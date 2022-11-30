Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
New North Scott YMCA to open in Eldridge
After years of work, feasibility studies, design and concept development, collaborative partner interaction, case statement communication, bond referendums, and fundraising, the new North Scott Community YMCA in Eldridge is ready to open this weekend. An exclusive, invite-only dedication ceremony for donors, partners, volunteers and media will take place Friday, Dec....
$1M Galesburg library community room to feature kitchen, and meeting space for up to 500 people.
The new Galesburg Public Library will be equipped with a nearly $1 million community room through the assistance of a matching grant program coordinated by the Galesburg Community Foundation. The 3,722 square foot room will be located on the first floor in the southeast corner of the new library under...
Knox County sisters surpass goal twice on granting Christmas wishes
GALESBURG, Ill. — Christmas is around the corner as the month of December kicks off. This year, fewer children throughout the area will wake up without gifts under the tree. Thanks to two young girls in Knox County, some of their wishes are being granted. Big sister Baylie and...
ourquadcities.com
Join in reindeer games at Bettendorf Family Museum
Reindeer Day is back again this year at Bettendorf’s Family Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. You will be able to see a real live reindeer, make reindeer antlers in the Imagination Studio, play some reindeer games in the Great Hall, and enjoy a “Frozen” dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company.
ourquadcities.com
Christmas in LeClaire will be especially bright
The 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire will be especially lit this weekend, a three-day event full of shopping, fun, and activities for all ages. Downtown LeClaire will be packed with crafts, baked goods, and silent auctions throughout the city, plus plenty of opportunities for your little ones to meet Santa Claus himself — or one of his counterparts from around the world with Strolling Santas.
wglc.net
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton
PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
foxillinois.com
Morton Community Bank to acquire Marine Bank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Marine Bank will merge with Morton Community Bank in 2023. Officials say the merger will happen in the second quarter of 2023. There will now be 11 locations of Morton Community Bank. “The merger will be a new and exciting chapter for Marine Bank customers...
KWQC
New Emergency Department to open Thursday at Bettendorf HealthPlex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. The Emergency Department, 2140 53rd Ave., represents the first Genesis Emergency Department in the growing Bettendorf area and the first to be located away from a hospital campus, officials said. On Friday, members...
ourquadcities.com
Black Hawk presents ‘A Dance Through Time’
The Black Hawk College Department of Art, Design & Performing Arts will present “A Dance Through Time” that’s free and open to the public. Anthony Hernandez, conductor, will present, a rumba, tango, march, 1980s pop and more in a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Quad Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the second-floor Hawks Nest.
1470 WMBD
Banks in Morton, Springfield to merge
MORTON, Ill. – A bank group based in Morton is acquiring a bank group based in Springfield. Morton Community Bank will merge with Marine Bank in the second quarter of next year. The total assets of the merged banks will come close to $6 billion when the transaction is...
With increasing enrollment, Pleasant Valley is expanding 2 schools
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The Pleasant Valley Community School District is expanding two of its schools to meet the demands of increasing enrollment across the district. The district has added about 750 new students in the last five years, according to a statement from district officials. "Our enrollment has...
ourquadcities.com
QC leaders hail new ‘beacon’ and ‘postcard’ for downtown Davenport
The $24-million Main Street Landing project for downtown Davenport was hailed Friday by community leaders as another iconic landmark that will help draw more visitors, businesses, residents and economic development. Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 (from the Destination Iowa program) toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play....
ourquadcities.com
City of Davenport awarded $9.6M in Destination Iowa funding
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $13.97 million in grant funding for two projects (in Davenport and Clear Lake) through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract...
ourquadcities.com
Explore the legend of the Krampus with the German American Heritage Center & Museum
You’ve heard of mean one himself, the Grinch, but there’s a far more sinister character associated with the holiday season you may have never heard of – the Krampus. Rooted in the 18th century, the history and folklore of the Krampus is based mostly in Austria and Germany and has become a part of holiday celebrations and observances all across the world, even in the United States. Whereas his counterpart, Saint Nicholas, rewards good children, the Krampus is said to deal with the naughty ones.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine and QC to benefit from new IA housing grants
Nonprofit housing groups in Muscatine and the Quad Cities will benefit from over $2.4 million in new state of Iowa grant funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities.
Major discount retail chain opening another location in Illinois next week
The opening of a discount retail store in the local community can offer many valuable benefits, such as access to affordable goods, new jobs, and economic growth. That's why we're excited to report that a major discount retail chain will be opening another new store location in Illinois next week.
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Fire joins ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign
The Davenport Fire Department has joined the public safety campaign known as “Keep the Wreath Red,” which promotes fire safety as thousands of Davenport residents decorate for the holidays. Davenport firefighters will place a wreath decorated with a string of red lights at Station 3, 3506 N. Harrison...
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
