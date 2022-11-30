Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
houstononthecheap.com
Magical Winter Lights 2022 Houston – Guide to Baytown Christmas Lights Festival
Christmas is looking breathtakingly delightful this holiday season over at Baytown with the Magical Winter Lights Houston 2022. With over 20 acres filled with larger-than-life lanterns reaching as high as 60 feet up in the air and dazzling light displays of all kinds and shapes, the festival makes for one of a kind holiday experience. Expect plenty of fun, cheer, and new memories to cherish with your loved ones.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, December 2 to 4: Holiday events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - With the start of December, the holiday season is in full swing. Several Houston-area cities are ringing in the magic with Christmas tree lightings, holiday festivals and family-friendly events. Here's a look at just some of the things to do this weekend in the Houston area. Dickens on...
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)
If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
Where to get your Mediterranean food fix in Houston
Here's where to get hummus, shawarma, gyros and more in the Bayou City.
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: December 8 to 11, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, December 8 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected]65Houston.com or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
coveringkaty.com
Katy area resident wins $1 million
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area resident won $1 million in the October 31 Powerball drawing. The winner wants to remain anonymous. The ticket was purchased at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive in Houston. The winner matched all five white ball numbers but missed the winning Powerball..The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59, but the winning Powerball, number 13, did not match.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.49 Million, This Exquisite Custom-built Home in Houston Texas is Ideal for Even The Grandest of Gatherings
6505 Mercer Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 6505 Mercer Street, Houston, Texas is described as an exquisite custom-built home with large dining room, gourmet kitchen, expansive game room with bar, and Control4 Smart Home system. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,626 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6505 Mercer Street, please contact Kasteena Parikh (Phone: 713 581 0677) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
Word on the street Kemah... 11/30/2022
Jingle on Boardwalk is coming to the Kemah Boardwalk!. Weekends from Dec 2nd to 18th.From pictures with Santa, Snow patch fun, and live music, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe...
Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe... · Welcome to the Chamber's Simplee Smokin Restaurant! Today we had a joint Ribbon Cutting with the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce to welcome Hitchcock's newest Restaurant!! Congratulations you guys!!!
fox26houston.com
Richmond, Galveston ranked Top 10 Christmas towns in Texas, survey says
HOUSTON - Christmas can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate in the Lone Star State as many cities pull out all the stops. A recent survey from Trips to Discover lists the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas and Richmond and Galveston have made the cut. In Richmond, just southwest...
bluebonnetnews.com
Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney
Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
cw39.com
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: December 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in December 2022. The holiday season is in full swing throughout the month of December, but there’s plenty more going on with the return of the Islamic Arts Festival, exciting sports events heading to town, and New Year’s on the horizon.
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening
First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour. 1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston.
iheart.com
Houston-Area Restaurant Voted Best Burger In TX, Among The Best In The U.S.
A longtime local fave has been voted best burger in the state of Texas. Reader's Digest put in the work, did the necessary eating, and compiled a list of the best burgers in every state. The Texas winner was Tookie's Hamburgers & More in Kemah. You're probably familiar with Tookie's,...
