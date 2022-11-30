Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment
The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
The reason why Justin Verlander, Astros are ‘far apart’ in free agency talks
Houston Astros right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander and the World Series Champions are still “far apart” in MLB free agency talks, according to New York Post MLB columnist Jon Heyman. A deep pitching rotation and pessimism surrounding Justin Verlander may prove costly to the Astros’ ability to resign the...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Willson Contreras on his way to Astros?
When it comes to the Houston Astros, most baseball fans can agree that it’s easy not to like the reigning World Series Champions. For Chicago Cubs fans, that sentiment might only grow here in the near future. Sure, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Cubs fan or not. There...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Admits to Fleeing San Diego Following NLDS Loss
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a San Diego native, had to flee the country after L.A.'s loss to the Padres in the NLDS to avoid the celebrations.
Could Cubs, Astros swap catchers in MLB free agency?
It’s been reported this week the Astros have held discussions with Willson Contreras, and earlier in the offseason the Cubs have internally discussed Christian Vazquez. And Thursday, one more national writer weighed in on the intriguing possibility this offseason’s top two free agent catchers could swap teams. USA...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Kolten Wong Trade & Playing Gavin Lux At Third Base Under Consideration
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins this past season but after falling short of their World Series goal, have been among the teams connected to top free agents. Most notably the Dodgers have been identified as a favorite to sign Justin Verlander. While he would...
Christian Arroyo lightened up tense Red Sox clubhouse by joking he was traded for Shohei Ohtani (podcast)
Tensions were high in the visitors clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Aug. 2. A flailing Red Sox club had just traded starting catcher Christian Vázquez less than 24 hours earlier and rumors were swirling that other veterans, like J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill, could be next out the door.
Remembering some of the most-anticipated returns in Houston sports history
Deshaun Watson is coming back to Houston this weekend. Where does his return rank?
Red Sox moves could be imminent, Sam Kennedy says, acknowledging José Abreu pursuit
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have done little so far this offseason, with their most sizable move coming in the form of the signing of reliever Joely Rodríguez to a $2 million deal. That could change soon, though. With the annual Winter Meetings starting Monday in San Diego, the...
Brewers Receiving Calls on Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Willy Adames
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers have had teams contact them about trading for right-handed pitchers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, and shortstop Willy Adames.
Hot Stove: Willson Contreras Could be Intriguing Free Agent Outfield Option
Free agent catcher Willson Contreras could be an interesting option for Major League Baseball teams that are in the market for outfield help this offseason. The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in having Contreras play left field.
What Deshaun Watson said—and didn't say—before game against Texans
The Browns quarterback was only interested in answering football questions on Thursday.
Dodgers News: LA Preparing For a Future Without Turner According To Reporter
The Dodgers are ready if Trea Turner ultimately decides not to come back
Astros' Blanco Continuing to Carve Up the Dominican Winter League
Ronel Blanco made just seven appearances for the Houston Astros during the 2022 regular season.
10 Houston Astros-inspired gifts guaranteed to hit a home run
These 10 gifts will leave every fan cheering.
