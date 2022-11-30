Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields roasts Uber Eats on Twitter
All week long, the majority of Chicago Bears chatter on social media has been regarding the state of starting quarterback Justin Fields. After missing last week due to a separated shoulder, the thought was that Fields very well could miss this coming week’s game as well — and it’s Green Bay Packers week.
Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, December 4-5
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 NFL 11:30 a.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears ...
Column: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles — with a bounty of available salary-cap space — can start by investing in his own players
The Chicago Bears will finally hit their bye week after Sunday’s meeting with the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, a chance to recharge for the stretch run, four games at the end of a season that — when it kicked off — was about building for the future. The Bears are likely to have a top-five pick in the April draft and, if the order were based on current standings, they would select No. 2. ...
Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls
Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
Colorado Buffaloes name Deion Sanders as head coach
Colorado named Deion Sanders as its next head coach after the Hall of Famer led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles.
Michigan football will be in College Football Playoff: Here's who should join them
Georgia and Michigan football took care of business in their respective conference championships on Saturday. Coupled with TCU’s OT loss in Saturday’s Big 12 title game and Southern Cal’s loss in Friday’s Pac-12 title game, that should give us a clear picture of the College Football Playoff semifinalists, which will be announced at noon Sunday on ESPN. Here’s a quick look at the final four, and how we think they’ll be seeded: All averages entering Saturday’s games. ...
Bulls coach offers troubling Lonzo Ball injury update
Lonzo Ball has not played since midway through last season because of a knee injury, and it does not sound like the Chicago Bulls star is particularly close to making his return. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was asked on Wednesday about Ball’s ongoing recovery from the multiple surgeries he...
Yardbarker
Latest Rumor Suggests Bad News For The Bulls
Fans of the Chicago Bulls are used to terrible news related to injuries. It seems that nearly every player on the roster has experienced absences because of injuries lately. But one injury has hurt the team more than others: that of Lonzo Ball. It has been almost a year since...
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Features Alex Caruso
Sometimes, we all need a little bit more energy. NBA teams need an injection of energy sometimes, too. How do you get your energy? Is it with a morning coffee or a morning workout? If you’re a morning person, congratulations – life is a little easier for you in that respect.
Yardbarker
Cubs Analyst Has Big Wish For Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are very likely to lose longtime catcher and 2016 World Series champion Willson Contreras in free agency. However, that does not mean that they won’t target other top-of-the-line free agents. One such star out on the free agent market is Carlos Correa. The 28-year-old is one...
South Side Sox
White Sox release 2023 promotional schedule
The Winter Meetings are just around the corner, but don’t worry. The Chicago White Sox know precisely what their fans want to hear about: THE 2023 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE!. Because, honestly, if we as fans are going to have to crawl out from beneath the crushing weight of our disappointment to get to the ballpark and see a game, it’s only fair that we should also get some free stuff.
See the White Sox promotional dates for the 2023 season at Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO – There is a lot of unknown when it comes to the team that’s going to take the field for the White Sox in 2023 with a new manager and some changes to the roster. But one thing fans can count on are some promotions at Guaranteed Rate Field, many of which were announced […]
Comments / 0