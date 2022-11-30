ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Biden Signs Bill Averting Rail Worker Strike Despite Lack of Paid Sick Days

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making a rail strike illegal, preventing workers from walking off the job weeks before the holiday season. Congress intervened as the threat of a strike loomed but did not pass the paid sick leave provisions workers sought. The workers and companies had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy