means of distraction, passing along her sweet treats to family, friends, doctors, nurses and teachers.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Can you help our seniors this Christmas?

HOUSTON — For a lot of people, the joys of the holidays go hand in hand with worry. Often parents worry about how they’ll afford gifts for their children, while others worry their most basic needs won’t be met. That’s where the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program...
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

10 Adorable Puppies in Houston to Adopt for Christmas

Adopting and rescuing puppies is not only an amazing gift for the holiday season, but it also can be an incredibly meaningful way to make a difference in a pup’s life. This Christmas season, why not consider one of the many adorable puppies in Houston that are waiting to find their forever home? From playful terriers to sweet-natured Labrador retrievers, Houston has a variety of puppies that are ready for adoption.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy