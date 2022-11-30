ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan, Bad Bunny and more top Spotify Wrapped 2022 playlists

By Samantha Ibrahim
 3 days ago

It’s music to the artists’ ears.

The 2022 edition of Spotify Wrapped dropped Wednesday and revealed to listeners who and what they bobbed their heads to the most this year.

The audio platform’s annual collection of the most popular singers and podcasts saw Bad Bunny , Joe Rogan and more topping the listings.

The Latin trap crooner, 28, totaled over 18.5 billion streams so far this year, earning him the title of most-streamed artist globally. His record “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the most-streamed album around the world in 2022.

Fellow global superstars Taylor Swift , Drake, The Weeknd and K-Pop stars BTS fell in just behind him. While Harry Styles was not included in the Top 5 artists, his song “As It Was” was the most-streamed track, both globally and in the US.

In just the US, Bad Bunny was the third most-streamed artist after Drake and Taylor Swift, respectively. Kanye West and The Weeknd rounded out the Top 5.

Bad Bunny’s hit “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the most-streamed album in 2022.
To celebrate Bad Bunny’s feat, Spotify said it will use him in several Wrapped 2022 promos along with various billboards and posters in cities around the US asking fans to find their most-streamed singer in a word search.

Spotify is also giving out a treat for the Puerto Rican star’s fans. When people “like” one of his songs on the app, it will turn the company’s green heart into Bad Bunny’s red heart logo.

Styles’ song “As It Was” was the most-streamed track, both globally and in the US.
As for podcasts, Rogan’s popular eponymous show was the star of the charts.

Alexandra Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” radio show also was a hit this year, as well as Emma Chamberlain’s “Anything Goes.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast “Archetypes” was widely streamed this year.
A playlist of new podcasts that had the highest first-week streams were also recognized by the company.

Prominent ones included Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes,” David S. Goyer’s “Batman Unburied,” Kim Kardashian ’s “The System: The Case of Kevin Keith” and Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti ‘s “Back to the Beach.”

The audiobook that led the pack was “iCarly” star Jennette McCurdy’s memoir , “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

Other favored audiobooks of the year included “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by author J.K. Rowling , “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover and “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson.

