Twitter’s ex-safety chief Yoel Roth finally admits mistake of censoring Post’s Hunter Biden scoop

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Took him long enough.

The former Twitter executive and safety chief who played a key role in censoring The Post’s October 2020 exposé on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop has admitted it was a mistake — more than two years later.

Yoel Roth, who was Twitter’s head of trust and safety until he quit earlier this month in the wake of Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover, confessed Tuesday that the company erred in restricting people from sharing the scoop.

In an interview with journalist Kara Swisher , Roth appeared to deflect the blame from himself — insisting that even though he had concerns about the authenticity of the laptop, it never got to the point where he thought the story should be suppressed.

“We didn’t know what to believe, we didn’t know what was true, there was smoke — and ultimately for me, it didn’t reach a place where I was comfortable removing this content from Twitter,” Roth said during an interview at the Knight Foundation conference.

The former Twitter executive and safety chief, Yoel Roth, admitted it was a mistake to cover up Hunter Biden's infamous laptop.
In an interview with journalist Kara Swisher, Roth insisting it never got to a point where he thought the story of Hunter Biden's laptop should be suppressed.
“But it set off every single one of my finely tuned APT28 ‘hack and leak campaign’ alarm bells.”

Asked if it was a mistake for Twitter to have blocked the story from being shared, Roth responded: “In my opinion, yes.”

At the time, Twitter also locked The Post out of its Twitter account for more than two weeks because of baseless claims that the expose on the trove of emails discovered on Hunter’s laptop had used hacked information.

During the interview, Roth said it was a mistake for Twitter to have blocked the story from being shared.
Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO at the time, admitted during a congressional hearing that blocking The Post’s report was a “total mistake.”
Jack Dorsey, who was Twitter’s CEO at the time, already admitted during a congressional hearing on misinformation and social media in March of last year that blocking The Post’s report was a “total mistake.”

But he stopped short of revealing who was responsible for the blunder.

Roth’s comments come as Musk teased the release of Twitter’s internal files on the company’s “free speech suppression.”

Roth was among the many Twitter employees to quit earlier this month after Musk took over as CEO.

Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, insisted full disclosure was needed on why Twitter decided to block the report about President Biden’s son.
Twitter locked The Post out of its Twitter account because of baseless claims that the expose on the trove of emails discovered on Hunter's laptop had used hacked information.
The blocking of the Hunter Biden report came in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election.

Musk has previously insisted full disclosure was needed to determine why the social media giant decided to block the bombshell report about President Biden’s son in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election.

The 51-year-old billionaire, who has vowed to turn Twitter into a bastion of free speech, has been teasing the release of internal files about the decision for several days, arguing that the “public deserves to know what really happened.”

“This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead,” he tweeted Monday after vowing the files were “soon to be published on Twitter itself.”

Musk had already made his stance clear on the debacle, saying back in April that the platform’s decision to restrict the sharing of The Post’s report was “obviously incredibly inappropriate.”

