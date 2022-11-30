Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Why the Vikings Must Beat the Jets
Aside from the typical negative connotation of losing to “the Jets,” the Minnesota Vikings must take care of business in Week 13 for two other reasons. The Vikings are 9-2 through 12 weeks, gripping the No.2 seed in the NFC’s playoff picture, while the Jets hold a 7-4 record, needing to stave off the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers for a sixth- or seventh-seed in the AFC tournament.
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado offered Deion Sanders large sum of money to become next HC, per report
Primetime to Power 5 could be official in the coming days. According to Justin Adams of CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are planning to offer Jackson State coach Deion Sanders an annual salary of $5 million per season. Sanders has been the front-runner for the job for the past several...
NFL
Dolphins offense vs. 49ers defense: If San Francisco can't stop Mike McDaniel's attack, can anyone?
The Miami Dolphins' high-octane offense has taken the league by storm in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach, with the attack really hitting its stride over the past month. But this weekend brings the Fins' toughest test to date: a road trip to face McDaniel's longtime mentor, Kyle Shanahan,...
Miami Dolphins Coach Believes Kyle Shanahan, Deebo Samuel Are Trying to 'Hustle' Him
The matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins set for Sunday is dripping with storylines. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who made his name as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan, is facing his former team and mentor. The game also represents a ...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings bounced back well in Week 12 after they got shellacked by the Cowboys in Week 11. The Vikings will look to win back-to-back here as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will help the Vikings stay in second place in the NFC as they make a strong push for postseason positioning. Here are our Vikings Week 13 predictions as they take on the Jets.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson was 'hurt' when 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey
MIAMI GARDENS — Running back Jeff Wilson has been everything the club could have hoped for in his first three games with the Dolphins. "True pro," Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday. "I mean, he's got an attacking mentality. I mean, just completely locked in." "Jeff is just...
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 13 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.
NFL games today: Dolphins vs 49ers, Chiefs vs Bengals top NFL Week 13 schedule
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Davis scores 44, LeBron passes Magic as Lakers beat Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Davis and LeBron James tore apart the NBA’s top-rated defense and gave Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Davis scored a season-high 44 points and James passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list Friday night in the Lakers’ thrilling 133-129 victory over the Bucks. It marked Ham’s first game in Milwaukee since taking over as Lakers coach after working as an assistant on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff from 2018-22. Ham and Budenholzer shared a big hug before the game.
ESPN Identifies Vikings Biggest Weakness
Lassoed in a batch of contending teams down the stretch, ESPN has identified what it believes is the Minnesota Vikings biggest weakness. Unsurprisingly, because the Vikings recent lore with the offensive trenches is so downtrodden, the target is an offensive lineman. And his name is Ed Ingram. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell...
NFL
Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears
David Bakhtiari's season of redemption met an unexpected interruption Friday. The offensive tackle underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced. Bakhtiari tweeted an explanation Friday afternoon, telling his followers he thought he may have strained his abdomen and brought up...
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Vikings vs. Jets final injury report: Christian Darrisaw officially out
The Minnesota Vikings’ injury reports have been improving since Thanksgiving and that theme continued on Friday afternoon with their final week 13 injury report. Going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the Vikings will only be without two players: left tackle Christian Darrisaw and recently activated tight end Ben Ellefson.
NFL
NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch
We've hit the post-Thanksgiving crucible of the NFL season, where the playoff heavyweights separate themselves from the pack, and the featherweights look forward to what might come in the offseason. The pressure of the upcoming weeks can show the resolve of some clubs and the fragility of others. Coaches are...
