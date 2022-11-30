ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

itinyhouses.com

28′ Amish Tiny House Can Be a Cabin or a Micro Dwelling!

Custom and thoughtful construction is the name of the game with this 28′ Amish tiny house that spans 28 feet and is priced quite reasonably. Add some furnishings of your own, and you have a fully furnished tiny home in your hands for well under $50,000!. Sounding good so...
NEWAYGO, MI
Fox17

New 'Magic at the Mill' to light up the Windmill Island Gardens

HOLLAND, Mich. — An all-new holiday event kicks off on Dec. 2 in Holland. Magic at the Mill takes place at the Windmill Island Gardens. It features Dutch attractions and park grounds lit up, as well as an LED "tulip field" light show synchronized with music. Matt Helmus, Windmill...
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids

A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids library patrons can now pick up requested materials 24/7

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids library patrons can now pick up requested materials at all hours of the day and night. The Grand Rapids Public Library system recently launched a “hold locker” pilot where materials placed on hold are securely stored outside of three library branches for patrons to come by and pick them up during or outside of normal library hours.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

City of Muskegon

Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?

Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Lake Michigan Drive closed due to downed power lines, trees

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI - Police say Lake Michigan Drive at 112th Avenue is closed due to downed power lines and trees across both lanes. Ottawa County Dispatch reported the road closure at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Motorists are asked to find another route. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
muskegon-mi.gov

Muskegon Lakeshore Trail detoured for waterfront development construction

MUSKEGON, MI — A section of the Muskegon Lakeshore Trail bike path surrounding Adelaide Point will be temporarily rerouted during construction of the Muskegon Lake waterfront mixed-use development. The use of heavy machinery and other construction activity in the area will make the trail area unsafe for recreational use....
MUSKEGON, MI
WLNS

Man returns money to Mason business owner

Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She says while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.
MASON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

