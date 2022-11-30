ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York fashion eek! NYC Sanitation Dept. selling anti-rat tee … for $48!

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
 3 days ago

Behold the Big Apple’s pest new fashion statement!

The city’s Sanitation Department is selling an anti-rat T-shirt with a haute-style $48 price tag that’s sure to send average New Yorkers scurrying.

The 100% cotton top features a cartoonish image of a scared rodent with red prohibition symbol through it alongside the slogan, “The rats don’t run this city. We do.”

The tough-on-vermin phrase was made famous in an October speech by Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch , who announced the city would leave trash bags on curbs for shorter amounts of time to give rodents less time to snack on them.

The pest-busting line went viral on TikTok and became a tongue-in-cheek mantra for no longer putting up with crap in life.

“The rats are absolutely going to hate this t-shirt, just as much as they hate the steps we’re taking to shut down their all-night, all-you-can-eat buffet,” Tisch said in a statement Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ka5fE_0jSh1OMD00
The city rolled out a new $48 anti-rat T-shirt.
Only NY x DSNY

Priced like its fresh off the runway, the simple white T-shirt was designed by Sebastian Mejias, a Sanitation Department worker who serves Brooklyn’s Community Board 5, including East New York.

The rat-centric retail was made in the Big Apple by the city’s official merchandise licensing vendor, NYC&Co, under a pre-existing contract, a sanitation spokesman said. Proceeds from the top go back to New York City.

The squeak-inducing price tag is in line with all other municipal-inspired Only NY shirts, the spokesman said.

The shirt can be purchased online at onlyny.com .

New York Post

