Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
LPD debuts documentary “Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… or Any Place Else”
SHREVEPORT, La. - Most of us know that Louisiana isn’t like any place else, but this December, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB)takes viewers on a trip across the state to show you all the ways that Louisiana is unique and special. LPB premieres the two-part, four-hour documentary, "Why Louisiana Ain’t...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
KTBS
Property tax breaks eyed as panel examines ways to get rid of Louisiana income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. - A panel of state lawmakers is studying the possible elimination of personal and corporate income taxes in Louisiana. One option it’s probing to offset the loss of state income tax revenue is to replace it with the money that goes toward tax incentives, ranging from property tax breaks given to nonprofits to huge industrial incentives.
KTBS
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
NEW ORLEANS - Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the...
KTBS
December 10 Election Day reminders
BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. Early voting ends Dec. 3. Polls closed today at 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is...
KTBS
"The system is overwhelmed": doctor weighs in on "tripledemic" virus cases in Shreveport/Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La.-Health officials are battling three viruses that are filling waiting rooms and overwhelming medical staff across the country. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses... The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses as well as an uptick in cases of RSV.
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (2:50) The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released a statement following Friday’s events. Early Fri. Dec. 2, Law Enforcement from Louisiana contacted WVSP to inform them that a man who was wanted for murder and kidnapping might be in West Virginia. An amber...
KTBS
Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report
For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since Oct. 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.
KTBS
Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
Drive-by shooting in St. Mary Parish
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting.
KTBS
Firearms restoration bill could allow felons of non-violent crimes to carry a firearm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session HB 1013 or Firearms Restoration bill is receiving a lot of attention since it was filed earlier this week. The bipartisan legislation was put together by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-District 17, State Senator Gary Stubblefield, R-District 6, and State Senator Ronald Caldwell, R-District 23.
KTBS
Equipment grants award to state and local Arkansas law enforcement agencies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas funded grants totaling more than $7 million were awarded Thursday to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90% of the total funds will be received by local police and sheriff's departments to purchase new equipment. The grants were...
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
Louisiana man arrested for allegedly driving stolen truck purchased at Anytime Fitness for $175, reports say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
KTBS
Execution date set for Texas man convicted of killing Telford inmate
TEXARKANA, Texas – An execution date has been set for a man currently on Texas death row for murdering another inmate at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, was in a group of men that strangled to death a 47-year-old inmate in his cell on July 11, 1997.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
Comments / 0