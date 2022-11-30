Tazewell County Health Department determines high-touch surfaces as cause of sickness at Washington pizza restaurant

Read full article on original website
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
FDA says there’s a nationwide amoxicillin shortage
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As illnesses spread, there’s a nationwide shortage of a common prescription drug. Amoxicillin is an antibiotic commonly used for bacterial respiratory illnesses. Dr. Brian Curtis, vice president of medical specialties with OSF Healthcare said it’s not used for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. According to the FDA, an increase in demand […]
Effingham Radio
Medical Student Completing Clinical Training In Effingham Through Rural Student Physician Program
Morgan Powers, a third-year medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is completing a 24-week clinical training experience at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. As a student in the Rural Student Physician Program (RSPP), Powers trains in a rural community learning...
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights two separate fires simultaneously
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to two Code 2 fires at the same time today. Code 2 fires require a more aggressive response. According to a post on the official Facebook Springfield Illinois Fire Department page, "Two additional engines, an additional truck and additional battalion chiefs, safety officers, and staff chiefs are dispatched for a Code 2 fire."
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
WAND TV
Springfield District #186 OKs purchase of land on 11th St.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Public School District #186 has approved the purchase of land at 11th St. and Stevenson Dr. for a new school. The former site of Allis Chalmers would replace Laketown, Southern View, and Hazel Dell Elementary Schools pending resolution of environmental concerns. The vote passed...
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday structure fire under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire that caused roughly $80,000 of damages to a commercial building Sunday evening remains under investigation, according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the...
Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
25newsnow.com
Gift wrapping blitz helping close to 1,000 kids receive gifts on Christmas
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Close to 1,000 kids will soon be able to say they received a Christmas gift thanks to FamilyCore in Peoria. Volunteers and employees at FamilyCore were busy avoiding paper cuts as they worked to wrap all the gifts. The gifts will mainly go to the...
25newsnow.com
Santa delivers gifts to local senior citizens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Homebound Senior Citizens are getting some holiday cheer, delivered right to their doorstep. Peoria’s Neighborhood House partnered Sunday with AARP and UFS to deliver gift bags to those who wouldn’t normally get visitors on the weekends. Many of the seniors receiving a bag are part of the ‘Meals On Wheels’ program or clients of Neighborhood House. Around 1,000 people will get a gift basket with useful household items like back scratchers, calendars, and more.
1470 WMBD
Suspected bedbug infestation at Rivian Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. — Measures are reportedly being taken to mitigate an infestation of bedbugs inside the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Normal, Illinois. The insects were spotted on several forklifts in an isolated area of the facility. 25 News reports that the electric car maker has engaged a professional...
25newsnow.com
Blighted Peoria school buildings will get demolished starting in January
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two blighted school buildings will come down at the beginning of January at a cost of nearly $3 million. The buildings in question are the old Harrison School and old McKinley School, both located in South Peoria. Harrison School was built in 1901 but has sat largely vacant since Peoria Public Schools moved into a new building across the street.
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
starvedrock.media
Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday
Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
wmay.com
Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come
Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
wcbu.org
Peoria zoning commission questions proposal for senior housing complex along MacArthur Highway
The Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission will wait until next year to act on a proposed four-story, 60-unit senior housing complex on Peoria's near South Side. The commission deferred to January a vote on a special use for the property at McBean and MacArthur, across the street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. It's one of two affordable housing proposals in the "very preliminary stages" of planning by the Peoria Opportunities Foundation and Pivotal Housing Partners.
25newsnow.com
Peoria’s Urban Artifacts brings back popular Christmas character
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you were around the mid-to-late 1900s you may remember a holiday friend that was displayed at Bergner’s department stores. It was a talking Christmas tree, and it used to bring holiday cheer to shoppers. An employee would get inside the tree and used a string to talk. People could ask the tree any question they’d like. After Bergner’s closed down, the trees were all but gone. Until last year, local collectors at Urban Artifacts got a call saying one of the trees was available in a warehouse. They cleaned it up and brought it down to Peoria for a Christmas blast from the past.
25newsnow.com
Clerk’s office assistant condemns ‘threatening’ email from Normal council member
NORMAL (25 News Now) - An employee of the Normal Clerk’s office takes to the town council meeting Monday night fighting back tears as she condemns an email from a council member she calls threatening. The email from council member Stan Nord was sent last Tuesday, November 29th, following...
25newsnow.com
Six displaced after Saturday morning Peoria house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire on the city’s South Side shortly after 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke and fire on the first floor of the home in the 1300 block of S. Faraday. A search was made inside the home, but no victims were found, as the six occupants had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.
