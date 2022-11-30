A box office bust that squandered a badass title and an incredible true story takes aim at the streaming Top 10

Read full article on original website
Ordinary American
3d ago
I watched this years ago and never understood why it wasn’t a bigger hit. Recently listened to Sam Childers (the real machine gun preacher) interview on SRS and was reminded of how crazy his story is. I’m glad to see some traction again.
Reply(1)
20
Terrie Calvery Vaughn
2d ago
I liked it True story of a man...ex convict and back to drinking and drugs and crimes to saving poverty stricken kids living in hell for a life
Reply
7
Steelervic
1d ago
The problem with film critics is that’s what they do, critique. Relax and watch a film for what it is. It was never meant to be an Academy Award winner. It’s an excellent movie and story of a real person, real life, unlike all the make believe futuristic garbage being pushed out of Hollywood or Disney today.
Reply
5
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror movie so brutal it was banned from cinemas slashes its way back into conversation
Provocative art, particularly pieces which challenge us to view horrendous acts being committed — remains one of the best ways to get your movie to stand out from the rest of the pack. However, some films cross the borders of provocative and end up getting banned from cinemas. 2012’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence
We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Steven Spielberg named as the architect of his own demise as ‘The Fabelmans’ disappoints at the box office
In a turn of events that perhaps bothers Steven Spielberg least of all, it looks like The Fabelmans isn’t going to be shaking things up at the box office. Having made only $3.4 million in just under a week, Spielberg’s long-touted Oscars darling will likely be putting more butts in seats at the Academy Awards than in cinemas.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies
Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports. Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.
Dazed
Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi
Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
wegotthiscovered.com
After the success of ‘Glass Onion’, Netflix says it has no plans to become a “Theatrical Business”
Netflix says that it has no plans to transition to the movie industry after the success Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery received. The film had a limited theatrical release during Thanksgiving weekend and received high praise and reception from fans and critics. According to Deadline, Netflix founder and Co-CEO,...
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
Complex
‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Inspired by True Events Gets Wild Trailer Showing Animal Go on Rampage
Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Cocaine Bear, a thriller based on a true story and directed by Elizabeth Banks. Set to hit theaters on Feb. 24, 2023, Cocaine Bear is based on a 1985 incident involving a bear who died of a drug overdose in 1985. A New York Times report states authorities had found the 175-pound animal dead in northern Georgia, where it apparently discovered and consumed a large batch of cocaine. Investigators suspected the drugs were discarded by convicted drug smuggler Andrew Thornton as he was parachuting from a plane he had been piloting.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
The creator of Netflix’s biggest-ever blockbuster that nobody remembers wants nothing to do with it
On the surface, a $115 million action thriller directed by the acclaimed filmmaker behind Margin Call, that boasted a script from the Academy Award-winning writer of The Hurt Locker, and featured a star-studded ensemble cast headlined by Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, and Charlie Hunnam sounds like a shoo-in for success, but Triple Frontier was as close to a bomb as you can get on streaming.
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning psychosexual sci-fi horror conducts ungodly streaming experiments
Humans playing god and then having to live with the disastrous results has been a staple of both horror and science fiction since both genres came into existence, but Vincenzo Natali’s Splice merges them together and throws in an unsettling psychosexual element just to make things that little more difficult to stomach.
Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear might already be the most insane movie of 2023, and it's based on a true story
Cocaine Bear is the new movie from Elizabeth Banks, and yes, it's about a bear that does cocaine
Comments / 45