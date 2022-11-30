Tazewell County Health Department determines high-touch surfaces as cause of sickness at Washington pizza restaurant

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you were around the mid-to-late 1900s you may remember a holiday friend that was displayed at Bergner’s department stores. It was a talking Christmas tree, and it used to bring holiday cheer to shoppers. An employee would get inside the tree and used a string to talk. People could ask the tree any question they’d like. After Bergner’s closed down, the trees were all but gone. Until last year, local collectors at Urban Artifacts got a call saying one of the trees was available in a warehouse. They cleaned it up and brought it down to Peoria for a Christmas blast from the past.

PEORIA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO