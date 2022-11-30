ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

December 10 Election Day reminders

BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. Early voting ends Dec. 3. Polls closed today at 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

"The system is overwhelmed": doctor weighs in on "tripledemic" virus cases in Shreveport/Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La.-Health officials are battling three viruses that are filling waiting rooms and overwhelming medical staff across the country. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses... The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses as well as an uptick in cases of RSV.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (2:50) The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released a statement following Friday’s events. Early Fri. Dec. 2, Law Enforcement from Louisiana contacted WVSP to inform them that a man who was wanted for murder and kidnapping might be in West Virginia. An amber...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
KTBS

Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report

For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since Oct. 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTBS

Firearms restoration bill could allow felons of non-violent crimes to carry a firearm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session HB 1013 or Firearms Restoration bill is receiving a lot of attention since it was filed earlier this week. The bipartisan legislation was put together by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-District 17, State Senator Gary Stubblefield, R-District 6, and State Senator Ronald Caldwell, R-District 23.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
BASTROP, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man arrested for allegedly driving stolen truck purchased at Anytime Fitness for $175, reports say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy