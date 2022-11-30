ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sports Card Vault Now Open in Coral Springs

South Florida residents, a new place for gathering and collecting sports memorabilia, is now open in Coral Springs. The Sports Card Vault is a hobby shop that creates a one-of-a-kind experience for sports enthusiasts of all ages. Owner and collector Kevin Barrett has dreamed of opening a local card shop...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Coral Springs Resident Finds Dream Job as a Private Dog Driver

Karine Shashoua always wanted to work with animals, and during the pandemic, she finally found the job of her dreams. In the winter of 2020, after leaving her job of seven years as an employment specialist for people with disabilities, Shashoua saw an ad where people bid on jobs to drive dogs that need to go places. She decided to give it a try.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Holy Cow Ice Cream Lounge Brings Bold Flavors and Fun to Margate

A new ice cream shop specializing in bringing bold flavors and entertainment options to a traditionally old-fashioned setting is now open in Margate. Holy Cow, located at 1049 State Road 7 in Margate, just north of Atlantic Blvd, recently opened its doors to what can best be described as an ice cream lounge Willy Wonka himself would approve of.
MARGATE, FL
Coral Springs Offers Rental Assistance to Help Combat the Higher Cost of Living

Good news for Coral Springs residents feeling the effects of inflation. The city is offering assistance to help with the higher cost of living. Thanks to the CARES Act, which allocated $25 million dollars to Broward County for rental assistance in 2020, residents whose annual rent increased more than 5% from the beginning of the pandemic can apply for a maximum grant of $3,600.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Sawgrass Nature Center Invites Kids to ‘Camp Wild’ for Winter Break

Parents looking for a safe and exciting place for their children over winter break have a great option in Coral Springs. The Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital’s Camp Wild is an interactive environmental day camp where campers from ages 6 -12 explore the outdoors and learn about environmental topics through prepared lessons and interaction with the Nature Center’s permanent animal ambassadors.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
City Commission Honors 2022 Social Studies Teacher of the Year

The city commission recognized Ramblewood Middle School’s Annejeanette Washington Collins for being Florida’s 2022 Social Studies Teacher of the Year at their Wednesday Meeting. Washington Collins received the honor in October from the Florida Council for Social Studies. The council awarded her with the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Coral Springs Woman Charged With Murder in Husband’s Shooting Death

A Coral Springs woman has been charged with premeditated murder for allegedly shooting her husband to death, court records show. Amber Williams, 39, of 10070 NW 36th St., had been arguing with her spouse after returning with him from a grocery store on Nov. 26, police said. She accused him of changing the password on his cell phone, according to an arrest affidavit.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Prepare for Snow at Coral Springs ‘Downtown in December’ Event

Downtown in Coral Springs 2021. Be prepared for a chance of snow when downtown Coral Springs is transformed into a winter wonderland. The Great Lawn of City Hall (9500 W Sample Rd) will morph into an immersive winter wonderland on Saturday, December 3, for the city’s annual Downtown in December event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the signature tree lighting set to illuminate the night at 6:15 p.m.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service

Father Lee Davis, Rector of St. Mary Magdalen and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Cornerstone Project Managers Meet with Development Review Committee

Officials with Coral Springs’ Development Review Committee met with project managers from Dunay, Miskel, and Backman, LLP. to discuss Cornerstone’s plans and to provide feedback. The November 14 meeting focused mainly on the north block since the south block plans are largely finalized. According to the latest plans,...
