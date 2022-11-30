ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New York Post

Simon Cowell trolled after appearing unrecognizable in video: ‘Madame Tussauds’

They didn’t give this look a golden buzzer. Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell sparked concern from fans after appearing unrecognizable in a Twitter video — just months after he said he was done with Botox. The clip has since been deleted as trolls eviscerated his appearance with many comparing him to a “Madame Tussauds waxwork.” In the eyebrow-raising clip, posted Thursday, the 63-year-old TV host encouraged people to contact him in order to audition for “Britain’s Got Talent,” the UK counterpart to his popular “America’s Got Talent” competition. “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Miami

The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
KOEL 950 AM

The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]

Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

David Archuleta slams people who left Christmas show after his gay ‘journey’ comments

David Archuleta has spoken out about fans who walked out of his Christmas show after he made an emotional speech about his gay “journey.” Archuleta is currently taking his “The More the Merrier” Christmas tour across venues in his home state of Utah. The musician said that dozens of guests left his recent show in Delta, located southwest of Salt Lake City, as he opened up about his story about coming out. He took to Instagram and Facebook on Thursday to share an upsetting email his manager received, complaining that his 15-minute speech at the end ruined the “incredible experience” of...
UTAH STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
The US Sun

Who was Irene Cara?

IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears-Inspired Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ Sets Broadway Run for June 2023

Britney Spears’ biggest hits are getting a fairy-tale makeover with the arrival of Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway. Produced by Tony winners James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold, the musical comedy will open at the Marquis Theatre on June 23 following previews, which begin May 13. Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), the show combines classic storybook characters — think Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and more — with hits from Spears’ extensive, award-winning music catalog.More from The Hollywood ReporterBroadway League, Actors' Equity Reach Tentative Agreement on Contract'The Wiz' to Be Reimagined for Limited Broadway Revival...
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Red Velvet Private Jet Set for Auction

A unique private jet once owned by pop icon Elvis Presley can now be yours, if you’re willing to shell out some serious dough. The King’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar has been stored for years at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico. However, it will be up for sale beginning Jan. 8, 2023 at Mecum’s 2023 Kissimmee auction.
ROSWELL, NM
Time Out New York

A Britney Spears musical is opening on Broadway in May!

Following a sold-out and extended 2021-2022 run at Sidney Harman Hall in Washington, D.C., the much-anticipated Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time will officially open at the Marquis Theatre at 210 West 46th Street by Seventh Avenue in the spring of 2023. The Broadway production will kick off previews on May 13, 2023, with an opening night scheduled for June 22, 2023.
WASHINGTON, DC

