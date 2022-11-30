The St. Edward Crown is being prepared for the service that will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 Preparations are underway for the Coronation of King Charles III! The crown he will wear has left the famous Tower of London, where it is stored with the other Crown Jewels, to undergo work to get it ready for the historic service, which will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the St. Edward Crown, which is at the center of the...

5 HOURS AGO