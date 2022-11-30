The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective John D. Schroeder 49 Years Ago Today

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
History: Fitzgerald family lost four brothers in Cocoanut Grove fire that killed nearly 500
Nov. 28 was the 80th anniversary of the worst fire in Boston history, the Cocoanut Grove nightclub. With a death toll of 492 people, the news of the fire devastated the greater Boston area. At Silver Lake, the news was especially sad. Mary Fitzgerald was awakened at 1:40 a.m. to...
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
Worcester police: 2 people dead in Grafton Street crash that followed roadside run-in
WORCESTER — Two people are dead and several others injured Saturday after a motor vehicle crash on Grafton Street that followed a confrontation in the Canal District, police said. The two people that died were among seven people in an SUV that overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine...
Police investigating fatal crash in Worcester that leaves 2 dead
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are investigating an early morning crash in Worcester that leaves two dead and others with serious injuries. Police responded to the crash in the area of 982 Grafton Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. There is no word on how many occupants were in...
WCVB
Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
South Boston boat owner will stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash back in July of 2021
Universal Hub is reporting that earlier this week, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial for a fatal boat crash in Boston Harbor back in July of 2021. On July 17th, 2021, a boat – the Make it Go Away – crashed into a...
Boston’s Jamall Copeland pleads guilty to robbing Cambridge TD Bank
A Boston man pleaded guilty Friday morning to robbing a TD Bank in Cambridge earlier this year only four months after he was released from state prison. Jamall Copeland, 49, walked into the bank on April 27 just before 2 p.m., asked a teller about opening an account, and then handed the person a note reading “Give up all Hundreds! AN 50′s Robbery!” court documents said. He was indicted in June on one count of bank robbery, which carries up to 20 years in prison.
Lisa Heino, who stole disability benefits from a Marine Corps veteran, to be sentenced
A woman who pleaded guilty in August to stealing disability benefits from a veteran and retired federal employee in her care is scheduled to be sentenced in a federal courtroom in Boston Friday morning. A Massachusetts state court appointed Lisa Heino, 55, of Newport, Rhode Island, in May 2014 as...
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
Christopher Keeley lived with Mattson couple in Marshfield double homicide, report says
The 27-year-old suspect in the double homicide investigation of a couple in their 70s in Marshfield allegedly lived with the victims, according to court documents obtained by CBS News. Authorities continue to search on Thursday for Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, who is the suspect in the alleged double homicide of...
whdh.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead, officials said. Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office have been called out and are assisting the Nashua Police Department as they investigate the suspicious death at a residence on Amherst Street in Nashua.
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
Christopher Keeley, Marshfield double murder suspect captured in South Florida
25 Investigates has learned the nationwide manhunt for Christopher Keeley is over. A law enforcement source said Keeley is in custody in South Florida. A Miami-Dade County jail report shows Keeley was booked at 6:05 a.m, Saturday Morning. Keeley is being held on a fugitive warrant and is ineligible for...
2 Killed In Overnight Worcester Car Crash: Police
Authorities in Worcester are investigating a double fatal crash that happened Saturday morning, Dec. 3, Worcester Police said on Facebook. The crash happen near 982 Grafton Street around 12:20 a.m., police said. The crash resulted in two fatalities and other serious injuries, police said. More information is expected to be...
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
Woburn bank teller Gina Rogers sentenced to 3 years of probation for stealing $64K
A Tewksbury woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $64,000 in deposits from a bank in Woburn where she worked as a teller, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s Office said. Gina Rogers, 46, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
bpdnews.com
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Thursday, December, 2022
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Wednesday@ 10 AM through Thursday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
Marshfield double homicide: What we know so far
Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth remains at large and is wanted in connection to the crime. Police are still searching for the man who allegedly killed a Marshfield couple in their home sometime over the past week. Officials believe Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth is responsible for the grisly double...
Overnight fire displaces five adults, 11 children in Dorchester
BOSTON — An overnight fire has displaced five adults and 11 children in Dorchester. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. According to the Boston Fire Department the fire happened around 4 a.m. There are no injuries to report. The...
Comments / 0