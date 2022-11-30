Read full article on original website
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Emerald Choker (Once Worn as a Headband!) to Earthshot Awards
The emerald and diamond choker was given to Princess Diana after her royal wedding Kate Middleton wore the ultimate accessory to the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday: Princess Diana's emerald and diamond choker. The stunning piece hasn't been seen since Diana herself wore it. In addition to wearing it as a necklace in 1993, she famously wore it as a headband in 1985 during her tour of Australia alongside Prince Charles. It was by accident that Diana came to wear it as a headpiece. Instead of clasping it...
Kate Middleton Surprises in a Rented Designer Dress at Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston!
The Prince and Princess of Wales are capping off their three-day visit to Boston with a glamorous awards ceremony recognizing environmental heroes Kate Middleton and Prince William made a glam entrance at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston. To end their three-day visit to the United States, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the second annual prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall on Friday. In keeping with the event's earth-friendly theme, guests were asked not to purchase new dresses or suits for the evening. Kate adhered to the sustainable fashion guidelines in a...
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'
Justin Bieber gave a glimpse at his skincare routine with a new selfie — and he shared his beauty must-have in the process. In the photo, shared to the "Peaches" singer's Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber got candid about his post-facial skin "purging," a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments. According to Medical News Today, this can look like breakouts, flaking or peeling.
Kate Middleton Takes Harvard! Princess of Wales Steps Out for Solo Outing in the U.S.
The Princess of Wales is learning about scientific advances to improve the lives of children, a cause at the heart of her royal work Kate Middleton is learning new things at Harvard! The Princess of Wales made a solo outing on Friday morning as part of her three-day visit to the United States alongside her husband Prince William. The royal visited Harvard University outside Boston, heading to the prestigious school's Center on the Developing Child. Kate, 40, spoke with researchers about the advances in science that can be harnessed to achieve a...
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer! The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to...
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Make Glam Appearance on Behalf of Royal Family
For the first time, Prince Edward and Sophie attended the Royal Variety Performance as the evening's guests of honor It's a glittering night out for Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex! The couple attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday evening, representing the royal family as the evening's guests of honor. The annual performance supports the Royal Variety Charity, of which the late Queen Elizabeth served as patron. The money raised helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K. who need help and assistance as a result...
Zoe Saldana Says She 'Felt Stuck' Making Franchise Films Over Last Decade: But 'I'm Very Grateful'
"I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself," Zoe Saldana said Zoe Saldana is eager to grow as an actress and take on new challenges. In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, Saldana, who returns as Neytiri in James Cameron's upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water in late December, said that she has not been "able to expand or grow" in an artistic sense while working on franchise films like Star Trek, Avatar and Guardians of the...
King Charles' Coronation Crown Begins Its Journey to the Big Ceremony as It Leaves Tower of London
The St. Edward Crown is being prepared for the service that will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 Preparations are underway for the Coronation of King Charles III! The crown he will wear has left the famous Tower of London, where it is stored with the other Crown Jewels, to undergo work to get it ready for the historic service, which will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the St. Edward Crown, which is at the center of the...
Mark Hoppus and Wife Skye Everly Celebrate 22nd Anniversary with Wedding Throwbacks: 'Love You Babe'
Fellow Blink-182 wife Kourtney Kardashian was one of many to share love with the happy couple as they celebrated 22 years of marriage Mark Hoppus is celebrating all the small things after 22 years of marriage. The Blink-182 bassist, 50, marked his anniversary with wife Skye Everly on Saturday by sharing some black-and-white throwback photos from their Dec. 2000 wedding day, as well as a polaroid of the bride in her dress. "22," he captioned the post, to which Everly, 50, commented: "Love you babe." Their 20-year-old son, Jack...
Amanda Kloots Honors Nick Cordero While Filming with Their Son Elvis in CBS's Fit for Christmas
The TV movie's star and co-writer tells PEOPLE exclusively how she honored her late husband as their toddler makes his acting debut Amanda Kloots had a little piece of husband Nick Cordero with her when she filmed her CBS holiday television movie Fit For Christmas alongside their son, Elvis Eduardo, 3, who makes his acting debut in this Sunday's premiere. "He was a pro," the 40-year-old star and co-writer tells PEOPLE exclusively of Elvis. "It was insane. He had one little line and we were practicing it and the first take, he...
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Step Out Together for Date Night at 2022 'Shoe Oscars'
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina attended the 36th Footwear News Achievement Awards together in New York City Wednesday, where Elba honored Christian Louboutin Wednesday was date night for Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba! The couple stepped out together in New York City to attend the 36th Footwear News Achievement Awards, a.k.a. the "Shoe Oscars," dressed to the nines. The 2018 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive looked dapper in a black suit with a stitched white lining, while Sabrina wowed in a long-sleeved, high-neck, sheer brown dress, finishing the show-stopping look in matching...
Reese Witherspoon's Latest Cozy Sweater Is a Sweet, Flirty Twist on a Basic Turtleneck
Shop similar ruffle sweaters starting at $28 Last month, Reese Witherspoon shared her ultimate sweater weather wardrobe rotation — featuring an open-front cardigan, a chunky cable knit, and more. And a new Instagram post from the star has us adding yet another adorable pullover to the list. Earlier this week, she posed in a selfie with her Christmas tree writing: "Too soon?" The tree was decorated beautifully — with red ornaments and a holiday tartan skirt — but what we were most drawn to was the precious ruffle...
Noodle the Pug, Known for TikTok 'Bones or No Bones' Predictions, Dead at 14
Noodle the pug became a viral sensation last year for his "bones or no bones" predictions on TikTok, having since acquired 4.4 million followers and become the basis for a children's book The beloved pug Noodle will no longer inform millions of TikTokers whether it will be a "bones or no bones" day. Noodle's owner Jonathan Graziano announced in a solemn video posted on the platform that the cute pug, who rose to fame with his daily "bones or no bones" predictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, died at...
Prince Harry Sends Message — Dressed as Spider-Man — to Kids Who Lost a Parent in British Armed Forces
The Duke of Sussex told viewers it's okay to miss loved ones during the holiday season in a video shared with the Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity at their annual Christmas party Prince Harry decided to be a superhero this year when he submitted a video message to the Scotty's Little Soldiers charity. The Duke of Sussex, 38, dressed up as Spider-Man for a clip he shared with the charity — which helps children and young people who lost a parent in the British Armed Forces — during the organization's...
Shearling Leather Jackets Are In, According to Kate Hudson, Florence Pugh, and More Celebs
Shop similar styles starting at $46 Celebrities call the style shots — and this season, it's all about fuzzy lined leather coats. Countless A-listers have recently stepped out wearing the ultra-chic, warm outerwear trend. Earlier this month, Florence Pugh was spotted at John F. Kennedy International Airport in a black leather trench coat that appeared to have a shearling-lined interior from top-to-bottom. Yes, the coat was the center of the attention, but her chunky boots, minimal midi dress, and round sunglasses came in at a close second (and...
