A box office bust that squandered a badass title and an incredible true story takes aim at the streaming Top 10

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Ordinary American
3d ago

I watched this years ago and never understood why it wasn’t a bigger hit. Recently listened to Sam Childers (the real machine gun preacher) interview on SRS and was reminded of how crazy his story is. I’m glad to see some traction again.

Terrie Calvery Vaughn
2d ago

I liked it True story of a man...ex convict and back to drinking and drugs and crimes to saving poverty stricken kids living in hell for a life

Steelervic
1d ago

The problem with film critics is that’s what they do, critique. Relax and watch a film for what it is. It was never meant to be an Academy Award winner. It’s an excellent movie and story of a real person, real life, unlike all the make believe futuristic garbage being pushed out of Hollywood or Disney today.

