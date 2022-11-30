Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
itinyhouses.com
28′ Amish Tiny House Can Be a Cabin or a Micro Dwelling!
Custom and thoughtful construction is the name of the game with this 28′ Amish tiny house that spans 28 feet and is priced quite reasonably. Add some furnishings of your own, and you have a fully furnished tiny home in your hands for well under $50,000!. Sounding good so...
Grand Rapids-area apple orchard going up for sale after 115 years in business
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After over 100 years, Moelker Orchards & Farm Market is closing its doors. The orchard, which opened in 1907, has been run by the Moelker family for its entire existence. In a post on the orchard’s Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 1, the family announced the...
Free trolley rides offered to view holiday lights in Spring Lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Free trolley rides to view the holiday lights of Spring Lake will be offered over the next several weekends. Harbor Transit is offering park-and-ride shuttles on Friday and Saturday nights for the first three weekends of December. The Lakeshore Trolley will travel between the Spring...
What are some rich neighborhoods in Lansing to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
Timeline to purchase Grand Rapids amphitheater property being extended by arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority that wants to build a 12,000-seat riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids is giving itself more time before it purchases the nearly 12-acre city-owned site where the venue is expected to be built. The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA) was expected...
Fox17
New 'Magic at the Mill' to light up the Windmill Island Gardens
HOLLAND, Mich. — An all-new holiday event kicks off on Dec. 2 in Holland. Magic at the Mill takes place at the Windmill Island Gardens. It features Dutch attractions and park grounds lit up, as well as an LED "tulip field" light show synchronized with music. Matt Helmus, Windmill...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
Grand Rapids library patrons can now pick up requested materials 24/7
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids library patrons can now pick up requested materials at all hours of the day and night. The Grand Rapids Public Library system recently launched a “hold locker” pilot where materials placed on hold are securely stored outside of three library branches for patrons to come by and pick them up during or outside of normal library hours.
wgvunews.org
City of Muskegon
Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
$100K donation to West Michigan library beset by book challenges pushes back tentative closing date
HUDSONVILLE, MI – A six-figure donation by two area business owners will keep the embattled Patmos Library operating beyond its previously announced September 2024 closing date. Andy Wierda and Tracie Wierda – the married couple who owns the Derby Tavern in Jamestown Township – announced this week they had...
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?
Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
Long road to new life for Grand Haven’s Harbor Island topic of upcoming forum
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After more than 100 years of industrial use and environmental contamination, a new, cleaner life is in the future for Grand Haven’s Harbor Island – but it will take at least six years to get there. Before redevelopment can occur, a massive effort...
Lake Michigan Drive closed due to downed power lines, trees
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI - Police say Lake Michigan Drive at 112th Avenue is closed due to downed power lines and trees across both lanes. Ottawa County Dispatch reported the road closure at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Motorists are asked to find another route. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids...
Calling all dogs to the Holiday Pup Parade this weekend in North Muskegon
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI – Calling all puppies and their people to North Muskegon this weekend. Hosted by the City of North Muskegon, the Holiday Pup Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3. The meetup will be at the city police station, 1110 Ruddiman Drive. The parade, which involves a short...
The Iconic Moelker Orchard Closes For Good After 115 Years
Sad news for everyone who loves and has visited Moelker Orchards!. After 115 years, Moelker Orchards is closing for good. The Moelker Family announced it on their Facebook page. "Our Market and Old Bell Bakery are closing permanently as of December 23, 2022. We will be putting the farm up...
Safety box cutter company formed after 9/11 attacks growing into new Norton Shores facility
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A company that manufactures safety box cutters designed in West Michigan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks is moving into a new facility with more than twice the space it currently uses. Klever Kutter, a growing company established 17 years ago in Grand Haven, has run...
Grand Haven’s Christmas craft show featuring handmade items marks 49 years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – That perfect holiday gift could be waiting for you in Grand Haven this weekend at the annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show. The show, featuring all handmade items, will be Saturday, Dec. 3, at Central Park Place, 421 Columbus Avenue. That’s the same place that used to be called the Grand Haven Community Center.
muskegon-mi.gov
Muskegon Lakeshore Trail detoured for waterfront development construction
MUSKEGON, MI — A section of the Muskegon Lakeshore Trail bike path surrounding Adelaide Point will be temporarily rerouted during construction of the Muskegon Lake waterfront mixed-use development. The use of heavy machinery and other construction activity in the area will make the trail area unsafe for recreational use....
Man returns money to Mason business owner
Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She says while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.
Black, woman-owned coffee shop opening in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new coffee shop is opening Sunday near the Boston Square Business District. Last Mile Cafe, 1006 Hall St. SE, was created by Arick Davis and Sarah Laman. The grand opening event will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will include free donuts...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
