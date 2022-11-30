Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises L.A.'s "Three Big Dogs" For Particularly Great Collective Sequence
The three Lakers veterans showed out against the Bucks as a unit.
Dominant Georgia continues perfect season with SEC title
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said that winning the national championship is the team's next goal, but that winning the SEC after Saturday's dominance of LSU was "a big deal."
Call of Duty League 2023 Talent Lineup Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Call of Duty League's broadcast talent lineup for the upcoming 2023 season.
The Callisto Protocol Performance Mode Explained
With the launch of The Callisto Protocol, some players have encountered some performance issues right out of the gate. Here's what you need to know about the game's Performance Mode.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
League of Legends Patch 12.23 Release Date
League of Legends Patch 12.23 is set to release on Dec. 7, after two weeks of being on the PBE. While Preseason 2023 started with Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, some players are wondering when the next patch will go live. Patch 12.23 has already been revealed by Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends and coming with it are various buffs and nerfs to champions along with seven new skins.
League of Legends Prime Gaming December 2022 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends' Prime Gaming Capsule is now available to players from Nov. 29 until Dec. 28, giving players 350 RP, an unowned 1,350 RP Skin Permanent, five Mythic Essence, and more. League of Legends fans that have Prime Gaming are rushing to the site to claim their Prime Gaming...
Why is Warzone 2 So Laggy?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many seem to be having performance issues considering the new live-service game has only been out for roughly two weeks. For those looking to get a smooth experience in the new game, here's a...
When Do Stats Come Out in Warzone 2?
Here's a breakdown of when stats are set to come out in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
League of Legends Winterblessed Skins Release Date
League of Legends will be adding seven Winterblessed skins in Patch 12.23 which are currently available on the PBE. Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends, have shown of their new skin line. These seven new Winterblessed skins come at the perfect time right before the holidays and are a more refined version of winter. These skins are also coming to highly requested and popular champions, meaning a lot of people will be happy with Riot's decision to give these champions new skins.
How to Use Armor Plates When Sprinting in Warzone 2
One of the more common gripes that players hopping into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have had so far has been the nerf to sprinting while using armor plates. In addition to this, Infinity Ward has slowed down the game in many other departments, such as making reloaded canceling more precise and removing slide canceling from the game altogether. As such, here's a breakdown of how to use armor plates while sprinting in Warzone 2.
Is Bo Nix returning to Oregon? Recent social media post brings question to the forefront
Even before the Oregon Ducks lost their final game of the regular season to the Oregon State Beavers, the main question in Eugene was about quarterback Bo Nix, and whether or not he would return to college for one more year instead of declaring for the NFL draft. While that question still hasn’t been answered officially, a recent post on Nix’s Instagram page seems to touch on the subject a little bit. Nix posted a video of him running for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies with the caption “Running into bowl week like… Who’s ready?” Of course, this doesn’t state whether...
Weah FIFA 23 Challenges: How to Complete the World Cup Stories Objective
Weah FIFA 23 challenges went live as the World Cup Stories promotion began in Ultimate Team. "As the Knockout Stages approach, it's time to celebrate the players who have written past and present FIFA World Cup headlines for their countries," EA Sports said announcing the promotional team on Twitter. Timothy Weah is representing the United States currently at the World Cup and plays club football at Lille in Ligue 1. This new item is 86 overall and is free to earn through gameplay.
How to Watch Call of Duty League 2023: Opening Weekend, Twitch Drops
The Call of Duty League announced Dec. 1 that the 2023 season would be streamed on Twitch. The league was previously broadcasted on YouTube, but the 2023 season kicks off a new era on Twitch. The league will be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. Fans can also watch the broadcast on the Call of Duty League website.
Brenden Aaronson FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC
Brenden Aaronson FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC went live Dec. 2 ahead of the Netherlands vs. United States match in the World Cup Round of 16. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. The United States faces off against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 and there are two special live items players can complete before the game.
Catalyst Abilities Tweaked, Lifetime KD/R Stats and Broken Moon Areas Fixed in Nov. 30 Apex Legends Update
Respawn Entertainment has released its latest update for Apex Legends: Eclipse, adjusting some of the dynamics with Catalyst's kit, as well as fixing an issue affecting lifetime KD/R stats for some players from communicating in-game, numerous spots on Broken Moon and several other bugs. Here's a breakdown of the Nov....
Easy Mounts to Get in Dragonflight
Eager to get some of the newest content in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Here are the easiest mounts to get your hands on.
Valorant Patch 5.12 Chamber Nerfs Revealed
Here are all of the changes that will be made to Chamber in Valorant Patch 5.12.
Is Warzone 2 Cross Platform?
Warzone 2 has cross platform play for those wanting to game with friends on other consoles or computer. You can also turn off the feature.
