Houston, TX

houstononthecheap.com

Magical Winter Lights 2022 Houston – Guide to Baytown Christmas Lights Festival

Christmas is looking breathtakingly delightful this holiday season over at Baytown with the Magical Winter Lights Houston 2022. With over 20 acres filled with larger-than-life lanterns reaching as high as 60 feet up in the air and dazzling light displays of all kinds and shapes, the festival makes for one of a kind holiday experience. Expect plenty of fun, cheer, and new memories to cherish with your loved ones.
HOUSTON, TX
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Seafood Restaurants in Galveston, Texas – (With Photos)

If you are ready for some fantastic seafood, Galveston has some real culinary treats for you. Being right on the Gulf of Mexico, these restaurants have access to fresh seafood, making Gulf to table a reality. Lucky you!. We hope you enjoy our picks and, bon appetite!. Katie’s Seafood House...
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: December 8 to 11, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, December 8 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected]65Houston.com or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Katy area resident wins $1 million

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area resident won $1 million in the October 31 Powerball drawing. The winner wants to remain anonymous. The ticket was purchased at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive in Houston. The winner matched all five white ball numbers but missed the winning Powerball..The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59, but the winning Powerball, number 13, did not match.
KATY, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $3.49 Million, This Exquisite Custom-built Home in Houston Texas is Ideal for Even The Grandest of Gatherings

6505 Mercer Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 6505 Mercer Street, Houston, Texas is described as an exquisite custom-built home with large dining room, gourmet kitchen, expansive game room with bar, and Control4 Smart Home system. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,626 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6505 Mercer Street, please contact Kasteena Parikh (Phone: 713 581 0677) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
NEW CANEY, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: December 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in December 2022. The holiday season is in full swing throughout the month of December, but there’s plenty more going on with the return of the Islamic Arts Festival, exciting sports events heading to town, and New Year’s on the horizon.
HOUSTON, TX

