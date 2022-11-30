ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Why the Vikings Must Beat the Jets

Aside from the typical negative connotation of losing to “the Jets,” the Minnesota Vikings must take care of business in Week 13 for two other reasons. The Vikings are 9-2 through 12 weeks, gripping the No.2 seed in the NFC’s playoff picture, while the Jets hold a 7-4 record, needing to stave off the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers for a sixth- or seventh-seed in the AFC tournament.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings bounced back well in Week 12 after they got shellacked by the Cowboys in Week 11. The Vikings will look to win back-to-back here as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will help the Vikings stay in second place in the NFC as they make a strong push for postseason positioning. Here are our Vikings Week 13 predictions as they take on the Jets.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
The Associated Press

Davis scores 44, LeBron passes Magic as Lakers beat Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Davis and LeBron James tore apart the NBA’s top-rated defense and gave Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Davis scored a season-high 44 points and James passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list Friday night in the Lakers’ thrilling 133-129 victory over the Bucks. It marked Ham’s first game in Milwaukee since taking over as Lakers coach after working as an assistant on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff from 2018-22. Ham and Budenholzer shared a big hug before the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

ESPN Identifies Vikings Biggest Weakness

Lassoed in a batch of contending teams down the stretch, ESPN has identified what it believes is the Minnesota Vikings biggest weakness. Unsurprisingly, because the Vikings recent lore with the offensive trenches is so downtrodden, the target is an offensive lineman. And his name is Ed Ingram. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
NFL

2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch

We've hit the post-Thanksgiving crucible of the NFL season, where the playoff heavyweights separate themselves from the pack, and the featherweights look forward to what might come in the offseason. The pressure of the upcoming weeks can show the resolve of some clubs and the fragility of others. Coaches are...

