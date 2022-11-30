Alcohol contributed to death in fiery tractor-trailer wreck in Orange County; no remains of missing woman found, autopsy states

Read full article on original website
cbs17
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after Orange County I-85 crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Questions still remain following the disappearance of a mother from Virginia. The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her. They believe she was traveling with Daniel McNeal back in September when his tractor-trailer crashed into an...
WXII 12
Alamance County: Argument over money causes son to assault father, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his father. According to deputies, on Nov. 29, around 1 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of an assault taking place on the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road, near Dakota Drive, in Graham. Click the...
82-year-old worker assaulted at Home Depot in Hillsborough dies
An 82-year-old worker at a Hillsborough Home Depot has died after he was assaulted during a robbery in October.
Deputies looking for missing NC 5-year-old boy
The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are looking for a missing five-year-old boy on Wednesday night.
Andy Banks shot up to 9 times during Craigslist meetup, medical examiner says
Over the course of three days, prosecutors argued Banks was scheduled to meet with Merritt, who he’d connected with on Craigslist, to sell Merritt his 2011 Range Rover.
cbs17
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
cbs17
Home Depot worker dies from injuries in Hillsborough shoplifting, police say; suspect still on the run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly man who was injured in a Hillsborough shoplifting in October has died from injuries he suffered in the incident, according to police. The larceny — in which the suspect is still on the run — happened when a thief was exiting the Home Depot on October 18, Hillsborough police said.
Deputies: Man charged with punching father used dog bowl in attack
GRAHAM, N.C. — An Alamance County man is accused of punching his father in the head and using other objects to strike him. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at a home in Graham, where a 62-year-old man said his son punched him then assaulted him with a wooden table and metal dog bowl. The man said he was also cut during the incident and told deputies when he first tried to call 911, his son took the phone away.
'He made it this far and was doing so well': Family remembers 19-year-old gas station employee killed in Johnston County stabbing
GARNER, N.C. — Devastation and grief for a local family after 19-year-old William Fitzpatrick was stabbed to death on the job at a Johnston County gas station. One week ago Terry Fitzpatrick received the devastating call about his son being brutally murdered at this gas station. Investigators said the...
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend shooting at North Carolina mall
The suspect said he did not want to shoot the victim but "he started assaulting me and my wife."
LOCATED: Missing Wake County woman found by deputies
The Wake County Sheriff's Office announced that a missing 29-year-old woman, Elizabeth Torres, was found Thursday afternoon.
cbs17
Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic closes
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County COVID-19 vaccination clinic announced it has closed. As of Thursday, COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer available at the Bonnie B. Davis Environment and Agricultural Center in Hillsborough. Officials said the Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill will continue to offer COVID-19...
3 charged with murder in Raleigh stabbing case
Three people have been arrested for murder in a stabbing case where a 69-year-old was killed, according to Raleigh police.
U.S. 401 project seeks Wake, Harnett County residents’ input
The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.
WECT
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who were also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing their story about a vacation turned into a nightmare. Suzie Gooding said the views...
chapelboro.com
Benson Man Charged After Stealing 2 Vehicles in Orange County
After a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially charged a man later found in Wake County. A release from the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Christopher Lee Martin is facing two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Martin, who is from Benson, N.C., is expected to have charges from other jurisdictions arise as well, since he arrived in the area via Interstate 85 in what is believed to be a stolen Mercedes from Johnston County.
cbs17
Suspected killer sent text messages after Andy Banks went missing, prosecutors say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time, jurors in the Andy Banks trial were able to see his bullet-ridden jacket in person. They were also able to see text messages between Banks and his suspected killer. Justin Merritt is on trial for the 2020 shooting death of Banks....
cbs17
Two men charged with murder in deadly Oxford shooting; juvenile arrested
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Another man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Nov. 19 shooting death in Oxford. On that day, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of Person Street, according to police. There they found Antonio “Bobo” Hargrove in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Durham high school among 8 across NC receiving hoax active shooter calls in 1 day
Fayetteville, Burlington, Roanoke Rapids, Elizabethtown and now Durham have each been the targets of multiple high school active shooter hoax calls on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement and school officials.
Two taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station on New Bern Avenue, near Raleigh Boulevard.
