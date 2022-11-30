Read full article on original website
Related
The Sports Card Vault Now Open in Coral Springs
South Florida residents, a new place for gathering and collecting sports memorabilia, is now open in Coral Springs. The Sports Card Vault is a hobby shop that creates a one-of-a-kind experience for sports enthusiasts of all ages. Owner and collector Kevin Barrett has dreamed of opening a local card shop...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Shooting and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 23 – November 29, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Aggravated Stalking. A person was...
Coral Springs City Commission: News and Events for Dec. 2022
There’s no place like home for the holidays. For those who want to be “happy in a million ways” this December, the city will offer signature events, contests, and opportunities to give back to the community. Residents can usher in the holiday season with a festive dance...
City Officials Discuss Relocating Coral Springs Charter School, Northwest Regional Library
Downtown development was on the minds of the city commission and the community redevelopment agency at their joint Monday, November 28 meeting. So was moving the Coral Springs Charter School, located at 3205 N. University Drive and the adjacent Northwest Regional Library. Moving the charter school was one high-priority capital...
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver
Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
Smoothie and Juice Bar Squeezes its Way into Coral Springs
Organic juice shots, fresh smoothies, succulent acai bowls, and more can be found at one of Coral Springs’s newest businesses, Pure Green. Located in the Sawgrass Center, 6051 Coral Ridge Drive, the store is bustling with students and coffee shop-goers looking to enjoy a healthy snack. “Our mission is...
Holy Cow Ice Cream Lounge Brings Bold Flavors and Fun to Margate
A new ice cream shop specializing in bringing bold flavors and entertainment options to a traditionally old-fashioned setting is now open in Margate. Holy Cow, located at 1049 State Road 7 in Margate, just north of Atlantic Blvd, recently opened its doors to what can best be described as an ice cream lounge Willy Wonka himself would approve of.
Coral Springs Center of the Arts General Manager Raises Funds for Cancer Foundation with ‘Festival of Trees’
From Bill Haggett, general manager of the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. I want to take a moment to tell you a little about the Festival of Trees and its motivation. I hope you will be inspired to join The Coral Springs Center for the Arts and me in bringing the community together for the holidays.
Humane Society of Broward County Offering Adoption Promotions on Older Pets
November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” and the Humane Society of Broward County has several wonderful pets who are getting overlooked simply because of their age. While they might not technically be seniors, they are more mature than the other pets and really want families to love them, according to the shelter.
Broward County School Choice Application Window Now Open for 2023/24
Beginning December 1, Broward County Public Schools has opened the School Choice application window where parents can apply online for school reassignments, Nova, and magnet programs. During the window lasting through February 6, 2023, families are encouraged to explore all of the district’s School Choice options for their families for...
Coral Springs Offers Rental Assistance to Help Combat the Higher Cost of Living
Good news for Coral Springs residents feeling the effects of inflation. The city is offering assistance to help with the higher cost of living. Thanks to the CARES Act, which allocated $25 million dollars to Broward County for rental assistance in 2020, residents whose annual rent increased more than 5% from the beginning of the pandemic can apply for a maximum grant of $3,600.
No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Crashes Backyard Party in Coral Springs
While entertaining guests on their patio, a vehicle crashed into the backyard of a Country Club West Home. At approximately midnight on Saturday, November 27, Clare Pocknee was entertaining friends at the 11700 block of NW 26 Street when an unexpected guest crashed the backyard party. According to police, the...
Sawgrass Nature Center Invites Kids to ‘Camp Wild’ for Winter Break
Parents looking for a safe and exciting place for their children over winter break have a great option in Coral Springs. The Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital’s Camp Wild is an interactive environmental day camp where campers from ages 6 -12 explore the outdoors and learn about environmental topics through prepared lessons and interaction with the Nature Center’s permanent animal ambassadors.
City Commission Honors 2022 Social Studies Teacher of the Year
The city commission recognized Ramblewood Middle School’s Annejeanette Washington Collins for being Florida’s 2022 Social Studies Teacher of the Year at their Wednesday Meeting. Washington Collins received the honor in October from the Florida Council for Social Studies. The council awarded her with the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida...
Coral Springs Woman Charged With Murder in Husband’s Shooting Death
A Coral Springs woman has been charged with premeditated murder for allegedly shooting her husband to death, court records show. Amber Williams, 39, of 10070 NW 36th St., had been arguing with her spouse after returning with him from a grocery store on Nov. 26, police said. She accused him of changing the password on his cell phone, according to an arrest affidavit.
Cyber Week Starts Early at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner for savvy bargain shoppers, and the Coral Springs Center for the Art offers online deals for several of their upcoming shows. Buy Three Get One Free. Buy three tickets, and get one free to the following shows by entering the...
Prepare for Snow at Coral Springs ‘Downtown in December’ Event
Downtown in Coral Springs 2021. Be prepared for a chance of snow when downtown Coral Springs is transformed into a winter wonderland. The Great Lawn of City Hall (9500 W Sample Rd) will morph into an immersive winter wonderland on Saturday, December 3, for the city’s annual Downtown in December event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the signature tree lighting set to illuminate the night at 6:15 p.m.
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service
Father Lee Davis, Rector of St. Mary Magdalen and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Cornerstone Project Managers Meet with Development Review Committee
Officials with Coral Springs’ Development Review Committee met with project managers from Dunay, Miskel, and Backman, LLP. to discuss Cornerstone’s plans and to provide feedback. The November 14 meeting focused mainly on the north block since the south block plans are largely finalized. According to the latest plans,...
Is Ocean One Bar & Grille’s $5.99 Lunch Too Good to Be True? Dan I. Cook Investigates
Like most people, I’ve been shocked by rising restaurant prices within the last two years. I’ve questioned some of these high prices and have felt the wrath of some restaurant employees. All of a sudden, like seeing land after a long voyage across the sea, comes Ocean One...
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0