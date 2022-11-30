Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Former Eagles quarterback earns his first head-coaching job
Congratulations are in order. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback G.J. Kinne has found his first Division I head coaching job. He was hired by the Texas State Bobcats, an FBS program that plays its ball in the Sun Belt Conference. If you’re scratching your head ad don’t know who that is,...
NFL Week 13 television broadcast maps
Week 13 brings a lot of interesting storylines, especially with the two national broadcasts on CBS being the New York Jets versus the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Outside of that, the biggest story is without a doubt the return of Deshaun Watson to...
Browns' Watson showing 'progress' in treatment program, sources say
As part of the conditions that enabled Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to be able to play Sunday, he has made what NFL and NFLPA experts have described as "signs of progress" during his mandatory treatment program, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Look: Jalen Carter treated Jayden Daniels like a small child on sack
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter picked up Jayden Daniels like was a toddler while sacking the LSU QB in the SEC Championship Game. A play in which a defender tackles a quarterback behind the line of scrimmage is known as a sack. It’s just not every day you see a defender pick up a QB like a literal sack of potatoes.
Bills cater to OBJ’s tastes with gourmet four-course meal during Buffalo visit
Odell Beckham Jr. has a taste for the finer things in life, and the Buffalo Bills did not disappoint in their gourmet four-course menu catering to OBJ. As far as celebrity athletes rank, Odell Beckham Jr. is among the brightest stars, and it goes beyond his incredible play. Yes, he...
Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot
The college football world has been speculating about who will ultimately get into the College Football Playoff after a number of shocking upsets this weekend. Alabama head coach Nick Saban made his pitch for Alabama to get in on Saturday. Saban was interviewed during halftime of the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, Read more... The post Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This Cowboys decision makes intentions for Odell Beckham Jr. clear
The Dallas Cowboys have been clear that they want to add free agent Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster decision makes things even clearer. It’s been possibly the worst-kept secret in NFL history that the Dallas Cowboys want to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about it. Players can’t stop trying to recruit him. Fans can’t stop clamoring for it. At this point, even with other contenders involved, it’ll feel like a massive disappointment if OBJ doesn’t end up in Dallas.
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Dabo Swinney getting torched for keeping Cade Klubnik shelved for so long
College football fans let Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hear it after finally playing freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game. The Clemson Tigers were in College Football Playoff contention for the majority of the season, up until they lost 35-14 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5, and 31-30 to the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend. With the Playoff out of the question, the Tigers had the chance to win the ACC Championship.
Georgia is taking turnover luck to new heights in SEC Championship Game
The Georgia Bulldogs won the turnover battle, with a bit of luck, against the LSU Tigers early on in the SEC Championship Game. The Georgia Bulldogs have held the No. 1 spot in the rankings ever since they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers back in November. The team is loaded with talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Well, they showed off their skillsets early on in the SEC Championship Game.
