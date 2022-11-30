Raptors Present Major Test As Pelicans Begin Tough 10-Game Stretch

New Orleans has won 7 of its last 10 games, but has yet to find its footing against winning teams. They can start to change that with a win over the Raptors.

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has spoken in the past about measuring his team in terms of 10-game increments.

Over the first 10 games of the season, the Pelicans were 5-5. Over their last 10, they've gone 7-3.

The Pelicans enter their third 10-game segment sitting third in the Western Conference standings.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green has the Pelicans sitting third in the Western Conference standings after 20 games.

A big part of the Pelicans' success has been their home court advantage, with New Orleans getting off to a 7-3 start at "The Blender."

New Orleans ranks 10th in the NBA in home winning percentage and eighth in plus-minus (7.8 ppg).

The Toronto Raptors (11-9) will present a stiff challenge on Wednesday night.

Toronto comes to town winners of its last two in a row, with home wins over the Mavericks and Cavaliers.

The Raptors rank among the league's top defensive teams, currently ranking ninth defensively and seventh in net rating.

They are relatively healthy, they have a deep and talented front court, shooting on the perimeter, great veteran leadership, and one of the top coaches in the NBA.

Pascal Siakam is the centerpiece, leading the team in scoring (24.1 ppg), rebounding (9.5 rpg), and assists (7.4 apg). Unfortunately for the Raptors, he's only played in 10 games this season.

After sitting out 10 straight, Siakam made his return in Toronto's win over Cleveland. In just over 30 minutes, he posted his seventh double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto has five other players averaging double figures, with OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., and Chris Boucher all contributing in multiple ways.

The Pelicans will once again be without Brandon Ingram , CJ McCollum, and Naji Marshall, though Larry Nance Jr. will be available.

New Orleans will need its bench to step up and will have to find ways to generate easy offense without two of its best shot creators on the floor.

With five of their next six games being played at the Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans are looking to stockpile some home wins as they head into a 10-game stretch where they will face winning teams in eight of those games.

So far, the Pelicans are just 6-7 against teams .500 or better.

Beating the teams you're supposed to is one thing, but the Pels have to start beating the better teams in the league as well.

Tonight is another chance to do just that.

Toronto Raptors Statistical Leaders:

Scoring: Pascal Siakam - 24.1 ppg

Rebounding: Siakam - 9.5 rpg

Assists: Siakam - 7.4 apg

Steals: OG Anunoby - 2.4 spg

Blocks: Christian Koloko - 1.2 bpg

New Orleans Pelicans (12-8) vs Toronto Raptors (11-9)

Smoothie King Center

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

Read More Pelicans News: