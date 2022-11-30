Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Simon Cowell trolled after appearing unrecognizable in video: ‘Madame Tussauds’
They didn’t give this look a golden buzzer. Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell sparked concern from fans after appearing unrecognizable in a Twitter video — just months after he said he was done with Botox. The clip has since been deleted as trolls eviscerated his appearance with many comparing him to a “Madame Tussauds waxwork.” In the eyebrow-raising clip, posted Thursday, the 63-year-old TV host encouraged people to contact him in order to audition for “Britain’s Got Talent,” the UK counterpart to his popular “America’s Got Talent” competition. “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your...
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed
Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT. Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous...
What Happened to the Osmonds? Find Out Where All Members of the Musical Family Are Today
The Osmonds began building their musical empire in the early ‘60s as one of the world’s most popular family bands. Siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie Osmond established an act that became a staple on a number of variety shows and more. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the famous family.
The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]
Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
Paula Abdul Slays In Sequin Jumpsuit During Her First-Ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Performance
Paula Abdul dazzled parade watchers with her first-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance in New York City. The 60-year-old performed her hit “Straight Up” next to a glitter-covered turkey. Paula looked radiant in a gold sequin jumpsuit. Paula showed off her sensational dance moves and started off...
David Archuleta slams people who left Christmas show after his gay ‘journey’ comments
David Archuleta has spoken out about fans who walked out of his Christmas show after he made an emotional speech about his gay “journey.” Archuleta is currently taking his “The More the Merrier” Christmas tour across venues in his home state of Utah. The musician said that dozens of guests left his recent show in Delta, located southwest of Salt Lake City, as he opened up about his story about coming out. He took to Instagram and Facebook on Thursday to share an upsetting email his manager received, complaining that his 15-minute speech at the end ruined the “incredible experience” of...
Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
Who was Irene Cara?
IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
‘Elvis’: Austin Butler’s Full Elvis Presley Concerts Will Be Shown In a New 4-Hour Version of the Movie
'Elvis' director Baz Luhrmann has talked about the 4-hour cut of 'Elvis' that includes full concerts of Austin Butler performing as Elvis Presley.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
Watch: Behind the Scenes Rehearsal Footage of Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” Duet
Kelly Clarkson is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals from the December 1 episode of her show, featuring an interview with Dolly Parton and a duet of Parton’s 1980 hit “9 to 5” by the two singers. The behind-the-scenes clip shows Clarkson and Parton rehearsing their...
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Britney Spears-Inspired Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ Sets Broadway Run for June 2023
Britney Spears’ biggest hits are getting a fairy-tale makeover with the arrival of Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway. Produced by Tony winners James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold, the musical comedy will open at the Marquis Theatre on June 23 following previews, which begin May 13. Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), the show combines classic storybook characters — think Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and more — with hits from Spears’ extensive, award-winning music catalog.More from The Hollywood ReporterBroadway League, Actors' Equity Reach Tentative Agreement on Contract'The Wiz' to Be Reimagined for Limited Broadway Revival...
Elvis Presley’s Red Velvet Private Jet Set for Auction
A unique private jet once owned by pop icon Elvis Presley can now be yours, if you’re willing to shell out some serious dough. The King’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar has been stored for years at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico. However, it will be up for sale beginning Jan. 8, 2023 at Mecum’s 2023 Kissimmee auction.
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
Nick Carter Talks Backstreet Boys’ Support After Aaron Carter’s Death (Exclusive)
The Backstreet Boys have been a group since 1993 and they truly are family!. “Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with the Backstreet Boys, consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, who are still selling out tours. A few weeks ago, Carter broke...
A Britney Spears musical is opening on Broadway in May!
Following a sold-out and extended 2021-2022 run at Sidney Harman Hall in Washington, D.C., the much-anticipated Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time will officially open at the Marquis Theatre at 210 West 46th Street by Seventh Avenue in the spring of 2023. The Broadway production will kick off previews on May 13, 2023, with an opening night scheduled for June 22, 2023.
