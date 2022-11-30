ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to ‘Marchand and Ourand’ Episode 61: Grading Fox’s World Cup coverage

By Post Sports Desk
 3 days ago

In this week’s Marchand and Ourand Sports Media podcast sponsored by WSC Sports, Andrew Marchand and John Ourand review Fox Sports’ performance during the first week of the World Cup from Qatar. The two also look at whether the tournament’s move to November and December has affected TV viewership yet. The two also discuss rumors that soccer superstar Lionel Messi may join MLS and debate whether that will help Apple TV+.

Ourand discusses a story he broke on Monday about Lenny Daniels leaving Warner Bros. Discovery Sports after 27 years. Marchand dives into a story he broke Monday on whether former Yankees Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly will join YES Network . Plus, the two give updates on the Big Ten and Pac-12. As always, the two give their regular Who’s Up and Who’s Down picks, answer a listener’s question and give their Call of the Week.

