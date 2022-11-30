Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul
For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk finally takes stand against Kanye West after rapper posts swastika styled into the Star of David
Elon Musk has finally and thankfully found a line when it comes to his vision for free speech on Twitter, and had Kanye West‘s most inflammatory tweet yet deleted from the site. Ye posted a screenshot of a supposed exchange he had with Musk, going on to spout some...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jenna Ortega admits she had an inkling that the major ‘Wednesday’ twist was coming
Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday to follow. It’s safe to say what Netflix’s new favorite day of the week is after Wednesday, which cheekily debuted on the same weekday you’d expect, and began its woe-happy takeover of the platform in the blink of an eye, dethroning season four of Stranger Things as the most watched English-language Netflix series within just two weeks of its debut.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ fans left heartbroken after breakout favorite is recast for no good reason
Recently, Amazon had a hit with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The piece cost a lot, is getting further seasons, features an expansive cast, but, now, one of the show’s performers has exited his role with no apparent explanation right now. A press release from...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans still refusing to let go by celebrating the birthday of a fictional and very dead favorite
It’s been eight years since the Black Widow sacrificed her life in an alternate universe to save the world. Of course, it’s only been three years in regular time since Avengers: Endgame was released. Either way, her legacy lives on in the MCU as tributes have been made to her in subsequent movies and today, fans celebrate the day she was born.
wegotthiscovered.com
An action-packed sci-fi blockbuster repels alien invaders on the Netflix Top 10 in 52 nations
The pandemic has seen Hollywood shut out of China like never before, and as a result, it’s taken a while for international audiences to discover the nation’s in-house blockbuster epics. Based on how audiences are reacting to Warriors of Future so far, it looks as though Netflix has made a shrewd move in acquiring the international distribution rights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest action thriller comes out of hiding to settle a score on the Top 10 in 86 countries
It feels as though we get a new Netflix action thriller every few days, which admittedly isn’t too far away from being factually accurate. The streaming service’s most-watched charts may be getting overrun by festive cheer, but that hasn’t done a thing to prevent My Name is Vendetta from coming out of hiding to stake out a top spot.
wegotthiscovered.com
The creator of Netflix’s biggest-ever blockbuster that nobody remembers wants nothing to do with it
On the surface, a $115 million action thriller directed by the acclaimed filmmaker behind Margin Call, that boasted a script from the Academy Award-winning writer of The Hurt Locker, and featured a star-studded ensemble cast headlined by Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, and Charlie Hunnam sounds like a shoo-in for success, but Triple Frontier was as close to a bomb as you can get on streaming.
wegotthiscovered.com
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary release date, trailer, and more
Since their exit from the British Royal Family in early 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of countless sensationalist headlines, Lifetime movies, and one very controversial biography. The common thread among all of those? The main subjects were not the ones telling the story. That is about to change with the upcoming release of the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Megan and Harry’s memoir.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jaskier actor from ‘The Witcher’ comments on Henry Cavill-Liam Hemsworth switcheroo
Joey Batey steals the show whenever he’s on as Jaskier in Netflix’s The Witcher, and his chemistry with Henry Cavill’s titular Geralt of Rivia is one of those rare match-ups that work despite every reason pointing to the contrary. So, with all of that to consider, how is the actor taking the news that his co-star of more than four years is leaving the show mid-flight?
wegotthiscovered.com
The complete relationship timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland are probably the sweetest couple in Hollywood right now. Despite keeping their relationship private for the most part, every little glimpse they have allowed fans into their love nest indicates that the best couples really are built on the pillars of friendship. The British actor and...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer tease meets immediate backlash
Netflix has created a true case study with The Witcher. The once massively popular series is receiving no love from fans now as can be seen in the reaction to the new trailer tease for the sequel miniseries The Witcher: Blood Orange, released by the streamer on Friday. Ever since...
