Boston, MA

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective John D. Schroeder 49 Years Ago Today

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 3 days ago
WCVB

Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Boston’s Jamall Copeland pleads guilty to robbing Cambridge TD Bank

A Boston man pleaded guilty Friday morning to robbing a TD Bank in Cambridge earlier this year only four months after he was released from state prison. Jamall Copeland, 49, walked into the bank on April 27 just before 2 p.m., asked a teller about opening an account, and then handed the person a note reading “Give up all Hundreds! AN 50′s Robbery!” court documents said. He was indicted in June on one count of bank robbery, which carries up to 20 years in prison.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Suspicious death investigation underway in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead, officials said. Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office have been called out and are assisting the Nashua Police Department as they investigate the suspicious death at a residence on Amherst Street in Nashua.
NASHUA, NH
Daily Voice

2 Killed In Overnight Worcester Car Crash: Police

Authorities in Worcester are investigating a double fatal crash that happened Saturday morning, Dec. 3, Worcester Police said on Facebook. The crash happen near 982 Grafton Street around 12:20 a.m., police said. The crash resulted in two fatalities and other serious injuries, police said. More information is expected to be...
WORCESTER, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston 24 and Public Journal for Thursday, December, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Wednesday@ 10 AM through Thursday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Marshfield double homicide: What we know so far

Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth remains at large and is wanted in connection to the crime. Police are still searching for the man who allegedly killed a Marshfield couple in their home sometime over the past week. Officials believe Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth is responsible for the grisly double...
MARSHFIELD, MA

