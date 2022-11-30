ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, NE

Comments / 2

Related
B93

27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock

The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
LUBBOCK, TX
Nebraska Examiner

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS19

Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview. Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
LONGVIEW, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Two sent to Texas to face criminal charges for murder and robbery

Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals have been handed over to authorities in Texas to face criminal charges. On Wednesday, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) extradited the pair to the United States to face separate charges. José Luis “M” was summoned by the District Court 177...
TEXAS STATE
KSNB Local4

Closing statements paint final picture in Donald Anthony murder trial

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fate of accused murderer Donald Anthony is in the hands of the jury. The jury got the case around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Donald Anthony, 34, is charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kswo.com

Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says a fugitive wanted in connection to three murders has been arrested in Lawton. According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin Artis was in Lawton and was wanted for a triple homicide out of South Carolina.
LAWTON, OK
B106

Who Told You To Do That? Woman On Flight Leaving Texas Tries To Open Door Midflight

A Wild Story About A Woman Who Claims To Have Not Flown In A Long Time, Began Listening To Voices In Her Head That Almost Caused A Major Catastrophe. I know that we have to be sensitive to folks who are dealing with mental health issues but this story involves a woman who believed that she heard the voice of a higher power and she almost did something that almost sent everyone on board to meet that higher power whether they wanted to or not.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WIFR

13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Three 13-year-old boys from Nebraska are facing first-degree murder charges in two separate cases, one involving the death of another 13-year-old boy. Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot on Sept. 29. Investigators say a stranger over the phone arranged...
OMAHA, NE
B93

Meet Margaret Smith – The Most Wanted Woman in Texas

We all know the saying: Don't Mess With Texas. That goes triple if you ever run into Margaret Smith - the only woman currently on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list. Margaret is a very scary woman considered not only armed, but very dangerous. BEWARE OF TEXAS' MOST DANGEROUS WOMAN.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy