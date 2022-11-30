ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

New North Scott YMCA to open in Eldridge

After years of work, feasibility studies, design and concept development, collaborative partner interaction, case statement communication, bond referendums, and fundraising, the new North Scott Community YMCA in Eldridge is ready to open this weekend. An exclusive, invite-only dedication ceremony for donors, partners, volunteers and media will take place Friday, Dec....
ELDRIDGE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Join in reindeer games at Bettendorf Family Museum

Reindeer Day is back again this year at Bettendorf’s Family Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. You will be able to see a real live reindeer, make reindeer antlers in the Imagination Studio, play some reindeer games in the Great Hall, and enjoy a “Frozen” dance performance from the Family Museum Dance Company.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Christmas in LeClaire will be especially bright

The 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire will be especially lit this weekend, a three-day event full of shopping, fun, and activities for all ages. Downtown LeClaire will be packed with crafts, baked goods, and silent auctions throughout the city, plus plenty of opportunities for your little ones to meet Santa Claus himself — or one of his counterparts from around the world with Strolling Santas.
LE CLAIRE, IA
wglc.net

OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton

PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
PRINCETON, IL
foxillinois.com

Morton Community Bank to acquire Marine Bank

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Marine Bank will merge with Morton Community Bank in 2023. Officials say the merger will happen in the second quarter of 2023. There will now be 11 locations of Morton Community Bank. “The merger will be a new and exciting chapter for Marine Bank customers...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

New Emergency Department to open Thursday at Bettendorf HealthPlex

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. The Emergency Department, 2140 53rd Ave., represents the first Genesis Emergency Department in the growing Bettendorf area and the first to be located away from a hospital campus, officials said. On Friday, members...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Black Hawk presents ‘A Dance Through Time’

The Black Hawk College Department of Art, Design & Performing Arts will present “A Dance Through Time” that’s free and open to the public. Anthony Hernandez, conductor, will present, a rumba, tango, march, 1980s pop and more in a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Quad Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the second-floor Hawks Nest.
MOLINE, IL
1470 WMBD

Banks in Morton, Springfield to merge

MORTON, Ill. – A bank group based in Morton is acquiring a bank group based in Springfield. Morton Community Bank will merge with Marine Bank in the second quarter of next year. The total assets of the merged banks will come close to $6 billion when the transaction is...
MORTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC leaders hail new ‘beacon’ and ‘postcard’ for downtown Davenport

The $24-million Main Street Landing project for downtown Davenport was hailed Friday by community leaders as another iconic landmark that will help draw more visitors, businesses, residents and economic development. Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 (from the Destination Iowa program) toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

City of Davenport awarded $9.6M in Destination Iowa funding

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $13.97 million in grant funding for two projects (in Davenport and Clear Lake) through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Explore the legend of the Krampus with the German American Heritage Center & Museum

You’ve heard of mean one himself, the Grinch, but there’s a far more sinister character associated with the holiday season you may have never heard of – the Krampus. Rooted in the 18th century, the history and folklore of the Krampus is based mostly in Austria and Germany and has become a part of holiday celebrations and observances all across the world, even in the United States. Whereas his counterpart, Saint Nicholas, rewards good children, the Krampus is said to deal with the naughty ones.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine and QC to benefit from new IA housing grants

Nonprofit housing groups in Muscatine and the Quad Cities will benefit from over $2.4 million in new state of Iowa grant funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities.
MUSCATINE, IA
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport Fire joins ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign

The Davenport Fire Department has joined the public safety campaign known as “Keep the Wreath Red,” which promotes fire safety as thousands of Davenport residents decorate for the holidays. Davenport firefighters will place a wreath decorated with a string of red lights at Station 3, 3506 N. Harrison...
DAVENPORT, IA
nprillinois.org

Pipeline project raises concerns

A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy